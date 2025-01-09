No Clothes Required—5 New Lingerie Trends Better Than Your Everyday Outfits, According to an Expert

Features

While ready-to-wear trends may come and go, there's a lot to be said about a great set of lingerie that can live for a lot longer in your wardrobe than any flash-in-the-pan aesthetic. No matter your shape, size or style, the first step in everyones getting ready routine is to build our outfit around a strong foundation, and beautiful, comfortable underwear has the transformative power to help elevate our outfits and boost our confidence, and, even if you're the only one who's going to see it, the right pieces are a wise investment when you consider the cost-per-wear.

Given the effort we put into our daily outfit preparation, it's only right that our underwear should have just as much consideration, and as someone who has a drawer overflowing with threadbare and uncomfortable thongs, my resolution for 2025 is overhauling my lingerie roster. So, where do we begin? I asked an expert and one of the leading names in lingerie, what pieces we should be looking out for over the next 12 months.

"The latest trends speak to the evolving lingerie landscape in 2025," notes Makeda Scille, VP of Design at Hanky Panky, "where comfort, inclusivity, and bold fashion choices are at the forefront. The Hanky Panky team are excited to see how these styles will continue to resonate with customers, and empower them to express their unique style confidently."

Finally! A movement in underwear that champions comfort and freedom for everyone (a signifier for the end of the cheese wire g-string). And as runway influences trickle down through accessories and interiors, we can expect the same for our underwear drawers too, as the move away from "quiet luxury" towards hyper-femininity continues into 2025.

So, if you follow trend reports for an insight into seasonal shifts, it's time to give the same attention to what goes under your clothes too. From the rich, new colour cropping up everywhere, to the dark evolution of last summer's "coquette" aesthetic, here are the five most influential lingerie trends for 2025, as chosen by an expert.

1. Underwear as Outerwear

Style Notes: On the days when you don't know what to wear, don't stress—what is happening beneath your clothes is good enough to showcase on its own suggests Scille (and just ask Kendall Jenner). "We have seen lingerie as outerwear for a while now, and this trend is looking set to continue on strong with pieces like lace long sleeve tops and camisoles becoming statement layers rather than just foundational ones. Often these lace pieces are being styled with blazers, denim, or simply as a second skin, blurring the line between undergarment and outerwear. We love to see how people showcase the beauty and artistry of lingerie in everyday looks."

Shop the Look:

Signature Lace Long Sleeve Top
Hanky Panky
Signature Lace Long Sleeve Top

Tuck into high-waisted trousers, jeans, and skirts for an elevated spin.

Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Camisole
KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE
Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Camisole

Pure luxury.

Poppy Rosas Duo
Fruity Booty
Poppy Rosas Duo

A pop of unexpected red is still so current.

Lace Cami - Debute Padlock Pink & Red
Stripe & Stare
Lace Cami - Debute Padlock Pink & Red

As cute as it is comfortable.

Agent Provocateur, Love Body
Agent Provocateur
Love Body

Just add a blazer and leather trousers for a very special date night look.

Intimissimi, Glisten in the Light Lace Bodysuit
Intimissimi
Glisten in the Light Lace Bodysuit

This bodysuit feels like a spring essential.

2. Berry Tones

Style Notes: Looking for something more luxe than hot red? Try plum for an expensive-looking colour trend thats gaining traction now. "Following the rise of burgundy tones in accessories and ready-to-wear collections, berry hues are emerging as a key colour family for lingerie," notes Scille. "Our Sugar Plum and Dried Cherry lace pieces offer a fresh, elegant take on this trend, with these rich shades available in iconic styles such as thongs and bras. The beauty of these colours lies in their versatility and ability to evoke both luxury and warmth."

Shop the Trend:

Signature Lace Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Signature Lace Low Rise Thong

Such a gorgeous shade of rich berry.

Lace Petunia Bra
Fruity Booty
Lace Petunia Bra

Don't like underwiring? No problem.

Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Cami - Oxblood
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Cami - Oxblood

A cami you can rewear with tailoring, denim and loungewear.

Edith Clean Tulle Underwire Bra
Dora Larsen
Edith Clean Tulle Underwire Bra

I love Dora Larsen's use of bold colours.

Lucia Embroidered Bumless Briefs
Boux Avenue
Lucia Embroidered Bumless Briefs

Such pretty detailing!

Lace Bralette - Rouge
Stripe & Stare
Lace Bralette - Rouge

The ultimate in comfy cotton.

3. The Romantic Gothic Aesthetic

Style Notes: Morticia Addams, Tish Weinstock, Lily Rose Depp in Nosferatu, the entire ensemble cast of The Craft. What do our recent style muses in common? Gothic romance is back, and its the dark evolution of last summer's uber-feminine coquette trend. "As we move into 2025, we’re inspired by the resurgence of Victorian gothic and bohemian styles, particularly influenced by popular TV shows and cinematic releases," adds Scille. "Our ‘Romantique’ print, with its striking floral blooms set against a dramatic black background, capture this fusion of romantic and gothic sensibilities, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a more dramatic yet feminine look."

Shop the Trend:

Printed Signature Lace Padded Triangle Bralette
Hanky Panky
Printed Signature Lace Padded Triangle Bralette

So pretty you'll want to show it off.

