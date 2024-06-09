Forget Dresses for a Second, It's This Classy Co-Ord Fashion People Keep Wearing

Having spent my fair share of time scouring the new-in sections, I've noticed a particular summer-ready trend land online in droves in recent weeks. Up there with drop-waist dresses and mary jane shoes, everywhere I look, fashion brands are backing the bustier co-ord trend.

Already picked up by some of the style sets biggest players, the two-piece set has proven a popular choice for sophisticated summer style. Styled by Karlie Kloss for a weekday occasion, the model took a less-is-more approach to her outfit, letting the graceful nature of the two-piece ensemble carry her look.

Karlie Kloss wears a bustier coord.

(Image credit: backgrid)

Often designed in a more rigid linen or cotton fabric, the two-piece set offers an elevated alternative to the cotton dresses that otherwise dominate the season. Whilst I'm enamoured by the pretty trouser and bustier sets I've seen on the market, I've also found some supremely chic skirt versions that make sophisticated summer dressing look oh-so-easy.

A mainstay in the rotation of fashion editors worldwide, the elegant co-ord is often favoured during fashion month for its fuss-free nature and comfortable design.

Influencer wears. bustier corset.

(Image credit: @thestylestalkercom)

Across high street and designer brands, the trend is blossoming this season. Read on to discover the styles we're loving right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BUSTIER CO-ORDS HERE:

Linen Bustier Top
COS
Linen Bustier Top

This breezy linen top is destined to sell out this season.

Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers
COS
Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers

Style with the matching top or pair with a navy knit.

Linen-Blend Bandeau Top
Anthropologie
Linen-Blend Bandeau Top

This linen-blend top features a slight peplum design for a sculptural effect.

Maeve Junie High-Rise Wide-Leg Flared Trousers
Maeve
Junie High-Rise Wide-Leg Flared Trousers

Wear with tall heels for an elongating effect.

Strapless Grain De Poudre Cotton Peplum Bustier Top
Magda Butrym
Strapless Grain De Poudre Cotton Peplum Bustier Top

Style with lashings of jewellery or go without.

Pleated Stretch-Twill Slim-Leg Pants
Magda Butrym
Pleated Stretch-Twill Slim-Leg Pants

These feature a slight crop and style well with ballet flats and kitten heels.

Gally Linen Top
Aligne
Gally Linen Top

This pretty strapless top is comfortable enough to style all day.

Fresh Linen Trouser
Aligne
Fresh Linen Trouser

Linen trousers offer the breathability to see you through the summer in comfort.

Dover Strapless Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Top
Staud
Dover Strapless Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Top

In my opinion, this is the perfect party top.

London Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Skirt
Staud
London Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Skirt

The white skirt trend is taking off this summer.

+ Net Sustain Illi Strapless Ponte Top
Esse Studieos
Illi Strapless Ponte Top

This pretty terracotta shade style so well with peach and pink colours.

+ Net Sustain Aire Silk-Organza Maxi Skirt
Esse Studios
Aire Silk-Organza Maxi Skirt

This transparent skirt moves beautifully as you walk.

Cream Button Detail Bustier
Mint Velvet
Cream Button Detail Bustier

Mint Velvet's Studio line has a selection of very elevated separates.

Cream Satin Maxi Skirt
Mint Velvet
Cream Satin Maxi Skirt

The matching skirt will be versatile enough to wear right through to the winter with knits and boots.

