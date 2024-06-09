Forget Dresses for a Second, It's This Classy Co-Ord Fashion People Keep Wearing
Having spent my fair share of time scouring the new-in sections, I've noticed a particular summer-ready trend land online in droves in recent weeks. Up there with drop-waist dresses and mary jane shoes, everywhere I look, fashion brands are backing the bustier co-ord trend.
Already picked up by some of the style sets biggest players, the two-piece set has proven a popular choice for sophisticated summer style. Styled by Karlie Kloss for a weekday occasion, the model took a less-is-more approach to her outfit, letting the graceful nature of the two-piece ensemble carry her look.
Often designed in a more rigid linen or cotton fabric, the two-piece set offers an elevated alternative to the cotton dresses that otherwise dominate the season. Whilst I'm enamoured by the pretty trouser and bustier sets I've seen on the market, I've also found some supremely chic skirt versions that make sophisticated summer dressing look oh-so-easy.
A mainstay in the rotation of fashion editors worldwide, the elegant co-ord is often favoured during fashion month for its fuss-free nature and comfortable design.
Across high street and designer brands, the trend is blossoming this season. Read on to discover the styles we're loving right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BUSTIER CO-ORDS HERE:
This linen-blend top features a slight peplum design for a sculptural effect.
Style with lashings of jewellery or go without.
These feature a slight crop and style well with ballet flats and kitten heels.
Linen trousers offer the breathability to see you through the summer in comfort.
This pretty terracotta shade style so well with peach and pink colours.
Mint Velvet's Studio line has a selection of very elevated separates.
The matching skirt will be versatile enough to wear right through to the winter with knits and boots.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
