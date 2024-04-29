The Unassuming Shorts Trend Fashion People Wear to Make Their Summer Outfits Look Cool

Summer just around the corner and there's only one clothing item I'm in the market for ahead of the warmest season. Content with my dress collection, this season it's the light and breezy women's boxer short trend that I'm backing for the hottest months.

Frequently composed of a soft cotton fabric, but occasionally created in supple silks and satins, I'd go as far as to say the boxer shorts trend is the most comfortable clothing item on the market right now. Featuring an elasticised waist that can we worn at hip height or styled on the waist, the cotton shorts are designed to sit loosely on the leg for a comfortable and relaxed finish. And it's not just me who seems to be obsessed with them—fashion people in London and New York can't get enough either.

Whilst you might worry that the new shorts trend is difficult to style, the style set have already proved its ease. From ultra comfortable daytime looks, to relaxed ensembles with an air of polish, this is how our favourite influencers are styling the boxer shorts trend right now.

HOW TO STYLE THE BOXER SHORT TREND IN 2024

1. BLAZER + HEELS

Style Notes: The boxer short trend is way more versatile than you might have imagined. Dress it up with a boxy blazer and some sleek kitten heels and you have an elevated ensemble that will take you through the summer months in comfort and style.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Arket Oversized Wool Blend Twill Blazer - Black - Arket Gb £159 SHOP NOW The perfect lightweight layer.

Anthropologie Cotton Boxer Shorts £30 SHOP NOW Style with trainers or wear with a sleek kitten heel.

Prada Padded Leather Slingback Pumps £890 SHOP NOW The easiest way to dress up a casual outfit.

2. VEST + LOAFERS

Style Notes: Go back to basics and style the loungewear-style shorts with a breezy vest top. To elevate your look pair the outfit with sleek leather loafers and throw on your favourite jewels.

SHOP THE LOOK:

& Other Stories Ribbed Tank Top £19 SHOP NOW Use this as a base layer or style on its own.

H&M Cotton Boxer-Style Shorts £13 SHOP NOW This pair also come in blue.

G.H. Bass Whitney Super Lug Loafers £178 SHOP NOW G.H. Bass' loafers are some of the best on the market.

3. SHIRT + TRAINERS

Style Notes: For a comfortable ensemble that you'll want reach for every weekend, style an oversized shirt with chunky trainers and trending boxer shorts. Breezy, relaxed and perfectly slouchy this easy pairing will get you through the hottest of summer days.

SHOP THE LOOK:

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 SHOP NOW Style with longline trousers or wear with a casual cotton shorts.

& Other Stories Relaxed Shorts £39 SHOP NOW This bright white shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

New Balance 2002r Trainers £130 SHOP NOW These comfortable trainers are ideal for traipsing around the city.

4. JUMPER + BALLET FLATS

Style Note: For a neater take on the casual trend, style boxer shorts with a fitted knit and smart mary jane shoes. To take you styling up a step, layer on your favourite jewels and opt for a raffia or suede bag to inject a summery touch.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Sezane Otto Jumper £100 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour into your spring-time wardrobe.

Pull & Bear Velvet Mary Janes £30 SHOP NOW The velvet flats trend is taking off this season.

5. WHITE SHIRT + MULES

Style Notes: On laid-back days when comfort is key, style a roomy white shirt with comfortable boxer shorts and slip on your favourite mules. Throw a jumper around your neck if the weather requires or go without on sunnier days.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Arket Relaxed Poplin Shirt. £67 SHOP NOW Layer underneath a jumper or style on its own.

Intimately Cloud Nine Boxers £28 SHOP NOW These come in so many other colours.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs £150 SHOP NOW The cork sole mould to fit your foot perfectly.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BOXER SHORTS FOR WOMEN HERE:

Uniqlo Seersucker Cotton Gingham Checked Easy Shorts £19 SHOP NOW The gingham print trend is taking off this spring.

Weekday Relaxed Boxer Cotton Shorts £27 SHOP NOW The most comfortable clothing item you could add to your rotation.

Sandro Frilled-Waistband Striped Cotton Shorts £139 SHOP NOW These feature a subtle lace trim detail.

Fruity Booty Hansel Boxers £40 SHOP NOW Style with a red knit or wear with a graphic tee.

Miu Miu Poplin boxers £760 SHOP NOW These also come in yellow and light pink.

Ganni Striped Organic Cotton Shorts £145 SHOP NOW The green and blue colour combination will always bring a smile to my face.

The Frankie Shop Mirca Boxer Shorts £92 SHOP NOW Style with the matching shirt or dress up with a blazer.

Colorful Standard Cotton-Twill Shorts £60 SHOP NOW These also come in three other colours.

Beaufort & Blake Yew Green Stripe Boxer Shorts £27 SHOP NOW This fresh green shade is ideal for spring styling.

Stella McCartney Striped Silk-Blend Shorts £450 SHOP NOW The silk blend composition feels so comfortable on the skin.

The Row Gunther Cotton Shorts £730 SHOP NOW I always come back to The Row for their elevated basics.