I Wasn’t a Ballet Flat Fan Until French Girls Introduced Me to This Elevated Version
Ever on the hunt for fresh shoe trends that offer a polished silhouette and a comfortable stride, the season's newest offering has been on my mind since the moment I laid eyes on it.
A new staple in my daily shoe rotation, heeled ballet pumps have just become a wardrobe non-negotiable of mine. Offering all of the comfort of a classic ballet flat—with the added sophistication of a small heel addition, the heeled ballet pump trend is the sleekest shoe trend entering circulation.
Already a favourite of the French fashion set's, heeled ballet pumps are loved throughout the spring/summer months for their light coverage and cushioned support. With more structure than a typical ballet flat, heeled ballet pumps offer a neater way of styling the trend whilst allowing you to pair the covetable silhouette with full-length trousers or dresses—without having them sweep the floor.
Whist the trend remains fairly fresh on the scene, plenty of our favourite high street and designer brands have already mastered their versions. From French-girl favourite Rouge's butter yellow style, to & Other Storie's supple leather pair, designers are backing this blossoming shoe trend for spring 2024.
To get your wardrobe one stop closer to French-girl perfection, read on to discover our edit of the best heeled ballet pumps to buy now.
DISCOVER OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HEELED BALLET PUMPS TO BUY NOW:
These polished flats style with with sweeping maxi dresses and straight-leg jeans alike.
The heeled ballet pump trend is going to be big news this season.
These polished pumps are such an easy way to elevate your style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
French Women Are Wearing Socks With These Classic Shoe Styles This Spring
Chic as always.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Controversial Pant-and-Shoe Combo the Fashion Set Is Wearing Right Now
Outfit inspo from Paris to NYC.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Every Chic Person I Know Is Shopping for This Elegant Shoe Trend Right Now
Expect to spot it everywhere this spring.
By Eliza Huber
-
Found: The Only Shoe Style You Need for Expensive-Looking Spring Outfits
It's a classic for a reason.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Obsessed With Ballet Flats—21 Incredibly Chic Options on My Radar Right Now
Bet you can't pick just one.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Her Anti–Skinny Jeans With a Surprising Spring Shoe Trend
A Gen Z favorite.
By Natalie Munro
-
The Timeless, Cult-Favorite Shoes That Celebrities Swear By
From Jasmine Tookes to Mary-Kate Olsen.
By Eliza Huber
-
This Elegant Heel Trend Makes Every Outfit Look 10 Times Cooler
Just a reminder.
By Allyson Payer