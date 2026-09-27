If you're sourcing Paris autumn weekend trip packing ideas for an upcoming holiday, you're in safe hands. As a reformed overpacker, I've become somewhat of a connoisseur of weekend travel. And having had my fair share of trips to Paris, I can confirm that being well dressed, and there for well prepared for any occasion, really does matter, despite what efficient packers may tell you.
The best way to pack for Paris is to curate a selection of excellent capsule wardrobe pieces that'll work for a variety of plans and situations. That way, you have options but still have room for all the pieces you pick up along the way. In Paris, that means having everything you need for both a dinner at Chez Janou and exploring your shortlisted arrondissements. Not to mention, Paris Fashion Week is nearly upon us, and whether you're attending shows or visiting during a very well-timed week, you'll want to feel your best.
To start, you have plenty of classic Parisian autumn trends that'll serve as inspiration. The rest can come from the autumn basics that make up a solid wardrobe. I've learned a few lessons from each trip I've taken to this glittering city and have distilled them further into an autumn-specific packing list.
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For instance, traipsing around a Surrealism exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in trainers was fine, but I felt out of place heading to dinner after. Now? I pack heeled ballet pumps. Layers are also essential. Paris can be both warm and sunny as well as chilly and rainy, so a waisted leather jacket, knee-high boots and jeans all serve their purpose.
The cuisine is also exceptional, so for all your forays into filled-to-the-brim bistros and Michelin Guide establishments, a sophisticated dress will ensure you never feel underdressed. You'll also make the most of a spacious tote bag, because no matter how assured you are about not buying anything, Paris' second-to-none shopping will always entice. (Not to mention, a tote is very useful for carrying picnic supplies to the nearest parc ou jardin!)
Without further ado, here are the Paris autumn weekend trip packing ideas that'll result in the best outfits for this stay and the next one.
7 Packing Ideas for Your Paris Autumn 2026 Weekend Trip:
1. Classic Jeans
Style Notes: As fun as denim trends are, a weekend trip doesn't have space or time for experimenting with them. Instead, opt for a classic pair, like straight-leg jeans or stovepipe styles, which will work with every other top and knit you've brought with you. They're the right level for days of exploring and picnicking at Jardin des Tuileries—grab your baguette and other delicacies from La Grande Épicerie de Paris, then cross the Seine. They'll work with the leather jacket, pumps, tote, boots and various other elements of this travel-ready capsule.
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Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Long Jeans
These come in regular, long and short lengths and 13 sizes.
AGOLDE
90s Pinch Waist Straight-Leg Denim Jeans
These jeans are an editor and fashion set favourite.
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
For fans of the '90s- and '00s-inspired light wash jeans, this pair is timeless enough to work for your Paris weekend but a little trendy, too.
2. Waisted Jacket
Style Notes: When you can't decide on what piece of outerwear to prioritise, I recommend opting for the piece that combines several elements for added versatility and even the occasional nod from a stylish Parisian. After all, some of the very best French girl autumn outfits feature leather and suede jackets. It may be sunny some days, but if cooler weather sets in whilst you're shopping around Le Marais, you'll want a good jacket. A waisted silhouette fits nearly any occasion or mood. It's also ultra-sleek in its own right, but only amplified when it's rendered in leather.
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Nour Hammour
Nera belted leather jacket
The flat belt is such a cool detail and helps you customise how waisted this jacket is.
Soft Goat
Blazer
This blazer mixes the structure of a jacket and the softness of a knit thanks to the cashmere.
Ba&Sh
Manita Cropped Leather Jacket
The aubergine colour trend is coming back this autumn, and this dark purple jacket is a great way to incorporate it into your own rotation.
3. Sleek Dress
Style Notes: You may have had a booking reserved at Brasserie Du Billot several months in advance or perhaps there's an impromptu romantic dinner at another cosy bistro in your future—regardless, you'll want to be prepared by having a sleek dress on hand. Cap sleeves, midi lengths and dresses in neutral shades will never leave you worrying about unspoken dress codes. Whether you have a gorgeous, sculptural charcoal grey dress or a reliable little black dress, bring it along. With the next versatile item on the list (heeled ballerinas), you'll be ready for whatever the evening brings, even if it's slipping into a certain cabaret show.
