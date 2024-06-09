Forget Dresses for a Second, It's This Classy Co-Ord Fashion People Keep Wearing

Having spent my fair share of time scouring the new-in sections, I've noticed a particular summer-ready trend land online in droves in recent weeks. Up there with drop-waist dresses and mary jane shoes, everywhere I look, fashion brands are backing the bustier co-ord trend.

Already picked up by some of the style sets biggest players, the two-piece set has proven a popular choice for sophisticated summer style. Styled by Karlie Kloss for a weekday occasion, the model took a less-is-more approach to her outfit, letting the graceful nature of the two-piece ensemble carry her look.

(Image credit: backgrid)

Often designed in a more rigid linen or cotton fabric, the two-piece set offers an elevated alternative to the cotton dresses that otherwise dominate the season. Whilst I'm enamoured by the pretty trouser and bustier sets I've seen on the market, I've also found some supremely chic skirt versions that make sophisticated summer dressing look oh-so-easy.

A mainstay in the rotation of fashion editors worldwide, the elegant co-ord is often favoured during fashion month for its fuss-free nature and comfortable design.

Across high street and designer brands, the trend is blossoming this season. Read on to discover the styles we're loving right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BUSTIER CO-ORDS HERE:

COS Linen Bustier Top £75 SHOP NOW This breezy linen top is destined to sell out this season.

COS Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers £110 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top or pair with a navy knit.

Anthropologie Linen-Blend Bandeau Top £60 SHOP NOW This linen-blend top features a slight peplum design for a sculptural effect.

Maeve Junie High-Rise Wide-Leg Flared Trousers £98 SHOP NOW Wear with tall heels for an elongating effect.

Magda Butrym Strapless Grain De Poudre Cotton Peplum Bustier Top £860 SHOP NOW Style with lashings of jewellery or go without.

Magda Butrym Pleated Stretch-Twill Slim-Leg Pants £675 SHOP NOW These feature a slight crop and style well with ballet flats and kitten heels.

Aligne Gally Linen Top £89 SHOP NOW This pretty strapless top is comfortable enough to style all day.

Aligne Fresh Linen Trouser £99 SHOP NOW Linen trousers offer the breathability to see you through the summer in comfort.

Staud Dover Strapless Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Top £235 SHOP NOW In my opinion, this is the perfect party top.

Staud London Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Skirt £285 SHOP NOW The white skirt trend is taking off this summer.

Esse Studieos Illi Strapless Ponte Top £225 SHOP NOW This pretty terracotta shade style so well with peach and pink colours.

Esse Studios Aire Silk-Organza Maxi Skirt £550 SHOP NOW This transparent skirt moves beautifully as you walk.

Mint Velvet Cream Button Detail Bustier £99 SHOP NOW Mint Velvet's Studio line has a selection of very elevated separates.