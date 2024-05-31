This Millennial-Loved Dress Trend Is Officially Back For Summer 2024

In my opinion, yellow dresses are a little bit like marmite: you're either an unwavering fan, or you've been know to shiver at the thought of having to don one. My theory is that if you lived through the early 2000s you'll fall in the former camp, and if not, the latter.

For us millennial women, it's been hard to resist the pull of yellow dress and experiencing our formative years during the year 2003 is largely to blame for this. Bringing us Andie Anderson's iconic yellow gown from How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, as well as Kate Moss' memorable yellow minidress in the same year, our nimble, fashion-obsessed minds didn't stand a chance. Now, over 20 years later and these iconic styles still come to mind more often than I would like to admit.

It's not just me that has a sustained craving for all things buttery yellow—the soft, pale yellow shade has been backed by designers for months now and appeared on the Givenchy, Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta runways throughout the SS24 collections. Whilst the muted shade was a runway hero, the colour's richer, sunshiny sister has also been taking off this season—spotted across collections including Chanel's Resort '25 collection as well as 3.1 Phillip Lim and Chloé's SS24 collections.

With the summer season upon us, I'm taking this as my chance to finally live out my fashion dreams. Doing just that, Sabrina Carpenter styled an Andie-inspired outfit to her 25th birthday earlier this month—diamond necklaces and all.

Whilst the love for yellow dresses runs strong amongst those-in-the-know, if you weren't already a fan then it might prove hard to win you over. Often cited as a difficult colour to pull-off, my years in the fashion industry have taught me a few styling tricks that make the sunshine shade easier to wear. First, I would recommend a clever colour pairing that can ground the light yellow shade, such as a chocolate brown or rich burgundy pairing. Secondly, I'd experiment with the shade—selecting either a soft, buttery tone or a vivid bright yellow, depending on your complexion and preference.

With the height of summer just around the corner, there's no better time in indulge in a pretty yellow dress that right now. Espicially as designers and high street brands have left us spoiled for choice. From Abercrombie's elegant number to Yolke's sunny style, there's a dress out there to suit your style.

To shop the yellow dresses that we can't resist, read on to discover our edit of the best ones below.

Abercrombie & Fitch Plunge Cowl Back Maxi Dress in Yellow £110 SHOP NOW Abercrombie has perfected their take on Andie Anderson's iconic yellow dress.

Reformation Ronda Silk Dress £498 SHOP NOW This elegant silk number is perfect for black tie occasions.

Omnes Iris Maxi Dress in Yellow 6 £85 SHOP NOW Style with a tall heel or wear with mary janes.

Maygel Coronel Kleos Reversible Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress £390 SHOP NOW This pretty dress is reversible, so the cut-out detail can be worn at the front or back.

Mango Strapless Lace Dress £90 SHOP NOW This pretty strapless dress is perfect for styling throughout the hottest of summer days.

& Other Stories Sleeveless Halterneck Midi Dress £125 SHOP NOW Wear with strappy sandals for a beachy look.

Gauge81 Onna Strapless Draped Silk-Satin Midi Dress £495 SHOP NOW Wear with lashings of jewellery or style on its own.

Kitri Effie Buttercup Rosebud Midi Dress £175 SHOP NOW I'll be styling this for picnics throughout the summer months.

Jacquemus Carino Satin Midi Dress £900 SHOP NOW This butter yellow shade is taking off this season.

Simkhai Kittiya Dress £495 SHOP NOW This elegant summer dress with quickly become a wardorbe hero.

Saloni Renu Ruffle-Trimmed Silk-Blend Chiffon Maxi Dress £650 SHOP NOW Bring some sunshine to your step.

Yolke Sun Dress £195 SHOP NOW Style with sandals or dress up with a kitten heel.

Acne Studios Wrap-Effect Cutout Lace-Trimmed Jersey Mini Dress £600 SHOP NOW This is on its way to selling out.