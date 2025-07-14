It's Decided: This Is *the* Shoe Color Trend to Pack For Trips This Summer

Given that shoes take up a significant amount of luggage space, I always try to avoid packing more than three pairs when traveling. (Less than three would be even better, but I'm doing my best here.) Given how restrictive packing is, I always plan my outfits around versatile shoes that I can wear day and night, including on the plane, train, or automobile. While it mostly boils down to neutral-colored shoes, that's not always the case. During the summer, in particular, I try to mix things up a bit with a color that's a bit more trend-forward, and while visiting NYC last week, Michelle Monaghan just happened to wear the exact shoe color trend I'm planning to pack for the remainder of my travel days this summer.

If the shoe color you guessed was pale yellow, you're 100% correct. Various shades of yellow—from butter to lemon—are everywhere this season, which I'm sure you've heard and seen repeatedly. Monaghan (who loves to wear yellow in NYC, apparently) opted for the shade that I'm gravitating towards: a nice pale yellow that lends itself to everything from all-white outfits to denim and all-black outfits, which were a couple of her looks of choice for the trip. Her flat, pale yellow loafers added a fun yet still elegant touch to her travel outfits, and after seeing multiple people wear yellow shoes as of late, I can confirm that they look chic with much more than just neutrals.

Keep scrolling to see Monaghan's styling for yourself and shop my favorite pale yellow shoes on the market right now.

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales/Backgrid)

On Michelle Monaghan: DÔEN Pascual Jacket ($398)

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales/Backgrid)

Shop Chic Pale Yellow Shoes to Pack