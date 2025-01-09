No Clothes Required—5 New Lingerie Trends Better Than Your Everyday Outfits, According to an Expert
While ready-to-wear trends may come and go, there's a lot to be said about a great set of lingerie that can live for a lot longer in your wardrobe than any flash-in-the-pan aesthetic. No matter your shape, size or style, the first step in everyones getting ready routine is to build our outfit around a strong foundation, and beautiful, comfortable underwear has the transformative power to help elevate our outfits and boost our confidence, and, even if you're the only one who's going to see it, the right pieces are a wise investment when you consider the cost-per-wear.
Given the effort we put into our daily outfit preparation, it's only right that our underwear should have just as much consideration, and as someone who has a drawer overflowing with threadbare and uncomfortable thongs, my resolution for 2025 is overhauling my lingerie roster. So, where do we begin? I asked an expert and one of the leading names in lingerie, what pieces we should be looking out for over the next 12 months.
"The latest trends speak to the evolving lingerie landscape in 2025," notes Makeda Scille, VP of Design at Hanky Panky, "where comfort, inclusivity, and bold fashion choices are at the forefront. The Hanky Panky team are excited to see how these styles will continue to resonate with customers, and empower them to express their unique style confidently."
Finally! A movement in underwear that champions comfort and freedom for everyone (a signifier for the end of the cheese wire g-string). And as runway influences trickle down through accessories and interiors, we can expect the same for our underwear drawers too, as the move away from "quiet luxury" towards hyper-femininity continues into 2025.
So, if you follow trend reports for an insight into seasonal shifts, it's time to give the same attention to what goes under your clothes too. From the rich, new colour cropping up everywhere, to the dark evolution of last summer's "coquette" aesthetic, here are the five most influential lingerie trends for 2025, as chosen by an expert.
1. Underwear as Outerwear
Style Notes: On the days when you don't know what to wear, don't stress—what is happening beneath your clothes is good enough to showcase on its own suggests Scille (and just ask Kendall Jenner). "We have seen lingerie as outerwear for a while now, and this trend is looking set to continue on strong with pieces like lace long sleeve tops and camisoles becoming statement layers rather than just foundational ones. Often these lace pieces are being styled with blazers, denim, or simply as a second skin, blurring the line between undergarment and outerwear. We love to see how people showcase the beauty and artistry of lingerie in everyday looks."
Shop the Look:
Tuck into high-waisted trousers, jeans, and skirts for an elevated spin.
A pop of unexpected red is still so current.
Just add a blazer and leather trousers for a very special date night look.
2. Berry Tones
Style Notes: Looking for something more luxe than hot red? Try plum for an expensive-looking colour trend thats gaining traction now. "Following the rise of burgundy tones in accessories and ready-to-wear collections, berry hues are emerging as a key colour family for lingerie," notes Scille. "Our Sugar Plum and Dried Cherry lace pieces offer a fresh, elegant take on this trend, with these rich shades available in iconic styles such as thongs and bras. The beauty of these colours lies in their versatility and ability to evoke both luxury and warmth."
Shop the Trend:
A cami you can rewear with tailoring, denim and loungewear.
3. The Romantic Gothic Aesthetic
Style Notes: Morticia Addams, Tish Weinstock, Lily Rose Depp in Nosferatu, the entire ensemble cast of The Craft. What do our recent style muses in common? Gothic romance is back, and its the dark evolution of last summer's uber-feminine coquette trend. "As we move into 2025, we’re inspired by the resurgence of Victorian gothic and bohemian styles, particularly influenced by popular TV shows and cinematic releases," adds Scille. "Our ‘Romantique’ print, with its striking floral blooms set against a dramatic black background, capture this fusion of romantic and gothic sensibilities, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a more dramatic yet feminine look."
Shop the Trend:
The colour makes this stand out from the crowd.
There's something decadent about the thought of sweeping around in this.
Just look at that ultra fine tuille.
4. Comfort Without Compromise
Style Notes: Comfort is key when it comes to the difference between what makes good underwear great. But before you think of the Bridget Jones knickers we all have stowed away, the move towards fashionable yet functional pieces means you can have the best of both worlds: softer bras, seamless pieces, breathable cotton and stretch lycra. Performance underwear now looks better than ever, and doesn't go out of style. "Lingerie doesn’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. Our Supima Cotton briefs for example offer a minimalist, chic look with a high-cut leg that elongates the silhouette, perfect for those who prioritise comfort but still want to feel stylish. These styles are ideal for creating a capsule wardrobe that’s both versatile and timeless."
Shop the Look:
You'll feel like you're wearing nothing at all.
Stripe & Stare hands down make some of the comfiest knickers this editor has ever worn.
The DryMove™ functional fabric helps to wick away moisture from your skin.
5. The ‘Naked Dress’
Style Notes: Ever since Carrie Bradshaw stepped out in form fitting shades of nude, the fashion world has been obsessed with the naked illusion dress. Whether it's Rihanna in Swarovski crystals or Bella Hadid in sheer Saint Laurent, these dresses leave nothing to the imagination, so what you wear underneath is of vital importance. "Lingerie is stepping out of the shadows and into the spotlight as part of the ‘naked dress’ trend," says Schille. "Our French briefs offer a little more coverage without sacrificing sensuality. This elevated classic shape is perfect for pairing with sheer or body-hugging dresses, offering defined support while maintaining a delicate, elegant aesthetic."
Shop the Trend:
High-waisted briefs are perfect for those who don't want to show too much skin.
Save the nipple covers, Skims' scoop neck bra is gentle support and a little extra coverage.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
