Meet the New Dolce & Gabbana Woman: Eccentric and Drenched in Heirlooms

There's a very specific kind of closet I daydream about, and it isn't mine. It belongs to someone's Sicilian grandmother, the woman who kept every lace slip, every brooch, and every jacket she ever loved, then handed it all down to the next generation. For Spring/Summer 2027, Dolce & Gabbana built an entire collection around that closet.
The show, called "Stravaganza Siciliana," introduced a new character to the Dolce & Gabbana family. She's still unmistakably Sicilian, but she's a lot less precious about the family heirlooms, and that's what makes her so fun to watch. She's reimagined the brands classic elements like leopard print and a striking little black dress but also introduced her own pieces as well. From cotton poplin to tweed everywhere, you need to see this.
Who Is The New Dolce & Gabbana Woman?
Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana opened their show notes with a line from Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's The Leopard: "For everything to remain as it is, everything must change." That's the whole idea behind this woman. She's inherited the palazzo, and instead of keeping everything in a safe, she's raiding it.
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The premise is a generational handoff. The grandmother dresses the granddaughter, and the granddaughter wears it her own way, sometimes with jeans or a woven basket. The house codes are all still here (black lace, lingerie, corsetry, leopard), but the attitude has shifted from reverent to playful. If you've ever been told something was too nice to wear, this collection is your sign to wear it anyway.
Tweed and other Family Heirlooms
The designers pulled straight from the kind of objects that live in old Sicilian homes: a grandmother's jacket, an aunt's jewel, statement bangles, embroidered linen, an old trousseau packed away for decades. Even the furniture of these families made it onto the runway. Damask, passementerie, and upholstery fabrics were reworked into dresses and jackets, so a look might resemble the sofa it was photographed on, in the best way. Then there was the jewelry, piled on in every look: pearls, crosses, cameos, coral, brooches, and talismans, all worn together like she emptied the whole jewelry box before leaving the house.
Mismatch Styling
This is where the collection felt most modern to me. Nothing was meant to match. Pastel lace met leopard, lingerie peeked out from under sharp tailoring, and miniskirts showed up next to brocade. Some of the best looks paired delicate lace and crochet with denim, which kept the heirloom pieces from feeling like costume.
The easiest way to try this in real life is to start with one sentimental piece and wear it with something completely unserious. Your mom's old cardigan with a lace slip skirt, a vintage brooch pinned to a denim jacket, a string of pearls with a leopard tee. The point is to mix eras and registers until the outfit feels like yours and nobody else's.
A Sicilian Take on Leopard
Leopard has been a Dolce & Gabbana signature for decades, but this season it came with a history lesson. The print appears in ancient Roman mosaics, where it once stood for power and spectacle. Centuries later, it took on a new Sicilian meaning through Lampedusa's Il Gattopardo, the novel the collection quotes from. On the runway, leopard was less about power and more about personality. It showed up next to pastel lace, layered with jewelry, and styled with a wink. It's sensual, a little ironic, and very much excess in the fun way.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.