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Erdem
Herringbone Draped Midi Dress
The draping and tiny bow take this grey dress from feeling too office-like into something that's ready for a night out.
Reformation
Oren Silk Dress Es
The dress on its own is ultra-sleek but the scarf detail elevates it even further.
COS
Draped Tie-Detail High-Neck Maxi Dress
You can't go wrong with a minimal black dress. Dress it up with heeled ballerinas or mules.
4. Heeled Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: There are far too many wonderful places to have a coffee in Paris, and if you really want to embrace the laid-back (but always well-styled) way of Parisians, learn from my mistakes and skip the trainers and wear heeled ballerina pumps. This re-emerging shoe trend has been popular amongst French women for years now and is suitable enough for thousands of steps, but the heel gives it an added layer of elegance. Even if you're used to wearing workout gear to your local cafe, you'll feel put together when grabbing an oat latte from The Coffee or a slice of cake at Sevenly Heart.
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Reformation
Inez Pump
The high vamp and soft square toe are trendy, too.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Pump
Soft calf leather, a raised collar around the sock of the shoe and an almond toe make this pair an eternal classic you'll wear for years.
Reformation
Inez Pump
Another option in the Inez flat if you want something that's more maximal and in line with this year's animal print trends.
5. Spacious Tote
Style Notes: Paris calls for both a macro tote and a compact handbag, but if you can only bring one, you'll never regret having something larger. If you're primarily there to shop, this will carry your essentials and any smaller items you pick up. Even if I'm not there to shop, I always end up, at the very least, gathering a few favourite French pharmacy finds and vintage stationery from Mélodies Graphiques. Consider Toteme's Day Tote for exploring this stylish city or a minimalist suede bag, which is practically made for this season in particular.
Black is always classic, but with a croco-embossed texture it looks a little more interesting.
DeMellier
The Hudson
Dark chocolate brown is back for this autumn to serve as an earthy but polished neutral.
6. Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: It is autumn after all, and boots are always an elegant choice, whether worn with jeans or a skirt. A knee-high pair is a French girl staple, and they're perfectly primed for wandering around Paris, giving you more coverage on colder days or those that see a bit of rain. Wear them on the plane or train so you can skip crushing them in your suitcase and save on space.
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Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
A classic pair with a sleek (but comfortable heel) and micro square toe. The Remy knee boot was a hit last year and will be this year, too.
Toteme
Downtown Nappa Knee-High Boots
This pair has a lovely minimalist silhouette with a chic seam down the centre.
PARIS TEXAS
Anja 70 Suede Knee Boots
Suede always brings a softer aesthetic to your look without compromising on sophistication.
7. Sculptural Jewellery
Style Notes: The most stylish people know that a well-rounded collection of cool girl jewellery is a serious help in accessorising and differentiating outfits on a weekend trip. Keep it refined but eye-catching with sculptural rings and bracelets, or stack a few of your favourite pendants or necklaces. Metallic finishes, set jewels and colourful stones all contrast nicely against more neutral outfits.
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SPINELLI KILCOLLIN
Solarium Set of Three Sterling Silver Rings
Spinelli Kilcollin does a number of very stylish ring stacks featuring miniature rings and loops.
Carolina de Barros
Onda Ring
Rounded and fluid, this ring is perfect for stacking. Try mixing metals with one in silver and the other in gold.
Pascale Monvoisin
9ct Gold Dune Bracelet
Simple and minimalist in design, but still eye-catching on your wrist or over top of a knit.
8. Simple Knit
Style Notes: No autumn capsule is complete without a few pieces of impeccable knitwear, and when you're beholden to a smaller wardrobe (or merely a weekend in Paris), one versatile piece is plenty. An anti-trend crewneck knit with a relaxed fit is a fail-proof choice. It can be worn over tees and shirts and styled with jeans, skirts and boots. You won't be chilly in theatres or museums, but you can just as easily take it off and wrap it around your shoulders or waist (or fold it and put it in your tote).
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Jonie Cashmere Oversized Scoop Neck
The Jonie Cashmere Scoop Neck stands out with its thick collar and slouchy sleeves. It'll be a staple of the fashion set this autumn.
COS
Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
I've just purchased this jumper for autumn and can already vouch for its versatility and quality construction.
With Nothing Underneath
Cornwall Jumper
This new icy blue hue provides just the right level of colour to your outfit.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.