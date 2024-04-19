I Never Thought This Accessory Trend Looked Classy—French Women Just Changed My Mind

Summer is officially around the corner, and I'd be lying if I told you I hadn't already mood-boarded by entire summer aesthetic. Tapping in to sporty references, natural fabrics and a few new-season trends, I'm ready and raring to embark one of my most stylish summers so far.

During my pursuit of formidable summer style I've come across a few hero items that will be making very frequent outings. Up there with raffia bags and white cotton dresses, for me, this year is all about the baseball cap.

Adding a sporty and casual element into any day-to-day outfit, baseball caps are the underrated accessory trend that will be seeing me through the warmer months. Styling well with graphic tees and straight-leg jeans, but looking equally chic when paired with a billowy cotton dress (and, of course, leggings and trainers) baseball caps are set to be some of the most in-demand accessories of the season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst the baseball cap trend isn't entirely new to the scene, this season's caps offer sleek and minimal designs that pair so well with a polished capsule wardrobe—adding equal helpings of sporty and chic to a look. A mainstay in the wardrobe of so many of our favourite celebrities, rarely a week goes by when I don't spot Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Russell of Gigi Hadid styling the growing trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If that wasn't enough, I've also seen a whole host of French women adopting the piece too this season, further cementing its chic credentials. Plus, it's an effective way to further protect your skin from the sun, which we all know if more important than style will ever be. Still, it's a bonus when you can tick off both in one fell swoop.

Scroll on to discover all of the baseball caps we're loving right now, from as little as £9.

SHOP STYLISH BASEBALL CAPS:

H&M Cotton Cap £8 SHOP NOW An affordable no-brainer. Plus, it comes in so many colours.

P.E Nation Physical Cap in Dark Navy £37 SHOP NOW Style with a graphic tee or pair with a cotton dress.

Mango Cap With Embroidered Logo £18 SHOP NOW This also comes in pink, navy and white.

The Frankie Shop Baseball Cap £36 SHOP NOW This dark navy shade is so easy to style with a wider wardrobe.

Lululemon Classic Unisex Ball Cap £35 SHOP NOW This cap comes in a selection of neutrals.

Miu Miu Green Logo-Embroidery Baseball Hat £375 SHOP NOW This deep forrest green shade styles well with creams and greys.

Frame + Ritz Paris Embroidered Suede Baseball Cap £290 SHOP NOW Style with your workout gear or pair with your favourite jeans and tee.

H&M Washed-Look Denim Cap £12 SHOP NOW This washed baseball cap some in so many different shades.

Castore Performance Cap £29 SHOP NOW This features a mesh sweatband on inside of cap edge to quietly wick away sweat, making it ideal for wearing during a workout.

Sporty & Rich Syracuse Logo-Embroidered Cotton-Twill Cap £55 SHOP NOW Get the sporty look without lifting a finger.

Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Ball Cap £55 SHOP NOW This also comes in ten other colours.