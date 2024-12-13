We've Done the Research—These 5 Trending Prints Will Be Everywhere in 2025
Okay, we'll admit it—sometimes prints aren't everyones cup of tea, but after years of dressing in block neutrals, this fashion editor (and seasoned minimalist) has found a lot to love in 2025's predicted print trends. When pared-back styling serves to meet dress codes, prints are the extra special flourish in an otherwise "samey" wardrobe, and whether you're drawn to stripes, polka dots or a garden full of florals, prints are often what makes an outfit truly sing.
The spring/summer 2025 runways felt like an answer to the question "is quiet luxury over?" as patterns in all their forms were championed in a cacophony of colour. The usual suspects were present: spots, ditsy florals, leopard print, etc, but only a few prints in particular made frequent enough appearances to call them certified trends. Print sceptics gather round. The sound of all these styles may be making you a little nervous, but remember: you can introduce pieces into your look as you wish. Top-to-toe prints are perfect for the maximalist, but a subtle accessory may well be enough for a more discreet dresser. That being said, its also a great investment to have at least one special piece in your arsenal that you can pull out for an occasion (and who doesn't love a floral for a wedding for example!).
So, whether you're a dopamine-dresser in need of a fix, a minimalist looking to up the ante, or you're just curious to see whats "in" for the next year, keep scrolling to see the five print trends set to make 2025 particularly beautiful.
1. 70's Print Clash
Style Notes: Okay, strap in for a bold start (and I mean "bold" quite literally). The 70's print clash isn't going to be to everyones taste, but when it executed well, it's outstanding. Think Wales Bonner's laidback flair, Etro and Pucci's psychedelic patterns, Alhuwalia's fashion-forward statement pieces, and Alessandro Michele's reinvention of Gucci. Seventies fashion is iconic for a reason, and pairing together prints that shouldn't make sense together somehow does, and there's a lot of fun to be had in the layering of the bold and the beautiful.
Shop 70's Print Clash:
I'd wear this now with a knee high boot and in spring with a chunky sandal.
This dress does all of the pattern pairing for you!
Throw on with just about any dress or skirt and let them do the hard work.
2. Go Team!
Style Notes: You don't have to be a sports fan to have noticed just how many rugby shirts and jerseys have been cropping up on the runways lately, inspiring a preppy trend for thick stripes and varsity styling. Everything from tube socks to track pants, polos to baby tees are stamped with go faster stripes for 2025, and while you might be tempted to throw on these casuals with a pair of trainers, designers suggest mixing and matching with tailored skirts and trousers and a dressier shoe like a leather loafer or a kitten heel.
Shop Sporting Stripes:
The perfect rugby knit (and in luxe cashmere).
It's rare to find Wales Bonner trackies still in stock!
3. Sophisticated Snake
Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a complete trend recap without at least one animal print contribution, and after we fell hard for leopard print in AW '24, 2025 is experimenting with something a little closer to the ground. Sleek snake prints were no stranger to boots this autumn, but for the start of next year expect to see them adorning everything from coats to skirts after taking cues from Dries Van Noten's final show at the helm. Even minimalists can appreciate just how well a snake print piece works with a white shirt and tailoring.
Shop Snake Print:
Okay, can we discuss just how expensive these New Look boots look?
4. Business Pinstripes
Style Notes: Back to stripes for the second time, but this time instead of chunky strips, we're looking at the other end of the scale—pencil thin, business class pinstripes that tell everyone just how well-put-together the wearer is. It's impossible not to walk a little straighter and feel more commanding in power dressing pinstripes, and instead of wearing in the form of buttoned-grey suits, try wearing shirts oversized and untucked, and bottoms loose and slouchy fitted. The idea here is to turn corporate styling on its head and turn the pinstripe into something playful.
Shop Pinstripes:
This set would be so good for summer, but right now you can wear the shirt with a baggy jean.
Technically, these are mens, but I'd size up and wear as lounge shorts.
5. Tropical Florals
Style Notes: Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but for those tired of ditsy prints on pastel backgrounds, here's something a little punchier. Big, bright, tropical florals remind of us how good spring/summer can really be, and against a darker backdrop and with a longsleeve, you can also make them work for autumn/winter too. With such a strong print doing all of the talking, you needn't worry about finding the right accessories, scale back on fussy jewellery and bags as a simple shoe is all the look needs to strike the right balance.
Shop Tropical Florals:
That holiday feeling in a dress.
There's something decadent about the thought of slipping into these at bedtime.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
