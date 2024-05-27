Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Pretty, Lingerie-Inspired Shorts Trend All Summer
This season, an unexpected shorts trend has been doing the rounds on social media, and now it's squaring up to become one of the biggest looks of the summer.
Offering something distinctly different to the long shorts and boxers that are circulating elsewhere, bloomer shorts are starting to crop up on the feeds of eclectic dressers. Found in soft cotton, chiffon or silk, the lingerie-inspired shorts often feature frilly hems, billowy cuts and lacy details. Whilst the bloomer shorts trend feels new this season, it does tap into the playful underwear-as-outerwear aesthetic that has been dominating the fashion scene for the past few years.
Another reason for its sudden surge in popularity—the term "bloomer shorts" piqued on Google Trends by 150% this week compared to last—could be rooted to the latest series of Bridgerton, where undergarments of this nature are rife on screen. It's no coincidence that we're starting to see the emergence of other regency-style underwear come back to the fore, either—think corsets and suspenders.
Back to modern day and reality, I'm seeing fashion people will style these shorts with, well, just about everything. Personally, I recommend keeping things simple—a basic T-shirt, vest or lightweight knit will offset the frilliness of the shorts and stops them from looking too "costumey".
While it might sound niche—and due to the fact the trend is completely brand new—I was surprised at just how many bloomer shorts there were on the market. From Fruity Booty's espresso-coloured pair to Free People's pretty white styles, I've assembled the best pairs for you.
Scroll on to see and shop the bloomer shorts trend.
SHOP THE BLOOMER SHORTS TREND:
Style with the matching top for a playful summer look.
The chiffon fabric allows for beautiful movement as you walk.
This light beige shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
Wear with ballet flats or mary janes for a feminine finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
