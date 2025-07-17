All Five Toes Are In—5 "Weird" Shoe Trends to Try This Summer

I want shoe trends to always be this strange.

A woman wearing a cream v neck sweater, black shorts, and black shoes, Vibram purple shoes, black Vibram shoes
(Image credit: @deborabrosa, Pablo Alcala/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images, Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
I’m the type of person who dresses in a uniform—you won’t catch me overthinking an outfit. I like to be in and out the door in about an hour, and the one thing I do to add some dimension to my looks is put on interesting shoes. As a chronically online Gen Zer, I pay attention to the (sometimes) outlandish fashion trends out there, and my favorite one lately is weird shoes.

The most memorable “weird” shoe trend of the past decade, to me, was when 2016-era Balenciaga released the sneaker of the year: the Speed Trainer, which looked like socks. (Thanks to the trend cycle, Bottega Veneta and Issey Miyake released sock-like shoes of their own this year.)

This year, all the “weird” shoe trends fashion-forward dressers are wearing focus on the toes—having them on display, pairs that incorporate toe rings, and other odd silhouettes. While most of these trends have been around, the internet has made them feel like a “new” phenomenon. For instance, Vibram’s Barefoot FiveFinger shoes launched in 2006, and I noticed them gaining popularity again among a few of my fashionable friends in 2023. Now, all of my cool mutuals are wearing them.

This may sound cliché, but I think shoes make or break an outfit, which is why weird shoe trends are the ultimate choice in my book. If you’re down to try new, strange shoes this summer, keep scrolling.

"Barefoot" Shoes

When I said I like weird shoes, I meant it. My most recent obsession—and most Googled shoe style—is Vibram’s FiveFinger shoes. Its V-Soul pair looks like a mix of ballet flats, and, well, toes. The fashion crowd adopted this trend with open arms during the most recent fashion weeks. Throughout this year, I’ve seen them on influencers and my fashionable friends alike.

I suspect the brand reached this level of popularity because of its 2020 collaboration with Balenciaga, in which it created high-heels with accentuated toes. Other brands have followed suit, like Coperni, with a pair of five-toe ballerina slippers. Since seeing that pair, I knew it wasn’t just Vibram shoes that were cool, but the “barefoot” aesthetic, in general.

Sami Miro wearing latex black leather five toe shoes

(Image credit: @samimiro)

Shop "Barefoot" Shoes

5t Ballerina
Coperni
5T Ballerinas

V-Soul Women's
Vibram FiveFingers
V-Soul

Moc Lb
Vibram FiveFingers
Moc LB

Kso Vintage Women's
Vibram FiveFingers
KSO Vintage

Leather Pumps
Balenciaga
Leather Pumps

Non-Mesh Clear Shoes

I know it may seem like I have a vendetta against mesh shoes, but IMO, they aren't quite as fresh as they once were. Clear shoes, on the other hand, are something I'm tempted to add to my roster. They may be just as polarizing as mesh shoes, but I think they add a more chic effect to an outfit.

Most recently, Gucci debuted a shoe style with a clear heel on its S/S 2025 runway, while Victoria Beckham’s S/S 2025 show featured completely clear PVC heels. On another note, jelly shoes have already made their great return—this time for adults. So, the trend has unquestionably established itself, and I’m here for it.

Aisha Farida wearing clear jelly shoes

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

Shop Clear Shoes

Demi Sandal - Clear
CULT GAIA
Demi Sandals

Alexa Glass 60 Pvc Mules
Amina Muaddi
Alexa Glass 60 PVC Mules

Iro Pvc Ballet Flats
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Iro PVC Ballet Flats

Vinyl Wedge Sandals
ZARA
Vinyl Wedge Sandals

Day-Off Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Day-Off Flats

Toe-Ring Shoes

Toe rings first gained popularity in the late '60s to '70s, largely due to the hippie movement. Bohemian styles like loose frock tops, fringe on just about everything, and bold prints trickled into the fashion zeitgeist, in opposition to straight-edge styles such as crisp button-downs and full A-line pleated skirts. Why does this matter? The trend cycle just keeps on giving, and this time the gift of toe rings has returned (sort of), in the form of shoes.

Tory Burch was one of the first brands to bring the trend to light with the wildly popular pierced shoes from its S/S 2023 collection, and it has continued to release new iterations since then. Recently, celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence have been spotted wearing toe-ring sandals with chic, laid-back outfits.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a black leather jacket, white skirt, and black toe ring sandals

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Pictured above: Jennifer Lawrence

Shoe Toe-Ring Shoes

65mm Strappy Leather Sandals
Tory Burch
65mm Strappy Leather Sandals

Cassandra Flat Sandal
Reformation
Cassandra Flat Sandals

Flat Strappy Sandals With Metal Ornament
ZARA
Flat Strappy Sandals

Jodie Slide Sandal
Schutz
Jodie Slide Sandals

Kigali Embellished Leather Sandals
Amanu
Kigali Embellished Leather Sandals

Sock Shoes

Sock shoes have to be the weirdest trend out of this bunch, in my opinion. Back when Balenciaga dropped its aforementioned Speed Trainers, the way we all saw shoe trends was never the same. While the 2010s era of fashion is over, sock shoes are returning in elevated designs. For S/S 2023, Bottega Veneta released a pair of luxe leather trompe l'oeil boots that looked like knit socks, and once Rihanna was spotted in them last year, it was destined to be a rising trend. Issey Miyake’s recent S/S 2025 runway featured models in sock shoes, so it’s safe to say the revival continues.

A woman wearing a white dress and white sock boots

(Image credit: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Pictured above: Issey Miyake S/S 25

Shop Sock Shoes

Balla Bootie
Dear Frances
Balla Booties

Brown Domenica Chelsea Boots
Bottega Veneta
Brown Domenica Chelsea Boots

Hampton Strolls
Brave Pudding Inc.
Hampton Strolls

Tee Suede Sock Boots
Proenza Schouler
Tee Suede Sock Boots

Fitted Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Fitted Boots

Sneakerinas

Amelia Gray wearing a fur coat, white socks, and pink sneakerinas

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Pictured above: Amelia Gray Hamlin

Shop Sneakerinas

Demna, the former creative director of Balenciaga, had one of his last bows at the fashion house with a sneakerina he designed in collaboration with Puma. Simone Rocha also had a pair of dainty sneakers on its F/W 2025 runway. The harmonious blend of a satin finish and athletic silhouette made me want to inspect further. My suspicions were confirmed that sneakerinas weren’t just a one-time thing, but a trend that celebrities like Amelia Gray are wearing to make an outfit cool.

Regimen Ankle Wrap Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Regimen Ankle Wrap Sneakers

Black satin sneaker
Vivaia
Round-Toe Satin Sneakerinas

Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Suede Ballerinas
Miu Miu
Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Suede Ballerinas

adidas black strappy sneaker flats
Adidas
Taekwondo Mei Shoes

Ghillie Ballerina Flat
Ganni
Ghillie Ballerina Flats

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

