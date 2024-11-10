I Didn't Think Animal Print Could Look Chic, Until I Saw These Five Polished Winter Trends
Animal print is inseparable from 1980s fashion, when it emerged as a statement of style know-how, and its popularity has surged and waned ever since. But last year's ‘mob wife’ trend catapulted it back into the limelight, with the motif taking centre stage in glamorous faux furs and sleek, body-hugging dresses. Fast forward to now, and it has once again proven its staying power, solidifying itself as a timeless “power print” that continues to weather the trend cycle.
Not that it’s for everyone, of course. I’ve dabbled with animal print, especially leopard, over the years, never quite convinced it was for me. As an editor with minimal taste, I was unconvinced that animal print could look chic and polished. But you know what they say, sometimes it takes a while for a look to win you over—and in my case, that moment finally came in 2024. After seeing my fellow fashion enthusiasts taming this bold motif and incorporating it into classic outfits, I decided leopard print might find a place in my classic, minimalist-leaning wardrobe. It turns out it’s all about the styling; once you've mastered it, leopard can feel as versatile as stripes or polka dots.
Five key animal print trends have played a part in converting me—from AW24's must-have denim to accessories that hit just the right balance. Take a look and shop the key pieces below.
5 WAYS TO WEAR 2024'S BIGGEST ANIMAL PRINT FASHION TRENDS:
1. Animal Print Jeans
Style Notes: The latest denim update? The style-set has honed in on leopard print jeans, worn casually with trainers and knitwear or dressed up for party season with slingback heels and off-the-shoulder tops.
Shop the trend:
It's not just leopard... snake print jeans are also having a moment.
2. Animal Print Boots
Style Notes: When you're not rocking the leopard denim look, step out in fierce footwear. Kitten-heeled boots and mock-snakeskin iterations are particularly popular right now.
Shop the trend:
Use these to add a touch of interest to your everyday looks.
3. Animal Print Coats
Style Notes: Even the minimalist in me must admit there's something so joyous about a dramatic, ankle-grazing coat in a plush animal print. It's a statement everyone will admire (before asking for the outfit deets).
Shop the trend:
4. Animal Print Bags
Style Notes: If you're looking to dip your toe into the animal print trend, try slotting the occasional accessory into your everyday outfits. Slinging a leopard or zebra print bag over your shoulder is an easy and more affordable way to test out life on the wild side.
Shop the trend:
5. Animal Print Skirt
Style Notes: With festive parties inviting more adventurous outfits, now is the perfect time to invest in a sleek animal print skirt. Trust your instincts and have fun experimenting with different ways to style it.
Shop the trend:
You'll wear this on evenings out all through the year.
Just add tights and boots for now, then wear it with bare legs come spring.
Massimo Dutti is one of my favourite destinations for expensive-looking pieces on the high street.
SHOP MORE ANIMAL PRINT PIECES WE LOVE:
This elegant blazer isn't too showy, nodding to the animal print trend just enough to make it feel current.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
