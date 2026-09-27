Here’s How to Dress for a Weekend in Paris This Autumn, According to The Most Tasteful French Girls

Pull together the best possible wardrobe for your autumn weekend trip to Paris with inspiration from the most stylish fashion tastemakers who live in or have been to the City of Light.

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Three images of influencers in Paris wearing autumn outfits, including a sleek grey dress, a leather waisted jacket with wide-leg trousers and a beige jacket with a white skirt and knee-high boots.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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If you're sourcing Paris autumn weekend trip packing ideas for an upcoming holiday, you're in safe hands. As a reformed overpacker, I've become somewhat of a connoisseur of weekend travel. And having had my fair share of trips to Paris, I can confirm that being well dressed, and there for well prepared for any occasion, really does matter, despite what efficient packers may tell you.

The best way to pack for Paris is to curate a selection of excellent capsule wardrobe pieces that'll work for a variety of plans and situations. That way, you have options but still have room for all the pieces you pick up along the way. In Paris, that means having everything you need for both a dinner at Chez Janou and exploring your shortlisted arrondissements. Not to mention, Paris Fashion Week is nearly upon us, and whether you're attending shows or visiting during a very well-timed week, you'll want to feel your best.

An image of an influencer in Paris wearing a navy short-sleeve, high-neck knit with tailored black trousers and black loafers, carrying a black leather tote

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

To start, you have plenty of classic Parisian autumn trends that'll serve as inspiration. The rest can come from the autumn basics that make up a solid wardrobe. I've learned a few lessons from each trip I've taken to this glittering city and have distilled them further into an autumn-specific packing list.

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For instance, traipsing around a Surrealism exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in trainers was fine, but I felt out of place heading to dinner after. Now? I pack heeled ballet pumps. Layers are also essential. Paris can be both warm and sunny as well as chilly and rainy, so a waisted leather jacket, knee-high boots and jeans all serve their purpose.

The cuisine is also exceptional, so for all your forays into filled-to-the-brim bistros and Michelin Guide establishments, a sophisticated dress will ensure you never feel underdressed. You'll also make the most of a spacious tote bag, because no matter how assured you are about not buying anything, Paris' second-to-none shopping will always entice. (Not to mention, a tote is very useful for carrying picnic supplies to the nearest parc ou jardin!)

Without further ado, here are the Paris autumn weekend trip packing ideas that'll result in the best outfits for this stay and the next one.

7 Packing Ideas for Your Paris Autumn 2026 Weekend Trip:

1. Classic Jeans

An image of an influencer in Paris wearing a jean shirt with dark wash, straight-leg jeans and ankle boots

(Image credit: @clemdelacreeme)

Style Notes: As fun as denim trends are, a weekend trip doesn't have space or time for experimenting with them. Instead, opt for a classic pair, like straight-leg jeans or stovepipe styles, which will work with every other top and knit you've brought with you. They're the right level for days of exploring and picnicking at Jardin des Tuileries—grab your baguette and other delicacies from La Grande Épicerie de Paris, then cross the Seine. They'll work with the leather jacket, pumps, tote, boots and various other elements of this travel-ready capsule.

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2. Waisted Jacket

An image of an influencer in Paris wearing a leather waisted jacket with black wide-leg trousers and snake-print heels holding a black handbag

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: When you can't decide on what piece of outerwear to prioritise, I recommend opting for the piece that combines several elements for added versatility and even the occasional nod from a stylish Parisian. After all, some of the very best French girl autumn outfits feature leather and suede jackets. It may be sunny some days, but if cooler weather sets in whilst you're shopping around Le Marais, you'll want a good jacket. A waisted silhouette fits nearly any occasion or mood. It's also ultra-sleek in its own right, but only amplified when it's rendered in leather.

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3. Sleek Dress

An image of an influencer in a Paris hotel wearing a sleek charcoal grey dress and pointed-toe black heels with a suede brown handbag sitting next to her

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Style Notes: You may have had a booking reserved at Brasserie Du Billot several months in advance or perhaps there's an impromptu romantic dinner at another cosy bistro in your future—regardless, you'll want to be prepared by having a sleek dress on hand. Cap sleeves, midi lengths and dresses in neutral shades will never leave you worrying about unspoken dress codes. Whether you have a gorgeous, sculptural charcoal grey dress or a reliable little black dress, bring it along. With the next versatile item on the list (heeled ballerinas), you'll be ready for whatever the evening brings, even if it's slipping into a certain cabaret show.

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4. Heeled Ballet Pumps

An influencer standing in a cafe in Paris wearing a trench coat with white jeans and cream-coloured ballerina pumps, carrying a suede tote on her shoulder

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: There are far too many wonderful places to have a coffee in Paris, and if you really want to embrace the laid-back (but always well-styled) way of Parisians, learn from my mistakes and skip the trainers and wear heeled ballerina pumps. This re-emerging shoe trend has been popular amongst French women for years now and is suitable enough for thousands of steps, but the heel gives it an added layer of elegance. Even if you're used to wearing workout gear to your local cafe, you'll feel put together when grabbing an oat latte from The Coffee or a slice of cake at Sevenly Heart.

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5. Spacious Tote

An image of an influencer in Paris wearing a navy baseball cap and chocolate brown velvet shirt carrying a large brown leather handbag tote

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Style Notes: Paris calls for both a macro tote and a compact handbag, but if you can only bring one, you'll never regret having something larger. If you're primarily there to shop, this will carry your essentials and any smaller items you pick up. Even if I'm not there to shop, I always end up, at the very least, gathering a few favourite French pharmacy finds and vintage stationery from Mélodies Graphiques. Consider Toteme's Day Tote for exploring this stylish city or a minimalist suede bag, which is practically made for this season in particular.

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6. Knee-High Boots

An image of an influencer in Paris wearing a beige windbreaker, white knee-length skirt and black knee-hight boots

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Style Notes: It is autumn after all, and boots are always an elegant choice, whether worn with jeans or a skirt. A knee-high pair is a French girl staple, and they're perfectly primed for wandering around Paris, giving you more coverage on colder days or those that see a bit of rain. Wear them on the plane or train so you can skip crushing them in your suitcase and save on space.

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7. Sculptural Jewellery

An image of an influencer in Paris wearing sculptural rings and a bracelet, holding a leather tote and wearing a pliss&amp;eacute; zip-up top

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: The most stylish people know that a well-rounded collection of cool girl jewellery is a serious help in accessorising and differentiating outfits on a weekend trip. Keep it refined but eye-catching with sculptural rings and bracelets, or stack a few of your favourite pendants or necklaces. Metallic finishes, set jewels and colourful stones all contrast nicely against more neutral outfits.

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8. Simple Knit

An image of an influencer in Paris wearing a beige jumper, a cream satin skirt and brown flats carrying a brown leather tote

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: No autumn capsule is complete without a few pieces of impeccable knitwear, and when you're beholden to a smaller wardrobe (or merely a weekend in Paris), one versatile piece is plenty. An anti-trend crewneck knit with a relaxed fit is a fail-proof choice. It can be worn over tees and shirts and styled with jeans, skirts and boots. You won't be chilly in theatres or museums, but you can just as easily take it off and wrap it around your shoulders or waist (or fold it and put it in your tote).

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Melissa Epifano
Contributor

Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.