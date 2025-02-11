5 Sophisticated Spring Outfit Trends That Designers Are Championing Over Florals in 2025
Spring, is that you? Well, given the spells of frosty winds and dark skies recently, I'd be inclined to say no. But with the evenings slowly getting lighter and the shops swapping out wool coats for trenches, we don't have long to wait for spring 2025 to be in full bloom. While your wardrobe may still be firmly in winter mode (and I'm not ready to give up my cashmere cardigans quite yet), it's also a good time to look ahead to the fresh new trends just around the corner.
On the S/S '25 runways there was a tale of two halves: yes, all of the pastels and romantic pieces you might expect for spring were present, but we'd be wrong to ignore the sheer number of boxy suits, deep tones and practical staples too; so what does this polarising combination mean for our wardrobes?
Well, after taking a thorough look through dozens of 2025 shows and the street style of social media's best dressed, it was easy to spot the same reoccurring pieces, colours and themes that I'm convinced will come to define this spring.
From the colour expected replace chocolate brown, to the revival of a controversial print trend, these are the key looks that will take your outfits from 2024 into the new year. So, if you're braving the cold and looking forward to sunnier times ahead, keep scrolling to see the 2025 spring outfit trends already gaining traction, and surprisingly, it doesn't include any ditsy florals.
1. BUTTER YELLOW
Style Notes: After 2023's spicy reds and 2024's deep cocoa browns, we're looking for something with a little more lift to bring some vibrancy back to our wardrobes. Pastels might not be considered groundbreaking for spring, but following S/S '24's summer black out, sunshine yellow is right on time to give us a much needed dose of a dopamine after the longest January on record. People may shrink back from the thought of such a punchy shade, but yellow is one of those colours that makes the wearer feel instantly happier, whether worn head-to-toe or in the form of a pop of colour.
We find "butter" to be the perfect hue as it encapsulates everything from light and creamy buttermilk yellows right through to warm daffodils, so if this is your first time experimenting with colour, rest assured that there's a shade to suit every skin tone.
Hoe to Wear It: Yellow looks best with equally fresh colours, but we've most often seen it paired with white accessories (more on those later). Think yellow knits over white tank tops, dresses and white bags, or sunny shirts with ecru denim.
Shop Yellow:
This comes in 17 different colours, but the yellow is steadily becoming my favourite.
2.BUSINESS CASUAL
Style Notes: Tailoring can often get a bad rep for feeling a little "samey" (likely because each season repeats the same waistcoats and peg trousers), but 2025 is all about making your "luxe" feel laidback. Forget pinstripes and heels, those in the know are wearing smart tailoring with flats, unbuttoning collars and adding caps and t-shirts into the mix too. Think blazers and trainers, shirts and denim and pencil skirts and hoodies. The attitude is off-duty cool, and is made up of mix and match separates that can be dressed up or down with just the change of a shoe.
How to Wear It: A great shirt is the foundation of this look, and whether you wear with jeans, long skirts or tailored trousers, keep it feeling fresh with an easy flat and mini bag that won't weigh you down on weekends.
Shop Tailoring:
3. LA DOLCE VITA
Style Notes: Haven't managed to get away on holiday yet? Never mind, you can channel the spirit of the Italian riviera wherever you are, with just a few trending pieces in your wardrobe. Step aside cottagecore, our moodboards are suddenly full of Sofia Loren and Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday, and cats eye sunglasses and silk headscarves are reigning supreme for the rest of 2025. On the runways, Dolce and Gabbana, Vivetta, and Sonia Rykiel were all about high-waisted pencil skirts and shorts, babydoll twin sets and lace, pulling together a "ladylike" aesthetic perfect for spring. Could this be 2025's sexier answer to the far more floaty bohemian revival? We're keeping our eyes peeled.
How to Wear It: Make the most of ultra-feminine silhouettes in a monochrome colour palette for a summery take on winter's "office siren". Opt for cinched waists, and cute layers topped off with a pointy slingback or 60's inspired open-toe mule.
Shop Italian Romanticism:
Charles & Keith are always on step ahead when it comes to trends.
If this isn't an Italian coded headscarf or neckerchief, I don't know what is.
4. WHITE SHOES
Style Notes: Granted, they might not be the most practical trend, but the S/S '25 runways were full of bright, white heels and court shoes in all shapes and sizes, an undeniable sign that summer is on the horizon. Now that it's almost time to pack away our Ugg boots for another year, nothing says "sunny season" quite like these attention grabbing shoes, and they just so happen to go with everything from pretty dresses to the aforementioned languid tailoring. Before you ask, no, these are not going to replace the classic black sandal (if anything ever could), but they are a fresh alternative for those looking for a fashion forward option that pairs incredibly well with a tan.
How to Wear It: These shoes are made for talking, so scale back the rest of your outfit to tonal layers to give them maximum air time. They are surprisingly versatile in all styles, but the style set are particularly drawn to pointy courts with retro appeal like Zoe Foster's Prada slingbacks [pictured above].
Shop White Shoes:
Wear with cropped jeans, skirts, midi dresses, leggings...
Everything from the wearable heel to the lace-detailing makes these look so much more expensive.
5. POLKA DOT SPOTS
Style Notes: Polka dots have given us a few noteworthy fashion moments over the years, most memorably Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, Princess Diana at Ascot and that Zara maxi dress, but it still manages to have twee connotations that often make people think of Minnie Mouse.
In 2025 there appears to be two different approaches to the spotty print that we find infinitely chicer. For starters, there's the Acne approach—polka dots are clashed with checks, supersized into voluminous tops and shrunk down into pretty mini skirts. Then there's the Parisian take—strappy slips and tea dresses that are the staple of the French girl's spring/summer wardrobe. Either way, polka dots are anything boring, and feel particularly fresh against cream and rich brown. Just don't forget a chunky hoop earring and an almond-toed pump.
How to Wear It: 2025 is the year of the print clash, so whether you pair it with checks, animal prints, or stripes, keep spots interesting by wearing with unexpected patterns.
Shop Polka Dots:
Add a pencil skirt and a white shoe and tick off three trends at once.
Wear as part of the full co-ord or swap out the skirt for a pair of wide-leg trousers.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content. In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.
