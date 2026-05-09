Tiffany Reid is a Who What Wear editor in residence, fashion executive, freelance stylist, and brand consultant who most recently served as the senior vice president of fashion for Bustle Digital Group. She recently launched a YouTube series, Tried + True, in which she walks viewers through the latest trends.
Along with the many hats I wear (mom, editor, stylist), I regularly contribute fashion commentary on national broadcasts, including the Today show and Good Morning America, among other major news outlets. My work focuses on breaking down trends, red carpet commentary, and translating runway moments into real, wearable style. As a result, I'm always trying to figure out what to wear on TV that both translates to the morning news audience and makes me look good on camera. It might appear simple, but the art of TV dressing is trickier than you would think. What reads as effortless in person can easily fall flat on-screen, and the smallest details, like silhouette, color, cut, and even the scale of a pattern, actually make a big difference.
After all my years of TV appearances, I've found that dresses are the clothing item that translates best on-screen, which is why I've built a dress edit for TV that takes the stress out of preparing for on-air moments. To do so, I had to consider how a structured silhouette holds its shape both sitting and standing, how certain colors come alive (or disappear entirely) under studio lights, and how prints either sharpen a look or compete with it. Plus, my day rarely ends on set. More often than not, I'm heading straight to a lunch or evening event after we wrap. What works off-camera doesn’t always pass the TV test, and that’s where the real styling begins: making a look that works all day.
Below are the ones that do. Scroll through my spring dress edit that's both TV-approved and perfect for any plans that follow the show.
Spring Dresses to Wear on TV
A Floral Brocade Dress
I am wearing this Markarian green-and-white floral brocade dress for the Today show. A floral brocade dress is one of those standout pieces that does all the work for you. The structured fabric holds its shape on camera, while the subtle sheen and woven pattern add dimension that won’t get lost under studio lights. This style is elevated enough to carry you from a morning segment all the way to the end of the day to a dinner or evening event. Think of it as your built-in statement—no extra styling required, just clean accessories and you’re set.