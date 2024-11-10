I Didn't Think Animal Print Could Look Chic, Until I Saw These Five Polished Winter Trends

Animal print is inseparable from 1980s fashion, when it emerged as a statement of style know-how, and its popularity has surged and waned ever since. But last year's ‘mob wife’ trend catapulted it back into the limelight, with the motif taking centre stage in glamorous faux furs and sleek, body-hugging dresses. Fast forward to now, and it has once again proven its staying power, solidifying itself as a timeless “power print” that continues to weather the trend cycle.

Not that it’s for everyone, of course. I’ve dabbled with animal print, especially leopard, over the years, never quite convinced it was for me. As an editor with minimal taste, I was unconvinced that animal print could look chic and polished. But you know what they say, sometimes it takes a while for a look to win you over—and in my case, that moment finally came in 2024. After seeing my fellow fashion enthusiasts taming this bold motif and incorporating it into classic outfits, I decided leopard print might find a place in my classic, minimalist-leaning wardrobe. It turns out it’s all about the styling; once you've mastered it, leopard can feel as versatile as stripes or polka dots.

Five key animal print trends have played a part in converting me—from AW24's must-have denim to accessories that hit just the right balance. Take a look and shop the key pieces below.

1. Animal Print Jeans

Animal print fashion trends: @astyleedit wears leopard print jeans

(Image credit: @astyleedit)

Style Notes: The latest denim update? The style-set has honed in on leopard print jeans, worn casually with trainers and knitwear or dressed up for party season with slingback heels and off-the-shoulder tops.

Shop the trend:

NA-KD, Straight Leopard Denim
NA-KD
Straight Leopard Denim

I can't believe these haven't sold out yet.

Animal Print Trf Slouchy Jeans
ZARA
Animal Print Trf Slouchy Jeans

A subtler version for first trying out the trend.

Snake Print Slim Jeans
Mint Velvet
Snake Print Slim Jeans

It's not just leopard... snake print jeans are also having a moment.

2. Animal Print Boots

Animal print fashion trends: @rebeccaferrazwyatt wears leopard print boots

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: When you're not rocking the leopard denim look, step out in fierce footwear. Kitten-heeled boots and mock-snakeskin iterations are particularly popular right now.

Shop the trend:

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

This shape is also so on-trend.

Snake Print Leather Ankle Boot
Mint Velvet
Snake Print Leather Ankle Boot

Use these to add a touch of interest to your everyday looks.

Zoe Snake-Effect Leather Point-Toe Ankle Boots
AEYDE
Zoe Snake-Effect Leather Point-Toe Ankle Boots

These look so polished.

3. Animal Print Coats

Animal print fashion trends: @itsleeyall wears a leopard print coat

(Image credit: @itsleeyall)

Style Notes: Even the minimalist in me must admit there's something so joyous about a dramatic, ankle-grazing coat in a plush animal print. It's a statement everyone will admire (before asking for the outfit deets).

Shop the trend:

Milly - Bohemia Leopard
RIXO
Milly - Bohemia Leopard

The fashion world has fallen for this coat, and it's no mystery why.

Topshop Animal Faux Fur Long Coat in Multi
Topshop
Animal Faux Fur Long Coat in Multi

A more frugal option from high-street hero Topshop.

Lana Leopard Duster
Free People
Lana Leopard Duster

Another beauty.

4. Animal Print Bags

Animal print fashion trends: @theannaedit carries a leopard print bag

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Style Notes: If you're looking to dip your toe into the animal print trend, try slotting the occasional accessory into your everyday outfits. Slinging a leopard or zebra print bag over your shoulder is an easy and more affordable way to test out life on the wild side.

Shop the trend:

Leather Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Leather Shoulder Bag

This looks like some designer bags I've seen.

Leopard Fold Micro Tote - Pony Hair
COS
Leopard Fold Micro Tote - Pony Hair

So! Cute!

Faux Fur Clutch Bag
ZARA
Faux Fur Clutch Bag

Zara is really killing it on all fronts this winter.

5. Animal Print Skirt

Animal print fashion trends: @alllisonho wears a leopard print skirt

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

Style Notes: With festive parties inviting more adventurous outfits, now is the perfect time to invest in a sleek animal print skirt. Trust your instincts and have fun experimenting with different ways to style it.

Shop the trend:

Mango Bombi Leopard Print Satin Maxi Skirt, Brown
Mango
Bombi Leopard Print Satin Maxi Skirt, Brown

You'll wear this on evenings out all through the year.

Carla Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Skirt

Just add tights and boots for now, then wear it with bare legs come spring.

Animal Print Midi Skirt With Slit
Massimo Dutti
Animal Print Midi Skirt With Slit

Massimo Dutti is one of my favourite destinations for expensive-looking pieces on the high street.

SHOP MORE ANIMAL PRINT PIECES WE LOVE:

Leopard-Jacquard Mohair-Blend Jumper
COS
Leopard-Jacquard Mohair-Blend Jumper

A very timely knitwear update.

Blair - Tiger Patchwork Black
RIXO
Blair - Tiger Patchwork Black

Perfect for winter weddings and festive parties.

Heart Toe Loafers
Simone Rocha
Heart Toe Loafers

Cow-print loafers are the micro-trending piece we never saw coming.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Straight Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Straight Leg Jeans

*Chef's kiss*

Relaxed Collarless Zebra-Jacquard Blazer
COS
Relaxed Collarless Zebra-Jacquard Blazer

This elegant blazer isn't too showy, nodding to the animal print trend just enough to make it feel current.

Regular Zebra-Jacquard Straight-Leg Trousers
COS
Regular Zebra-Jacquard Straight-Leg Trousers

Naturally, you'll need the matching trousers too.

Satin-Effect Shopper Bag
ZARA
Satin-Effect Shopper Bag

Zara's bag selection is on-point at the moment.

Swedish Stockings Sofia Leo Tights
Swedish Stockings
Sofia Leo Tights

The bold finishing touch your outfit needs.

Ballet Flats With Animal Print
ZARA
Ballet Flats With Animal Print

These would look so dainty paired with sheer socks.

Zebra Animal Print Satin Midi Skirt
Next
Zebra Animal Print Satin Midi Skirt

Not into leopard print? Consider this zebra number.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

