Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Pretty, Lingerie-Inspired Shorts Trend All Summer

This season, an unexpected shorts trend has been doing the rounds on social media, and now it's squaring up to become one of the biggest looks of the summer.

Offering something distinctly different to the long shorts and boxers that are circulating elsewhere, bloomer shorts are starting to crop up on the feeds of eclectic dressers. Found in soft cotton, chiffon or silk, the lingerie-inspired shorts often feature frilly hems, billowy cuts and lacy details. Whilst the bloomer shorts trend feels new this season, it does tap into the playful underwear-as-outerwear aesthetic that has been dominating the fashion scene for the past few years.

Another reason for its sudden surge in popularity—the term "bloomer shorts" piqued on Google Trends by 150% this week compared to last—could be rooted to the latest series of Bridgerton, where undergarments of this nature are rife on screen. It's no coincidence that we're starting to see the emergence of other regency-style underwear come back to the fore, either—think corsets and suspenders.

Back to modern day and reality, I'm seeing fashion people will style these shorts with, well, just about everything. Personally, I recommend keeping things simple—a basic T-shirt, vest or lightweight knit will offset the frilliness of the shorts and stops them from looking too "costumey".

While it might sound niche—and due to the fact the trend is completely brand new—I was surprised at just how many bloomer shorts there were on the market. From Fruity Booty's espresso-coloured pair to Free People's pretty white styles, I've assembled the best pairs for you.

(Image credit: @mobinapeiman)

Scroll on to see and shop the bloomer shorts trend.

SHOP THE BLOOMER SHORTS TREND:

Fruity Booty Penny Ruffle Shorties £60 SHOP NOW This chocolate brown shade is taking off this summer.

Intimately In Bloom Shorties £40 SHOP NOW These also come in eight other colours.

Anthropologie Bloomer Shorts £25 SHOP NOW Wear with a t-shirt or style with a navy knit.

Out From Under Picnic Bloomers £24 SHOP NOW These frilly bloomers also come in ivory.

Alaia Archetypes Gingham Seersucker Mini Skirt £840 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top for a playful summer look.

Free People Take It Easy Bloomer Shorts £78 SHOP NOW These breezy shorts are going to be everywhere this summer/

Arket Frill Seersucker Shorts £45 SHOP NOW These are selling quickly!

Marant Etoile Sornel Ruffled Printed Chiffon Shorts £295 SHOP NOW The chiffon fabric allows for beautiful movement as you walk.

By Anthropologie Deco Bloomer Shorts £90 SHOP NOW This light beige shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.