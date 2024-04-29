The Unassuming Shorts Trend Fashion People Wear to Make Their Summer Outfits Look Cool

By Natalie Munro
published

Summer just around the corner and there's only one clothing item I'm in the market for ahead of the warmest season. Content with my dress collection, this season it's the light and breezy women's boxer short trend that I'm backing for the hottest months.

Frequently composed of a soft cotton fabric, but occasionally created in supple silks and satins, I'd go as far as to say the boxer shorts trend is the most comfortable clothing item on the market right now. Featuring an elasticised waist that can we worn at hip height or styled on the waist, the cotton shorts are designed to sit loosely on the leg for a comfortable and relaxed finish. And it's not just me who seems to be obsessed with them—fashion people in London and New York can't get enough either.

Influencer wears boxer shorts.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Whilst you might worry that the new shorts trend is difficult to style, the style set have already proved its ease. From ultra comfortable daytime looks, to relaxed ensembles with an air of polish, this is how our favourite influencers are styling the boxer shorts trend right now.

HOW TO STYLE THE BOXER SHORT TREND IN 2024

1. BLAZER + HEELS

Influencer wears boxer shorts

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Style Notes: The boxer short trend is way more versatile than you might have imagined. Dress it up with a boxy blazer and some sleek kitten heels and you have an elevated ensemble that will take you through the summer months in comfort and style.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Oversized Wool Blend Twill Blazer - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Oversized Wool Blend Twill Blazer - Black - Arket Gb

The perfect lightweight layer.

By Anthropologie Cotton Boxer Shorts
Anthropologie
Cotton Boxer Shorts

Style with trainers or wear with a sleek kitten heel.

Womens Prada Neutral Padded Leather Slingback Pumps | Harrods Uk
Prada
Padded Leather Slingback Pumps

The easiest way to dress up a casual outfit.

2. VEST + LOAFERS

Influencer wears boxer shorts.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Go back to basics and style the loungewear-style shorts with a breezy vest top. To elevate your look pair the outfit with sleek leather loafers and throw on your favourite jewels.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Ribbed Tank Top
& Other Stories
Ribbed Tank Top

Use this as a base layer or style on its own.

Cotton Boxer-Style Shorts
H&M
Cotton Boxer-Style Shorts

This pair also come in blue.

loafers
G.H. Bass
Whitney Super Lug Loafers

G.H. Bass' loafers are some of the best on the market.

3. SHIRT + TRAINERS

Influencer wears boxer shorts

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: For a comfortable ensemble that you'll want reach for every weekend, style an oversized shirt with chunky trainers and trending boxer shorts. Breezy, relaxed and perfectly slouchy this easy pairing will get you through the hottest of summer days.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

Style with longline trousers or wear with a casual cotton shorts.

Relaxed Shorts
& Other Stories
Relaxed Shorts

This bright white shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

New Balance 2002r Trainers in Grey & Navy
New Balance
2002r Trainers

These comfortable trainers are ideal for traipsing around the city.

4. JUMPER + BALLET FLATS

Influencer wears boxer shorts.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Note: For a neater take on the casual trend, style boxer shorts with a fitted knit and smart mary jane shoes. To take you styling up a step, layer on your favourite jewels and opt for a raffia or suede bag to inject a summery touch.

SHOP THE LOOK:

red jumper
Sezane
Otto Jumper

Add a pop of colour into your spring-time wardrobe.

velvet mary janes
Pull & Bear
Velvet Mary Janes

The velvet flats trend is taking off this season.

5. WHITE SHIRT + MULES

Influencer wears boxer shorts with mules.

(Image credit: @chiarasatelier)

Style Notes: On laid-back days when comfort is key, style a roomy white shirt with comfortable boxer shorts and slip on your favourite mules. Throw a jumper around your neck if the weather requires or go without on sunnier days.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Relaxed Poplin Shirt - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Relaxed Poplin Shirt.

Layer underneath a jumper or style on its own.

Cloud Nine Boxers
Intimately
Cloud Nine Boxers

These come in so many other colours.

Boston Suede Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Suede Clogs

The cork sole mould to fit your foot perfectly.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BOXER SHORTS FOR WOMEN HERE:

Seersucker Cotton Gingham Checked Easy Shorts
Uniqlo
Seersucker Cotton Gingham Checked Easy Shorts

The gingham print trend is taking off this spring.

Relaxed Boxer Cotton Shorts
Weekday
Relaxed Boxer Cotton Shorts

The most comfortable clothing item you could add to your rotation.

boxer shorts
Sandro
Frilled-Waistband Striped Cotton Shorts

These feature a subtle lace trim detail.

Hansel Boxers
Fruity Booty
Hansel Boxers

Style with a red knit or wear with a graphic tee.

boxer shorts
Miu Miu
Poplin boxers

These also come in yellow and light pink.

Ganni Striped Organic Cotton Shorts
Ganni
Striped Organic Cotton Shorts

The green and blue colour combination will always bring a smile to my face.

Mirca Boxer Shorts - Blue Multi Stripe
The Frankie Shop
Mirca Boxer Shorts

Style with the matching shirt or dress up with a blazer.

Cotton-Twill Shorts
Colorful Standard
Cotton-Twill Shorts

These also come in three other colours.

Yew Green Stripe Boxer Shorts | Beaufort & Blake
Beaufort & Blake
Yew Green Stripe Boxer Shorts

This fresh green shade is ideal for spring styling.

+ Net Sustain Striped Silk-Blend Shorts
Stella McCartney
Striped Silk-Blend Shorts

The silk blend composition feels so comfortable on the skin.

Gunther Cotton Shorts
The Row
Gunther Cotton Shorts

I always come back to The Row for their elevated basics.

Tumbler Embroidered Cotton-Poplin Shorts
Bode
Tumbler Embroidered Cotton-Poplin Shorts

Ideal for layering over swimwear or styling slouchy knits.

