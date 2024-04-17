I Wasn’t a Ballet Flat Fan Until French Girls Introduced Me to This Elevated Version

Ever on the hunt for fresh shoe trends that offer a polished silhouette and a comfortable stride, the season's newest offering has been on my mind since the moment I laid eyes on it.

A new staple in my daily shoe rotation, heeled ballet pumps have just become a wardrobe non-negotiable of mine. Offering all of the comfort of a classic ballet flat—with the added sophistication of a small heel addition, the heeled ballet pump trend is the sleekest shoe trend entering circulation.

Already a favourite of the French fashion set's, heeled ballet pumps are loved throughout the spring/summer months for their light coverage and cushioned support. With more structure than a typical ballet flat, heeled ballet pumps offer a neater way of styling the trend whilst allowing you to pair the covetable silhouette with full-length trousers or dresses—without having them sweep the floor.

Whist the trend remains fairly fresh on the scene, plenty of our favourite high street and designer brands have already mastered their versions. From French-girl favourite Rouge's butter yellow style, to & Other Storie's supple leather pair, designers are backing this blossoming shoe trend for spring 2024.

To get your wardrobe one stop closer to French-girl perfection, read on to discover our edit of the best heeled ballet pumps to buy now.

DISCOVER OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HEELED BALLET PUMPS TO BUY NOW:

& Other Stories Soft Leather Pumps £120 SHOP NOW Wear with tights before the warmer weather kicks in.

Sezane Martina Heel Pumps £160 SHOP NOW These also come in a pistachio shade.

The Row Luisa Pump 35 £1120 SHOP NOW These elegant pumps are an easy way to dress up a casual outfit.

Arket Heeled Leather Ballerina £179 SHOP NOW These sleek shoes are idea for spring/summer styling.

Aeyde Darya Leather Flats £245 SHOP NOW The bow details adds a playful edge.

Arket Ballerina Leather Heels £189 SHOP NOW These polished flats style with with sweeping maxi dresses and straight-leg jeans alike.

Aeyde Delia Suede Ballet Flats £275 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

Rouje Nicoise Pumps £275 SHOP NOW These also come in a brown suede style.

Christian Louboutin Mamaflirt 30 Bow-Detailed Satin Pumps £665 SHOP NOW The heeled ballet pump trend is going to be big news this season.

Bibi Lou Heeled Leather Ballet Pumps £150 SHOP NOW The easiest way to add a pop of colour to your outfit.

Charles & Keith Bow Square-Toe Pumps £58 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Mango Pointed Toe Leather Shoes £90 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out quickly.