It's Decided: This Is *the* Shoe Color Trend to Pack For Trips This Summer

Given that shoes take up a significant amount of luggage space, I always try to avoid packing more than three pairs when traveling. (Less than three would be even better, but I'm doing my best here.) Given how restrictive packing is, I always plan my outfits around versatile shoes that I can wear day and night, including on the plane, train, or automobile. While it mostly boils down to neutral-colored shoes, that's not always the case. During the summer, in particular, I try to mix things up a bit with a color that's a bit more trend-forward, and while visiting NYC last week, Michelle Monaghan just happened to wear the exact shoe color trend I'm planning to pack for the remainder of my travel days this summer.

If the shoe color you guessed was pale yellow, you're 100% correct. Various shades of yellow—from butter to lemon—are everywhere this season, which I'm sure you've heard and seen repeatedly. Monaghan (who loves to wear yellow in NYC, apparently) opted for the shade that I'm gravitating towards: a nice pale yellow that lends itself to everything from all-white outfits to denim and all-black outfits, which were a couple of her looks of choice for the trip. Her flat, pale yellow loafers added a fun yet still elegant touch to her travel outfits, and after seeing multiple people wear yellow shoes as of late, I can confirm that they look chic with much more than just neutrals.

Keep scrolling to see Monaghan's styling for yourself and shop my favorite pale yellow shoes on the market right now.

Michelle Monaghan wearing a denim Doen jacket, black tee and pants, and yellow shoes in NYC

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales/Backgrid)

On Michelle Monaghan: DÔEN Pascual Jacket ($398)

Michelle Monaghan wearing a white button-down shirt and white linen pants with yellow shoes in NYC

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales/Backgrid)

Shop Chic Pale Yellow Shoes to Pack

Madewell, The Remy Mary Jane Flats in Yellow Clap
Madewell
The Remy Mary Jane Flats in Yellow Clap

Kitten Soft Effect Sandal
ZARA
Kitten Soft Effect Sandals

Everlane, The Day Mary Jane in Straw
Everlane
The Day Mary Jane in Straw

Proenza Schouler Mini Monogram Loafers
Proenza Schouler
Mini Monogram Loafers in Resin

Serina Sneaker
Dolce Vita
Serina Sneakers in Yellow Suede

Toteme, Satin Sandals in Pale Yellow
Toteme
Satin Sandals in Pale Yellow

The Mila Organic Hardware Thong Slide Sandal
Madewell
The Mila Organic Hardware Thong Slide Sandals in Yellow Clay

Ring Loafer
Tod's
Ring Loafers in Flan

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats in Buttercup

Rag & Bone Spire Mary Jane Mesh Flats
Rag & Bone
Spire Mary Jane Mesh Flats in Honey

Miles Low Top Sneaker
Paloma Wool
Miles Low Top Sneakers in Yellow

Manolo Blahnik, Moiramu Leather Mules in Yellowshoes
Manolo Blahnik
Moiramu Leather Mules in Yellow

Marcie Embellished Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
CHLOÉ
Marcie Embellished Patent-Leather Ballet Flats in Pastel Yellow

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

