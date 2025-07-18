Spotted on Sabrina Carpenter's Nightstand: The High-Tech Tool That Gives You Butter Skin (I Can Attest)

When I saw Sabrina Carpenter's recent Instagram post, I audibly gasped—and no, it wasn't the "Man’s Best Friend” album cover that somehow sparked a great divide. It was a photo dump she shared on July 14, in which she bestowed fans with a teeny glimpse into her nighttime skincare routine. It's easy to miss it at first scroll, but my beauty-editor eyes immediately clocked the Lyma Laser Pro propped up on her bedside table. If you're at all familiar with the high-tech device, then you understand my reaction. The buzzy tool completely transformed my own complexion (and I have the photos to prove it!), so it's no wonder the pop icon always sports smooth, buttery-looking skin.
The Lyma Laser is a cold laser, using low-level, near-infrared light to stimulate collagen and cell renewal deep within the skin. There's a very scientific process involved (which you can read all about here), but basically, it has the ability to trigger a genetic switch inside skin cells that encourages them to create collagen and elastin at a faster rate, leading to plumper, firmer, smoother skin. Unlike traditional lasers, which "wound" the skin in order to spur collagen repair, the Lyma Laser doesn't cause any stinging or stress. In fact, you don't feel anything at all as you glide the tool across your skin.
You do have to use it consistently—every single day for three months!—but the results are well worth the time commitment. Just take it from Sofia Richie Grainge, who declared that "This transformed [her] skin," and Kate Hudson, who shared, "Not an ad, just telling you this is one of the best things I've ever used on my face."
You technically can see those effects at a faster rate if you snag the Lyma Laser Pro, which boasts the power of three Lyma Lasers in one with a bigger treatment lens. Both Carpenter and I (plus Martha Stewart, FYI) have the Pro, which does come at a heftier price than the original beams—nearly $6000 compared to $2600. You can't go wrong with either device, as both contain the exact same laser technology, but I do personally enjoy the larger tool.
Yes, it's pricey, but I swear my skin has never looked glassier and more even-toned, and I've had multiple friends beg me to share what I've been doing differently in my beauty routine. My answer? I've been using the Lyma Pro every single night for the past four months—since the end of March, to be specific—and I will continue to do so to prep for my upcoming nuptials (!) in November. It's one of the best skincare tools ever invented, IMO. I bet Carpenter would agree, as it looks like she kept it on her throughout her busy summer travel schedule, from Hyde Park to Paris.
More Skin-Smoothing Products to Try
Augustinus Bader
The Elixir
I didn't think I'd ever love an Augustinus Bader product more than the brand's famous Rich Cream, but this new Elixir has officially topped my list. It's the brand's most concentrated product ever with advanced TFC8, phyto-peptides, and antioxidants. It's simply life-changing, that's all I can say.
Mother Science
Retinol Synergist
My favorite retinol at the moment. I've gone through two bottles already!
I'm obsessed with how this potent yet gentle serum retexturizes my skin and reduces redness.
Weleda
Skin Food
A classic. I'll never stop slathering on Skin Food!
EIGHTH DAY
The Regenerative Serum Duo
Another must-have snag from the Nordstrom sale is this skin-smoothing serum, which is the closest it comes to bottled liquid gold. I'm honestly shocked the duo hasn't sold out yet.
Peach & Lily
Glass Skin Serum
Nothing beats this best seller. It's safe for all skin types and brightens, firms, and calms the complexion.
Retrouvé
Conditioning Toner With Chamomile
I use this toner every morning after cleansing, and the extra splash of hydration really makes a difference in my skin's luminosity. (Tired skin? Where?) It also contains a very mild form of lactic acid, so it gently sloughs dead skin for an even brighter, healthier glow.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.