Madeline Wired Bodysuit Black
Bluebella
Madeline Wired Bodysuit Black

There's no such thing as too much beautiful lace.

Camille Stretch-Silk Satin-Trimmed Organic Cotton-Lace Thong
KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE
Camille Stretch-Silk Satin-Trimmed Organic Cotton-Lace Thong

The colour makes this stand out from the crowd.

Agent Provocateur, AP Diamond Tights
Agent Provocateur
AP Diamond Tights

How to add a point of interest to any simple outfit.

The Cozy Brief: 3-Pack Black, English Rose & White
Cou Cou Intimates
The Cozy Brief: 3-Pack Black, English Rose & White

Cosy by name, cosy by nature.

Eorube Long Kimono Robe Women Cover Up Print Floral Satin Sleepwear Silky Bathrobe Bachelorette Robe (gradient Black - Lotus)
EORUBE
Eorube Long Kimono Robe Women Cover Up

There's something decadent about the thought of sweeping around in this.

Ondule Silk-Blend Trimmed Embroidered Tulle Balconette Bra
KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE
Ondule Silk-Blend Trimmed Embroidered Tulle Balconette Bra

Just look at that ultra fine tuille.

4. Comfort Without Compromise

Style Notes: Comfort is key when it comes to the difference between what makes good underwear great. But before you think of the Bridget Jones knickers we all have stowed away, the move towards fashionable yet functional pieces means you can have the best of both worlds: softer bras, seamless pieces, breathable cotton and stretch lycra. Performance underwear now looks better than ever, and doesn't go out of style. "Lingerie doesn’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. Our Supima Cotton briefs for example offer a minimalist, chic look with a high-cut leg that elongates the silhouette, perfect for those who prioritise comfort but still want to feel stylish. These styles are ideal for creating a capsule wardrobe that’s both versatile and timeless."

Shop the Look:

Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Cami - Clay
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Cami - Clay

The basis of so many good outfits.

French Style Lingerie: French Bikini in Cotton and Lace | Hanky Panky Uk
Hanky Panky
French Style Lingerie: French Bikini in Cotton and Lace

You'll feel like you're wearing nothing at all.

Cou Cou Intimates, The Cami Slip Blue Fields
Cou Cou Intimates
The Cami Slip Blue Fields

Cute as a button.

Ribbed Seamless Scallop Bralette
Boux Avenue
Ribbed Seamless Scallop Bralette

I already own this, and honestly, I live in it.

The Original Knicker - Apricot
Stripe & Stare
The Original Knicker - Apricot

Stripe & Stare hands down make some of the comfiest knickers this editor has ever worn.

Joey Scoop Neck Underwire Bra
Dora Larsen
Joey Scoop Neck Underwire Bra

The prettiest shades of pastel.

Boyfriend Loose Boxer - Frost
SKIMS
Boyfriend Loose Boxer - Frost

For the days you want something you can kick back and relax in.

3-Pack Sports Thong Briefs in Drymove™
H&M
3-Pack Sports Thong Briefs in Drymove™

The DryMove™ functional fabric helps to wick away moisture from your skin.

5. The ‘Naked Dress’ 

Style Notes: Ever since Carrie Bradshaw stepped out in form fitting shades of nude, the fashion world has been obsessed with the naked illusion dress. Whether it's Rihanna in Swarovski crystals or Bella Hadid in sheer Saint Laurent, these dresses leave nothing to the imagination, so what you wear underneath is of vital importance. "Lingerie is stepping out of the shadows and into the spotlight as part of the ‘naked dress’ trend," says Schille. "Our French briefs offer a little more coverage without sacrificing sensuality. This elevated classic shape is perfect for pairing with sheer or body-hugging dresses, offering defined support while maintaining a delicate, elegant aesthetic."

Shop the Trend:

Hanky Panky, Signature Lace French Brief
Hanky Panky
Signature Lace French Brief

Wear with just about anything.

Rena Lace Maxi Dress
Camila Coelho
Rena Lace Maxi Dress

Now this is a party-starter.

Seamless Microfibre High Waist Briefs
Boux Avenue
Seamless Microfibre High Waist Briefs

High-waisted briefs are perfect for those who don't want to show too much skin.

Rat and Boa, Cairo Dress
Rat and Boa
Cairo Dress

Just the slightest suggestion of what lies beneath.

Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette - Onyx
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette - Onyx

Save the nipple covers, Skims' scoop neck bra is gentle support and a little extra coverage.

Asos Design Sheer Organza Slip Midi Dress in Sage
ASOS DESIGN
Sheer Organza Slip Midi Dress in Sage

This feels decidedly '90s.

Marilyn Classic Rib Bra in White - White / Xxs
Ninety Percent
Marilyn Classic Rib Bra in White

I love the triangle bralette shape.

Bec + Bridge Amoras Cutout Maxi Dress
Bec + Bridge
Bec + Bridge Amoras Cutout Maxi Dress

This dress does it all.

Set of Three Stretch Thongs
COMMANDO
Set of Three Stretch Thongs

Avoid lumpy VPL with Commando's perfect smoothing thongs.

Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

