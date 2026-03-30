I Spend Most of the Year in NYC—Here Are 33 Affordable Fashion Finds I Have My Eye on This Season

Kaye Bassey is a Who What Wear editor in residence known for her near-decade-long career as a fashion and beauty content creator, influencer, and writer. She recently launch her Substack newsletter, covering trends, outfit ideas, shopping recommendations, and other insider tips.
With it still being the early days of a new year, it’s only natural to embrace that “out with the old, in with the new” mindset. I love how this time of year inspires us to turn a new leaf—building better habits and finally tackling the things we’ve been putting off. There’s something refreshing about a clean slate and the newness of the first few months of the year.
For me, that reset always includes a closet revamp. I believe in maintaining a healthy churn within my wardrobe—keeping pieces in steady rotation and letting go of the ones that no longer serve me. If you haven’t worn something more than a handful of times or never instinctively reach for it, chances are it’s ready to find a new home in someone else’s closet.
As winter comes to an end, with weather ranging from cold to now warmer. I find myself daydreaming, planning, and curating the pieces I’m craving for the year ahead. Winter was intentionally slower on the shopping front, as it should be. Instead, I focused on decluttering, gathering my thoughts, setting goals, and mapping out how to execute them.
Now that I’ve started the year feeling consistent and intentional, I’m excited to continue building the wardrobe of my dreams—spending mindfully while investing in pieces that are versatile, timeless, and effortlessly chic. Here are a few finds under $150 to help fill the gaps and refresh your looks as we step into the new season.
Accessories
I’ve always been drawn to accessories. They are the ideal finishing touches that make an outfit feel intentional. A playful piece woven into your hair, a stack of rings, a bracelet that catches the light just right… I’m especially partial to a standout accessory.
Lately, I’ve been gravitating toward exaggerated, bold jewelry and hair pieces that can stand on their own. I love defining, expressive accents that instantly elevate even the simplest look. There’s something powerful about a piece that does all the talking.
And when it comes to a little spur-of-the-moment shopping, I love finding treasures without the splurge. Below are a few pieces I’ve been eyeing: some timeless and classic, some with an antique, vintage-inspired charm, and others that are unapologetically statement-making for the moment.
Leletny
Mini Braided Pony Cuff
Kenneth Jay Lane
Goldtone and Imitation Pearl Clip-On Button Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Rowan Earrings
8 Other Reasons
Bella Hair Tie
Luv AJ
The Formentera Bangle Set
Heaven Mayhem
Matilde Cuff
Reclaimed Vintage
Reclaimed Vintage Wrap Around Ring
Loungewear and Sleepwear Sets
There’s something so polished and put-together about coordinated loungewear or sleepwear, even if no one else sees it. It’s a simple addition to my wardrobe, but it elevates my days in the subtlest way. I often find myself reaching for pieces from Victoria’s Secret, Intimissimi, and Eberjey. They are all brands that do remarkably soft, comfortable lounge and sleep sets so well. And I’ll never say no to a delicate silk chemise with a matching robe.
Victoria's Secret
SoSoft Modal Long Pajama Set
Intimissimi
Silky Flowers Silk and Lace Chemise
eberjey
Gisele Shortie Pj Set
Victoria's Secret
SoSoft Modal Lace-Trim Cami & Pants Set
Dresses
You can never have too many beautiful frocks that transition effortlessly from day to night. Style them with layered jewelry and simple sandals as we move toward spring, or add knits and tailored outerwear when the temperatures dip. The versatility is what makes them indispensable.
When choosing dresses, I like to keep a strong foundation of neutrals that can be dressed up or down and styled in countless ways. A well-cut silhouette in a timeless shade becomes a blank canvas, ready for bold accessories one day and a pared-back, minimalist mood the next. It’s that flexibility that makes a wardrobe feel not only elevated but endlessly wearable.