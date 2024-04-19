I Never Thought This Accessory Trend Looked Classy—French Women Just Changed My Mind

By Natalie Munro
published

Summer is officially around the corner, and I'd be lying if I told you I hadn't already mood-boarded by entire summer aesthetic. Tapping in to sporty references, natural fabrics and a few new-season trends, I'm ready and raring to embark one of my most stylish summers so far.

Influencer wears a baseball cap.

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

During my pursuit of formidable summer style I've come across a few hero items that will be making very frequent outings. Up there with raffia bags and white cotton dresses, for me, this year is all about the baseball cap.

Influencer wears a baseball cap.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Adding a sporty and casual element into any day-to-day outfit, baseball caps are the underrated accessory trend that will be seeing me through the warmer months. Styling well with graphic tees and straight-leg jeans, but looking equally chic when paired with a billowy cotton dress (and, of course, leggings and trainers) baseball caps are set to be some of the most in-demand accessories of the season.

Taylor Russell styles a baseball cap.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst the baseball cap trend isn't entirely new to the scene, this season's caps offer sleek and minimal designs that pair so well with a polished capsule wardrobe—adding equal helpings of sporty and chic to a look. A mainstay in the wardrobe of so many of our favourite celebrities, rarely a week goes by when I don't spot Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Russell of Gigi Hadid styling the growing trend.

Jennifer Lawrence styles a baseball cap.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If that wasn't enough, I've also seen a whole host of French women adopting the piece too this season, further cementing its chic credentials. Plus, it's an effective way to further protect your skin from the sun, which we all know if more important than style will ever be. Still, it's a bonus when you can tick off both in one fell swoop.

Influencer wears a baseball cap.

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Scroll on to discover all of the baseball caps we're loving right now, from as little as £9.

Influencer wears a baseball cap.

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

SHOP STYLISH BASEBALL CAPS:

Cotton Cap
H&M
Cotton Cap

An affordable no-brainer. Plus, it comes in so many colours.

baseball cap
P.E Nation
Physical Cap in Dark Navy

Style with a graphic tee or pair with a cotton dress.

baseball cap
Mango
Cap With Embroidered Logo

This also comes in pink, navy and white.

Frankie Baseball Cap - Navy
The Frankie Shop
Baseball Cap

This dark navy shade is so easy to style with a wider wardrobe.

Lululemon, Classic Unisex Ball Cap
Lululemon
Classic Unisex Ball Cap

This cap comes in a selection of neutrals.

Green Logo-Embroidery Baseball Hat
Miu Miu
Green Logo-Embroidery Baseball Hat

This deep forrest green shade styles well with creams and greys.

+ Ritz Paris Embroidered Suede Baseball Cap
Frame
+ Ritz Paris Embroidered Suede Baseball Cap

Style with your workout gear or pair with your favourite jeans and tee.

Washed-Look Denim Cap
H&M
Washed-Look Denim Cap

This washed baseball cap some in so many different shades.

baseball cap
Castore
Performance Cap

This features a mesh sweatband on inside of cap edge to quietly wick away sweat, making it ideal for wearing during a workout.

Syracuse Logo-Embroidered Cotton-Twill Cap
Sporty & Rich
Syracuse Logo-Embroidered Cotton-Twill Cap

Get the sporty look without lifting a finger.

baseball cap
Ralph Lauren
Cotton Chino Ball Cap

This also comes in ten other colours.

La Casquette Embroidered Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap
Jacquemus
La Casquette Embroidered Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap

This comes in three different sizes, so you can secure your perfect fit.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

