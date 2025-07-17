I’m the type of person who dresses in a uniform—you won’t catch me overthinking an outfit. I like to be in and out the door in about an hour, and the one thing I do to add some dimension to my looks is put on interesting shoes. As a chronically online Gen Zer, I pay attention to the (sometimes) outlandish fashion trends out there, and my favorite one lately is weird shoes.
The most memorable “weird” shoe trend of the past decade, to me, was when 2016-era Balenciaga released the sneaker of the year: the Speed Trainer, which looked like socks. (Thanks to the trend cycle, Bottega Veneta and Issey Miyake released sock-like shoes of their own this year.)
This year, all the “weird” shoe trends fashion-forward dressers are wearing focus on the toes—having them on display, pairs that incorporate toe rings, and other odd silhouettes. While most of these trends have been around, the internet has made them feel like a “new” phenomenon. For instance, Vibram’s Barefoot FiveFinger shoes launched in 2006, and I noticed them gaining popularity again among a few of my fashionable friends in 2023. Now, all of my cool mutuals are wearing them.
This may sound cliché, but I think shoes make or break an outfit, which is why weird shoe trends are the ultimate choice in my book. If you’re down to try new, strange shoes this summer, keep scrolling.
"Barefoot" Shoes
When I said I like weird shoes, I meant it. My most recent obsession—and most Googled shoe style—is Vibram’s FiveFinger shoes. Its V-Soul pair looks like a mix of ballet flats, and, well, toes. The fashion crowd adopted this trend with open arms during the most recent fashion weeks. Throughout this year, I’ve seen them on influencers and my fashionable friends alike.
I suspect the brand reached this level of popularity because of its 2020 collaboration with Balenciaga, in which it created high-heels with accentuated toes. Other brands have followed suit, like Coperni, with a pair of five-toe ballerina slippers. Since seeing that pair, I knew it wasn’t just Vibram shoes that were cool, but the “barefoot” aesthetic, in general.
Non-Mesh Clear Shoes
I know it may seem like I have a vendetta against mesh shoes, but IMO, they aren't quite as fresh as they once were. Clear shoes, on the other hand, are something I'm tempted to add to my roster. They may be just as polarizing as mesh shoes, but I think they add a more chic effect to an outfit.
Most recently, Gucci debuted a shoe style with a clear heel on its S/S 2025 runway, while Victoria Beckham’s S/S 2025 show featured completely clear PVC heels. On another note, jelly shoes have already made their great return—this time for adults. So, the trend has unquestionably established itself, and I’m here for it.
Toe-Ring Shoes
Toe rings first gained popularity in the late '60s to '70s, largely due to the hippie movement. Bohemian styles like loose frock tops, fringe on just about everything, and bold prints trickled into the fashion zeitgeist, in opposition to straight-edge styles such as crisp button-downs and full A-line pleated skirts. Why does this matter? The trend cycle just keeps on giving, and this time the gift of toe rings has returned (sort of), in the form of shoes.
Tory Burch was one of the first brands to bring the trend to light with the wildly popular pierced shoes from its S/S 2023 collection, and it has continued to release new iterations since then. Recently, celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence have been spotted wearing toe-ring sandals with chic, laid-back outfits.
Sock shoes have to be the weirdest trend out of this bunch, in my opinion. Back when Balenciaga dropped its aforementioned Speed Trainers, the way we all saw shoe trends was never the same. While the 2010s era of fashion is over, sock shoes are returning in elevated designs. For S/S 2023, Bottega Veneta released a pair of luxe leather trompe l'oeil boots that looked like knit socks, and once Rihanna was spotted in them last year, it was destined to be a rising trend. Issey Miyake’s recent S/S 2025 runway featured models in sock shoes, so it’s safe to say the revival continues.
Pictured above: Issey Miyake S/S 25
Sneakerinas
Pictured above: Amelia Gray Hamlin
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.