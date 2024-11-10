I Didn't Think Animal Print Could Look Chic, Until I Saw These Five Polished Winter Trends

Animal print is inseparable from 1980s fashion, when it emerged as a statement of style know-how, and its popularity has surged and waned ever since. But last year's ‘mob wife’ trend catapulted it back into the limelight, with the motif taking centre stage in glamorous faux furs and sleek, body-hugging dresses. Fast forward to now, and it has once again proven its staying power, solidifying itself as a timeless “power print” that continues to weather the trend cycle.

Not that it’s for everyone, of course. I’ve dabbled with animal print, especially leopard, over the years, never quite convinced it was for me. As an editor with minimal taste, I was unconvinced that animal print could look chic and polished. But you know what they say, sometimes it takes a while for a look to win you over—and in my case, that moment finally came in 2024. After seeing my fellow fashion enthusiasts taming this bold motif and incorporating it into classic outfits, I decided leopard print might find a place in my classic, minimalist-leaning wardrobe. It turns out it’s all about the styling; once you've mastered it, leopard can feel as versatile as stripes or polka dots.

Five key animal print trends have played a part in converting me—from AW24's must-have denim to accessories that hit just the right balance. Take a look and shop the key pieces below.

5 WAYS TO WEAR 2024'S BIGGEST ANIMAL PRINT FASHION TRENDS:

1. Animal Print Jeans

Style Notes: The latest denim update? The style-set has honed in on leopard print jeans, worn casually with trainers and knitwear or dressed up for party season with slingback heels and off-the-shoulder tops.

Shop the trend:

NA-KD Straight Leopard Denim £56 SHOP NOW I can't believe these haven't sold out yet.

ZARA Animal Print Trf Slouchy Jeans £40 SHOP NOW A subtler version for first trying out the trend.

Mint Velvet Snake Print Slim Jeans £89 SHOP NOW It's not just leopard... snake print jeans are also having a moment.

2. Animal Print Boots

Style Notes: When you're not rocking the leopard denim look, step out in fierce footwear. Kitten-heeled boots and mock-snakeskin iterations are particularly popular right now.

Shop the trend:

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £498 SHOP NOW This shape is also so on-trend.

Mint Velvet Snake Print Leather Ankle Boot £149 SHOP NOW Use these to add a touch of interest to your everyday looks.

AEYDE Zoe Snake-Effect Leather Point-Toe Ankle Boots £565 SHOP NOW These look so polished.

3. Animal Print Coats

Style Notes: Even the minimalist in me must admit there's something so joyous about a dramatic, ankle-grazing coat in a plush animal print. It's a statement everyone will admire (before asking for the outfit deets).

Shop the trend:

RIXO Milly - Bohemia Leopard £485 SHOP NOW The fashion world has fallen for this coat, and it's no mystery why.

Topshop Animal Faux Fur Long Coat in Multi £115 SHOP NOW A more frugal option from high-street hero Topshop.

Free People Lana Leopard Duster £248 SHOP NOW Another beauty.

4. Animal Print Bags

Style Notes: If you're looking to dip your toe into the animal print trend, try slotting the occasional accessory into your everyday outfits. Slinging a leopard or zebra print bag over your shoulder is an easy and more affordable way to test out life on the wild side.

Shop the trend:

ZARA Leather Shoulder Bag £189 SHOP NOW This looks like some designer bags I've seen.

COS Leopard Fold Micro Tote - Pony Hair £135 SHOP NOW So! Cute!

ZARA Faux Fur Clutch Bag £90 SHOP NOW Zara is really killing it on all fronts this winter.

5. Animal Print Skirt

Style Notes: With festive parties inviting more adventurous outfits, now is the perfect time to invest in a sleek animal print skirt. Trust your instincts and have fun experimenting with different ways to style it.

Shop the trend:

Mango Bombi Leopard Print Satin Maxi Skirt, Brown £46 SHOP NOW You'll wear this on evenings out all through the year.

Reformation Carla Low Waist Skirt £98 SHOP NOW Just add tights and boots for now, then wear it with bare legs come spring.

Massimo Dutti Animal Print Midi Skirt With Slit £70 SHOP NOW Massimo Dutti is one of my favourite destinations for expensive-looking pieces on the high street.

SHOP MORE ANIMAL PRINT PIECES WE LOVE:

COS Leopard-Jacquard Mohair-Blend Jumper £95 SHOP NOW A very timely knitwear update.

RIXO Blair - Tiger Patchwork Black £285 SHOP NOW Perfect for winter weddings and festive parties.

Simone Rocha Heart Toe Loafers £795 SHOP NOW Cow-print loafers are the micro-trending piece we never saw coming.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Straight Leg Jeans £198 SHOP NOW *Chef's kiss*

COS Relaxed Collarless Zebra-Jacquard Blazer £200 SHOP NOW This elegant blazer isn't too showy, nodding to the animal print trend just enough to make it feel current.

COS Regular Zebra-Jacquard Straight-Leg Trousers £155 SHOP NOW Naturally, you'll need the matching trousers too.

ZARA Satin-Effect Shopper Bag £28 SHOP NOW Zara's bag selection is on-point at the moment.

Swedish Stockings Sofia Leo Tights £58 SHOP NOW The bold finishing touch your outfit needs.

ZARA Ballet Flats With Animal Print £28 SHOP NOW These would look so dainty paired with sheer socks.

Next Zebra Animal Print Satin Midi Skirt £35 SHOP NOW Not into leopard print? Consider this zebra number.