We've Done the Research—These 5 Trending Prints Will Be Everywhere in 2025

Okay, we'll admit it—sometimes prints aren't everyones cup of tea, but after years of dressing in block neutrals, this fashion editor (and seasoned minimalist) has found a lot to love in 2025's predicted print trends. When pared-back styling serves to meet dress codes, prints are the extra special flourish in an otherwise "samey" wardrobe, and whether you're drawn to stripes, polka dots or a garden full of florals, prints are often what makes an outfit truly sing.

The spring/summer 2025 runways felt like an answer to the question "is quiet luxury over?" as patterns in all their forms were championed in a cacophony of colour. The usual suspects were present: spots, ditsy florals, leopard print, etc, but only a few prints in particular made frequent enough appearances to call them certified trends. Print sceptics gather round. The sound of all these styles may be making you a little nervous, but remember: you can introduce pieces into your look as you wish. Top-to-toe prints are perfect for the maximalist, but a subtle accessory may well be enough for a more discreet dresser. That being said, its also a great investment to have at least one special piece in your arsenal that you can pull out for an occasion (and who doesn't love a floral for a wedding for example!).

So, whether you're a dopamine-dresser in need of a fix, a minimalist looking to up the ante, or you're just curious to see whats "in" for the next year, keep scrolling to see the five print trends set to make 2025 particularly beautiful.

1. 70's Print Clash

Style Notes: Okay, strap in for a bold start (and I mean "bold" quite literally). The 70's print clash isn't going to be to everyones taste, but when it executed well, it's outstanding. Think Wales Bonner's laidback flair, Etro and Pucci's psychedelic patterns, Alhuwalia's fashion-forward statement pieces, and Alessandro Michele's reinvention of Gucci. Seventies fashion is iconic for a reason, and pairing together prints that shouldn't make sense together somehow does, and there's a lot of fun to be had in the layering of the bold and the beautiful.

Shop 70's Print Clash:

Ulla Johnson, Evangeline Striped Pleated Metallic Knit Turtleneck Maxi Dress
Ulla Johnson
Evangeline Striped Pleated Metallic Knit Turtleneck Maxi Dress

I'd wear this now with a knee high boot and in spring with a chunky sandal.

Gg Canvas Skirt
Gucci
Gg Canvas Skirt

The perfect clash with a stripy knit.

Ganni, Women's Red Logo Wool Vest
Ganni
Women's Red Logo Wool Vest

You can layer this over anything.

Celia Birtwell X Joanie - Golden Slumbers Flared Sleeve Ruffle Neck Wrap Dress
Joanie
Celia Birtwell X Joanie Golden Slumbers Flared Sleeve Ruffle Neck Wrap Dress

This dress does all of the pattern pairing for you!

Tory Burch, T MONOGRAM TIGHTS
Tory Burch
T MONOGRAM TIGHTS

Throw on with just about any dress or skirt and let them do the hard work.

2. Go Team!

Style Notes: You don't have to be a sports fan to have noticed just how many rugby shirts and jerseys have been cropping up on the runways lately, inspiring a preppy trend for thick stripes and varsity styling. Everything from tube socks to track pants, polos to baby tees are stamped with go faster stripes for 2025, and while you might be tempted to throw on these casuals with a pair of trainers, designers suggest mixing and matching with tailored skirts and trousers and a dressier shoe like a leather loafer or a kitten heel.

Shop Sporting Stripes:

Oversized Striped Cashmere Sweater
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Oversized Striped Cashmere Sweater

The perfect rugby knit (and in luxe cashmere).

Adidas Originals, + Wales Bonner embroidered striped recycled-jersey track pants
Adidas Originals
+ Wales Bonner embroidered striped recycled-jersey track pants

It's rare to find Wales Bonner trackies still in stock!

Striped Cashmere Rugby Sweater Dress
Polo Ralph Lauren
Striped Cashmere Rugby Sweater Dress

Taking the trend to new heights.

Logo Sequined Jersey
Polo Ralph Lauren
Logo Sequined Jersey

For those looking for a subtle stipe.

Varsity T-Shirt With Stripes
ZARA
Varsity T-Shirt With Stripes

An easy tee you can wear with everything.

3. Sophisticated Snake

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a complete trend recap without at least one animal print contribution, and after we fell hard for leopard print in AW '24, 2025 is experimenting with something a little closer to the ground. Sleek snake prints were no stranger to boots this autumn, but for the start of next year expect to see them adorning everything from coats to skirts after taking cues from Dries Van Noten's final show at the helm. Even minimalists can appreciate just how well a snake print piece works with a white shirt and tailoring.

Shop Snake Print:

Z1975 High-Waist Straight Animal Print Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 High-Waist Straight Animal Print Jeans

These look so much more expensive than they are.

Multicolour Iyana Snake Print Leather Coat
Whistles
Multicolour Iyana Snake Print Leather Coat

Such a great sale find!

Off White Snakeskin-Look Pointed Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
New Look
Off White Snakeskin-Look Pointed Kitten Heel Ankle Boots

Okay, can we discuss just how expensive these New Look boots look?

Leather Snakeskin-Effect Pencil Skirt in Neutral
Reiss
Leather Snakeskin-Effect Pencil Skirt in Neutral

So sleek, so sophisticated.

4. Business Pinstripes

Style Notes: Back to stripes for the second time, but this time instead of chunky strips, we're looking at the other end of the scale—pencil thin, business class pinstripes that tell everyone just how well-put-together the wearer is. It's impossible not to walk a little straighter and feel more commanding in power dressing pinstripes, and instead of wearing in the form of buttoned-grey suits, try wearing shirts oversized and untucked, and bottoms loose and slouchy fitted. The idea here is to turn corporate styling on its head and turn the pinstripe into something playful.

Shop Pinstripes:

The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Inverted Pinstripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Inverted Pinstripe

A fashion failsafe.

Tailored Trousers
ARKET
Tailored Trousers

I love that these are an unexpected shade of luxe brown.

Oversized Pinstriped Wool Blazer
COS
Oversized Pinstriped Wool Blazer

Throw on over a dress to emphasise the casual factor.

Cotton Shirt
H&M
Cotton Shirt

This set would be so good for summer, but right now you can wear the shirt with a baggy jean.

Woven Boxers (stripe)
Uniqlo
Woven Boxers (stripe)

Technically, these are mens, but I'd size up and wear as lounge shorts.

5. Tropical Florals

Style Notes: Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but for those tired of ditsy prints on pastel backgrounds, here's something a little punchier. Big, bright, tropical florals remind of us how good spring/summer can really be, and against a darker backdrop and with a longsleeve, you can also make them work for autumn/winter too. With such a strong print doing all of the talking, you needn't worry about finding the right accessories, scale back on fussy jewellery and bags as a simple shoe is all the look needs to strike the right balance.

Shop Tropical Florals:

Marina Embellished Floral-Print Stretch-Mesh Maxi Dress
SARA CRISTINA
Marina Embellished Floral-Print Stretch-Mesh Maxi Dress

That holiday feeling in a dress.

Floral Print Slip Dress
ZARA
Floral Print Slip Dress

High impact, low price.

Lila Floral-Print Silk-Satin Pajama Set
OLIVIA VON HALLE
Lila Floral-Print Silk-Satin Pajama Set

There's something decadent about the thought of slipping into these at bedtime.

Floral Print Satin Midi Dress
ZARA
Floral Print Satin Midi Dress

This styling is already perfect.

Balloon-Sleeved Dress
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Dress

A strong silhouette to match the print.

