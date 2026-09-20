New York Fashion Week is usually packed with people wearing the latest designer pieces, from Prada to Chanel, and this season was hardly an exception to that rule—in all but one category, that is. Every other season, a mix of luxury sunglasses brands was represented, with prices ranging from $300 to $800. This time, though, I only took notice of one pair. Funnily enough, I was wearing the style, too, and have been for about four months now. I packed other options but only ended up wearing this pair. No deviations—not once.
The sunglasses in question? Ray-Ban Wayfarers, the Levi's 501 of eyewear. They're classic, somehow complement everyone's face shape, and at $191, won't break the bank or drive you insane if, after a year or two, you leave your pair in a restaurant booth or forget them in a hotel-room bathroom. Plus, they go with everything.
Ray-Ban's iconic Wayfarer shape goes through highs and lows among fashion people, like any other timeless style item, but it always comes back around, with wearers drawn to its effortless appeal and ease of purchase. Sure, there's a thrill in buying something hard to find or somehow exclusive, but it gets old quickly. I'd much rather, in a bind, be able to walk into Nordstrom or Sunglass Hut and buy my favorite pair of sunglasses.
And clearly, others agree. I saw the pair on my fellow Who What Wear editors, Kristen Nichols and Anna Laplaca, as well as Vogue writer Maddie Schulz. Influencers ditched their usual designer shades for the timeless staple, too, styling them down with a black top and jeans or up with a knee-length skirt and kitten heels. Outside of fashion week, they're just as versatile, paired with workout clothes or a date-night dress. Personally, I think a pair belongs in everyone's wardrobe.
Keep scrolling to see how chic people in New York wore them during fashion week, and while you're at it, shop the classic style.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.