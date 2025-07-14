Every Fashion Person I Know Relies on Linen Shorts In Summer—15 Affordable Pairs You Need to See
Linen shorts are a summer staple, and I've tracked down the best affordable styles on the high street right now.
Whilst fashion trends can arise in an instant, there is a selection of constants we can expect from the start of a new season. For summer, it's the return of linen. Every time that July arrives, stylish people reach once more for the breathable fabric that makes tackling the heat that much easier. In recent years, smaller trends within linen have risen, from the return of the drawstring linen trouser to the linen waistcoat, but for summer 2025, every stylish person I know is turning to a reliable classic: linen shorts.
As such a staple within our wardrobes, this can be a chance to invest in more luxurious linen shorts, but if you're looking for a more affordable option with all the airy properties of linen and an expensive look, I've utilised my years of expertise to bring together the best linen shorts on the high street just for you.
Faced with another series of scorching hot days and a few more months of high temperatures on the horizon, it's time to think about adding this staple to your summer capsule wardrobe. Whether you're in the city or prepping your holiday outfits, linen shorts are a piece that can rise to any occasion. Pull-on styles are the comfortable and cool option for daytime looks, whilst smarter office attire or evening outfits can call for more tailored options. Naturally, I've included a selection of both to make finding your perfect pair of linen shorts that much easier.
For summer 2025, our favourite high street stores are offering a selection of linen shorts to choose from. Some vary in linen composition, from 100% linen styles to cotton and viscose blends. Alongside our classic thigh-skimming styles, brands are playing with longline Bermuda options for those looking for a more contemporary take.
Styling linen shorts couldn't be easier. One of the most relied upon combinations will always be a linen shirt and short co-ord, ideal for those looking for ready-made outfits that look polished without much styling. Alongside our most reliable basics, such as T-shirts and tank tops, consider experimenting with trending blouses and playful prints to refresh your linen shorts outfits.
Keep scrolling to shop the best linen shorts on the high street right now.
Shop the Best High Street Linen Shorts
I've already covered Zara's excellent linen selection, and this comfortable pair is sure to work hard in your wardrobe.
I recently tried on a host of Uniqlo linen pieces and was so impressed with the quality.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
