The Unassuming Shorts Trend Fashion People Wear to Make Their Summer Outfits Look Cool
Summer just around the corner and there's only one clothing item I'm in the market for ahead of the warmest season. Content with my dress collection, this season it's the light and breezy women's boxer short trend that I'm backing for the hottest months.
Frequently composed of a soft cotton fabric, but occasionally created in supple silks and satins, I'd go as far as to say the boxer shorts trend is the most comfortable clothing item on the market right now. Featuring an elasticised waist that can we worn at hip height or styled on the waist, the cotton shorts are designed to sit loosely on the leg for a comfortable and relaxed finish. And it's not just me who seems to be obsessed with them—fashion people in London and New York can't get enough either.
Whilst you might worry that the new shorts trend is difficult to style, the style set have already proved its ease. From ultra comfortable daytime looks, to relaxed ensembles with an air of polish, this is how our favourite influencers are styling the boxer shorts trend right now.
HOW TO STYLE THE BOXER SHORT TREND IN 2024
1. BLAZER + HEELS
Style Notes: The boxer short trend is way more versatile than you might have imagined. Dress it up with a boxy blazer and some sleek kitten heels and you have an elevated ensemble that will take you through the summer months in comfort and style.
SHOP THE LOOK:
2. VEST + LOAFERS
Style Notes: Go back to basics and style the loungewear-style shorts with a breezy vest top. To elevate your look pair the outfit with sleek leather loafers and throw on your favourite jewels.
SHOP THE LOOK:
3. SHIRT + TRAINERS
Style Notes: For a comfortable ensemble that you'll want reach for every weekend, style an oversized shirt with chunky trainers and trending boxer shorts. Breezy, relaxed and perfectly slouchy this easy pairing will get you through the hottest of summer days.
SHOP THE LOOK:
4. JUMPER + BALLET FLATS
Style Note: For a neater take on the casual trend, style boxer shorts with a fitted knit and smart mary jane shoes. To take you styling up a step, layer on your favourite jewels and opt for a raffia or suede bag to inject a summery touch.
SHOP THE LOOK:
5. WHITE SHIRT + MULES
Style Notes: On laid-back days when comfort is key, style a roomy white shirt with comfortable boxer shorts and slip on your favourite mules. Throw a jumper around your neck if the weather requires or go without on sunnier days.
SHOP THE LOOK:
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BOXER SHORTS FOR WOMEN HERE:
The gingham print trend is taking off this spring.
The most comfortable clothing item you could add to your rotation.
The green and blue colour combination will always bring a smile to my face.
The silk blend composition feels so comfortable on the skin.
Ideal for layering over swimwear or styling slouchy knits.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
Nearly Everyone I Know Owns This One Timeless Summer Essential—These Are My Favorites
They'll sell out by May 1.
By Ana Escalante
-
8 Specific Pairs of Shorts You'll Regret Not Ordering Before They Sell Out
It's heating up out there.
By Allyson Payer
-
Sydney Sweeney Just Gave a Preview of How Everyone Will Style Shorts This Year
Get ready.
By Allyson Payer
-
Don't Blame Me, Blame Tory Burch—Capri Pants Are Nearing a Serious Comeback
Not mad about it.
By Eliza Huber
-
Olivia Wilde Just Made Hot Pants Look Shockingly Wearable
It really is possible.
By Eliza Huber
-
The $50 Shorts I'm Buying to Mimic Hailey Bieber's Most-Worn Outfit of 2023
I won't sleep until I've copied it perfectly.
By Eliza Huber
-
In 2023, the Shorts Are *Short*— See All the Ways to Style Hot Pants Like a Pro
Risqué but worth it.
By Eliza Huber
-
Dua Lipa Wore the Controversial Shorts-and-Shoe Combo That's Becoming a Thing
Would you wear it?
By Allyson Payer