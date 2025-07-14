Every Fashion Person I Know Relies on Linen Shorts In Summer—15 Affordable Pairs You Need to See

Linen shorts are a summer staple, and I've tracked down the best affordable styles on the high street right now.

Three women wear linen shorts
(Image credit: @rachael_keegan @marina_torres @smythsisters)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

Whilst fashion trends can arise in an instant, there is a selection of constants we can expect from the start of a new season. For summer, it's the return of linen. Every time that July arrives, stylish people reach once more for the breathable fabric that makes tackling the heat that much easier. In recent years, smaller trends within linen have risen, from the return of the drawstring linen trouser to the linen waistcoat, but for summer 2025, every stylish person I know is turning to a reliable classic: linen shorts.

As such a staple within our wardrobes, this can be a chance to invest in more luxurious linen shorts, but if you're looking for a more affordable option with all the airy properties of linen and an expensive look, I've utilised my years of expertise to bring together the best linen shorts on the high street just for you.

Faced with another series of scorching hot days and a few more months of high temperatures on the horizon, it's time to think about adding this staple to your summer capsule wardrobe. Whether you're in the city or prepping your holiday outfits, linen shorts are a piece that can rise to any occasion. Pull-on styles are the comfortable and cool option for daytime looks, whilst smarter office attire or evening outfits can call for more tailored options. Naturally, I've included a selection of both to make finding your perfect pair of linen shorts that much easier.

For summer 2025, our favourite high street stores are offering a selection of linen shorts to choose from. Some vary in linen composition, from 100% linen styles to cotton and viscose blends. Alongside our classic thigh-skimming styles, brands are playing with longline Bermuda options for those looking for a more contemporary take.

Styling linen shorts couldn't be easier. One of the most relied upon combinations will always be a linen shirt and short co-ord, ideal for those looking for ready-made outfits that look polished without much styling. Alongside our most reliable basics, such as T-shirts and tank tops, consider experimenting with trending blouses and playful prints to refresh your linen shorts outfits.

Keep scrolling to shop the best linen shorts on the high street right now.

Shop the Best High Street Linen Shorts

Linen Shorts – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen Shorts

A very considered pair courtesy of Arket.

Linen Blend Boxer Bermuda Shorts
ZARA
Linen Blend Boxer Bermuda Shorts

I've already covered Zara's excellent linen selection, and this comfortable pair is sure to work hard in your wardrobe.

Tailored Elasticated Linen Shorts
COS
Tailored Elasticated Linen Shorts

Polished from the front, with a comfortable elastic waistband in the back.

Linen Shorts in White
Reiss
Linen Shorts in White

So many great summer looks start with a pair of white linen shorts.

The Boxer: Linen, Navy Blue
With Nothing Underneath
The Boxer: Linen, Navy Blue

If you're looking for a matching co-ord, look to With Nothing Underneath.

MANGO, Striped Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Striped Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts

This striped pair went straight in my basket.

Linen Cotton Shorts
Uniqlo
Linen Cotton Shorts

I recently tried on a host of Uniqlo linen pieces and was so impressed with the quality.

Lana Linen Blend Shorts
Hush
Lana Linen Blend Shorts

Rely on comfortable pull-on linen shorts on the warmest days.

MANGO, Linen Shorts With Bow and Belt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Linen Shorts With Bow and Belt

Another Mango pair that I've had my eye on...

Straight-Fit Linen Shorts With Drawstring - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Straight-Fit Linen Shorts With Drawstring

Style this deep brown pair with all the neutrals in your wardrobe, or play around with pops of red or yellow.

Linen Blend Lya Bermuda Shorts
Hush
Linen Blend Lya Bermuda Shorts

I'm saving this as inspiration for my next work look.

High-Waist Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts
ZARA
High-Waist Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts

Zara offers tailored linen-blend styles at such affordable prices.

jigsaw-online,

Jigsaw
Linen Scallop Shorts

The scalloped hem is such a nice touch.

White 100% Linen Easy Shorts
Gap
White 100% Linen Easy Shorts

You'll rely upon these easy shorts for years to come.

Button Detail Bermuda Shorts in a Linen Blend
ZARA
Button Detail Bermuda Shorts in a Linen Blend

The button details take this pair to a whole new level.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