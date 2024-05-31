This Millennial-Loved Dress Trend Is Officially Back For Summer 2024
In my opinion, yellow dresses are a little bit like marmite: you're either an unwavering fan, or you've been know to shiver at the thought of having to don one. My theory is that if you lived through the early 2000s you'll fall in the former camp, and if not, the latter.
For us millennial women, it's been hard to resist the pull of yellow dress and experiencing our formative years during the year 2003 is largely to blame for this. Bringing us Andie Anderson's iconic yellow gown from How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, as well as Kate Moss' memorable yellow minidress in the same year, our nimble, fashion-obsessed minds didn't stand a chance. Now, over 20 years later and these iconic styles still come to mind more often than I would like to admit.
It's not just me that has a sustained craving for all things buttery yellow—the soft, pale yellow shade has been backed by designers for months now and appeared on the Givenchy, Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta runways throughout the SS24 collections. Whilst the muted shade was a runway hero, the colour's richer, sunshiny sister has also been taking off this season—spotted across collections including Chanel's Resort '25 collection as well as 3.1 Phillip Lim and Chloé's SS24 collections.
With the summer season upon us, I'm taking this as my chance to finally live out my fashion dreams. Doing just that, Sabrina Carpenter styled an Andie-inspired outfit to her 25th birthday earlier this month—diamond necklaces and all.
Whilst the love for yellow dresses runs strong amongst those-in-the-know, if you weren't already a fan then it might prove hard to win you over. Often cited as a difficult colour to pull-off, my years in the fashion industry have taught me a few styling tricks that make the sunshine shade easier to wear. First, I would recommend a clever colour pairing that can ground the light yellow shade, such as a chocolate brown or rich burgundy pairing. Secondly, I'd experiment with the shade—selecting either a soft, buttery tone or a vivid bright yellow, depending on your complexion and preference.
With the height of summer just around the corner, there's no better time in indulge in a pretty yellow dress that right now. Espicially as designers and high street brands have left us spoiled for choice. From Abercrombie's elegant number to Yolke's sunny style, there's a dress out there to suit your style.
To shop the yellow dresses that we can't resist, read on to discover our edit of the best ones below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST YELLOW DRESSES HERE:
Abercrombie has perfected their take on Andie Anderson's iconic yellow dress.
This pretty dress is reversible, so the cut-out detail can be worn at the front or back.
This pretty strapless dress is perfect for styling throughout the hottest of summer days.
Wear with lashings of jewellery or style on its own.
I'll be styling this for picnics throughout the summer months.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
