I Wasn’t a Ballet Flat Fan Until French Girls Introduced Me to This Elevated Version

By Natalie Munro
published

Ever on the hunt for fresh shoe trends that offer a polished silhouette and a comfortable stride, the season's newest offering has been on my mind since the moment I laid eyes on it.

A new staple in my daily shoe rotation, heeled ballet pumps have just become a wardrobe non-negotiable of mine. Offering all of the comfort of a classic ballet flat—with the added sophistication of a small heel addition, the heeled ballet pump trend is the sleekest shoe trend entering circulation.

Influencer styles heeled ballet pumps.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Already a favourite of the French fashion set's, heeled ballet pumps are loved throughout the spring/summer months for their light coverage and cushioned support. With more structure than a typical ballet flat, heeled ballet pumps offer a neater way of styling the trend whilst allowing you to pair the covetable silhouette with full-length trousers or dresses—without having them sweep the floor.

Whist the trend remains fairly fresh on the scene, plenty of our favourite high street and designer brands have already mastered their versions. From French-girl favourite Rouge's butter yellow style, to & Other Storie's supple leather pair, designers are backing this blossoming shoe trend for spring 2024.

Influencer wears heeled ballet pumps.

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

To get your wardrobe one stop closer to French-girl perfection, read on to discover our edit of the best heeled ballet pumps to buy now.

DISCOVER OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HEELED BALLET PUMPS TO BUY NOW:

Soft Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Soft Leather Pumps

Wear with tights before the warmer weather kicks in.

heeled ballet pumps
Sezane
Martina Heel Pumps

These also come in a pistachio shade.

The Row, Luisa Pump 35 in Leather
The Row
Luisa Pump 35

These elegant pumps are an easy way to dress up a casual outfit.

Heeled Leather Ballerina
Arket
Heeled Leather Ballerina

These sleek shoes are idea for spring/summer styling.

Darya Leather Flats
Aeyde
Darya Leather Flats

The bow details adds a playful edge.

Ballerina Leather Heels
Arket
Ballerina Leather Heels

These polished flats style with with sweeping maxi dresses and straight-leg jeans alike.

Delia Suede Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Delia Suede Ballet Flats

These also come in black.

Nicoise Pumps
Rouje
Nicoise Pumps

These also come in a brown suede style.

Mamaflirt 30 Bow-Detailed Satin Pumps
Christian Louboutin
Mamaflirt 30 Bow-Detailed Satin Pumps

The heeled ballet pump trend is going to be big news this season.

heeled ballet pump
Bibi Lou
Heeled Leather Ballet Pumps

The easiest way to add a pop of colour to your outfit.

heeled ballet pump
Charles & Keith
Bow Square-Toe Pumps

These look more expensive than they are.

heeled ballet pumps
Mango
Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

These are destined to sell out quickly.

Decollete Trompette Patent-Leather Pumps
Roger Vivier
Decollete Trompette Patent-Leather Pumps

These polished pumps are such an easy way to elevate your style.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

