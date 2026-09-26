You already know the response you'll receive when you inform your circle that you're thinking about cutting bangs. "Is everything okay?" your friend might text you, and your sister might ask if you're "going through something" the next time you meet for brunch. Whether the aforementioned prompts receive yes or no answers (not my business!), your desire to chop bangs in 2026 likely can't be reduced to an impulsive fluke. In fact, this has been the unofficial year of bangs—from whisper fringe à la Bella Hadid to "bitchy little side bangs"—so if anything, you're just a person with eyeballs and maybe a social media account being influenced by cool people with fall-appropriate fringe. I'm not just talking about the kind adorning your bags and coats, either.
"Bangs are one of the quickest ways to completely change your look without sacrificing your length," celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano tells Who What Wear. The stylist goes on to explain that clients are looking for hair that feels personal rather than perfect, and bangs are a surefire way to accomplish this goal. "A great fringe can highlight the eyes and cheekbones, soften the face, and make even a simple ponytail or bun feel intentional," she adds. Professional hairstylist Gregory Patterson agrees, pointing out that fall is one of the best times of year to make the chop. "You don't have to fight through the humidity," he explains, "and if you're texture-, cowlick-, or hair growth pattern–challenged, it's your bang season!"
As someone who chopped bangs this time last year and let them grow for fear of the humidity, I, too, am booking my fringe-refresh appointment. Keep reading to discover the five bang styles seeing an uptick in celebrity salons this fall.
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5 Bang Trends to Know in Fall 2026
Whisper Fringe
One of the hottest emerging bang trends this season is what experts and WWW editors call whisper fringe. "It's almost sheer," says Patterson. He goes on to describe this piecey style as "so wispy [that] they are barely there" and long enough to be styled to the front, as proper bangs, or swept to the side like long layers. "The length is key—skimming just above the eyelashes and below the eyebrows from iris to iris," he explains.
Priano points out that this style is especially flattering on oval- and heart-shaped faces, though anyone can experiment with this style if they want to. (It's a great gateway style, IMO.) The beauty of this style, Patterson adds, is that it's especially easy to trim at home with a pair of cutting shears. "Walk your way up by nipping and nipping—no cutting!" he chides. To refresh second-day fringe or give them a bit of volume, he suggests using both a root-lift spray and texturizing spray. "It will help plump and shape your fringe with great lightweight style memory. … This keeps them wispy and voluminous," he explains.
Shop Styling Products for Whisper Fringe
Ion
Luxe Infrared 1.5-Inch Thermal Round Brush
Volume Boost by Freewill
Volumizing Root Lift Spray
CHI
Infra Texture Hair Spray
Micro Bangs 2.0
I have long been obsessed with Dakota Johnson's micro bangs, and celebrities like Anok Yai and Zendaya are inspiring me to level up this look with shorter, jagged, and more editorial iterations this fall. "Think less Amélie and more Lydia Deetz," says Patterson. "They're a daring, short length—at least an inch above the brows, [though] you can totally customize this to suit your forehead and face shape. But instead of being cut … sharp across the bottom, they [form] more of a textured line." Take, for example, Zendaya's ultra-short serrated fringe and sweeping long locks at the Shanghai premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day or Yai's slightly fuller version at Paris Fashion Week.
"For someone who wants a bolder transformation, a short, piecey micro fringe can feel very modern and fashion-forward," says Priano. The stylist loves that this style feels edgy and emphasizes the wearer's eyes and bone structure, though she recommends considering how much daily styling you're willing to do before settling on your final style. "Blow-dry them [by] shifting side to side with a Denman brush and blow-dryer while directing the airflow down," says Patterson. "Refine with a styling iron if needed and then piece them out with a texture paste." If they ever look too straight, don't be afraid to take small cutting shears and snip up into the too-clean line. "Make sure you point into them and break up that line at the bottom," Patterson adds. "Perfectly imperfect and oh so chic!"
Shop Styling Products for Micro Bangs 2.0
Denman
D3 Original 7-Row Styling Brush
SexyHair
Frenzy Matte Texturizing Paste
Copy That
Boosting Spray
Cascading Curtain Bangs
I'm hesitant to call curtain bangs a trend at this point, as their continuous relevance from the '70s to today has cemented them as classics. However, as long locks start to overtake the years-long trend of cropped bobs, curtain bangs are following suit. "Soft, face-framing bangs will continue to be huge [this fall]," says Priano, especially "longer, side-swept" styles that can soften round and square faces. Even Daisy Edgar-Jones—known for her full fringe and effortless waves—is styling her bangs in longer, side-swept styles during the Sense and Sensibility press tour.
"With bangs, less product is usually more," Priano says of the styling process. "Blow-dry the fringe from side to side first to neutralize any cowlicks, then use a small, round brush for a soft bend—never too much curl. For lift and control, I like a small amount of SexyHair Root Pump Plus at the roots." If they're looking a little too clean or sticking together too much, Priano recommends adding volumizing powder to the roots and working it into the hairline and length with your fingers.
Shop Styling Products for Cascading Curtain Bangs
SexyHair
Big Root Pump Plus Humidity-Resistant Volumizing Spray Mousse
Moroccanoil
Texture & Volume Hair Powder
R+Co
Badlands Styling Paste
Bottleneck Bangs
Another style that Priano spies trending upward for fall is bottleneck bangs, a retro-inspired style that finds its apex at the center of the face and swoops down toward the ears. "Bottleneck bangs are very versatile because they can be adjusted to frame the cheekbones or jawline," says Priano. Take Quenlin Blackwell's swoopy bangs and delicate face-framing layers, clipped into romantic tendrils at the jaw, for example. There's also Jenna Ortega's wolfish bangs, with her thick fringe and vintage-inspired front pieces separating the front of her style from the back.
Patterson impresses upon me the importance of styling your bangs before the rest of your hair, lest they dry before you have time to shape them. But if you feel that your bottleneck bangs still need a bit of shaping after blow-drying, he recommends going in with a volumizing spray. "I love a root-lifting spray on fringe—not so much for the volume but for the polymers that plump the root to help keep your fringe off of your head," he explains. This keeps the strands from sticking to your forehead, "even if you're styling with a flat iron or a Denman-style brush" and wearing them close to your head on purpose.
As inferred by the jagged micro bangs gaining popularity this fall, Priano expects requests for bedhead bangs to spike in the coming weeks. "I think we'll see more textured, slightly undone bangs that work with the hair's natural movement," says the stylist. Think Suki Waterhouse's fluffy, slightly askew bangs that fold into her natural texture with her bespoke brand of rock-star whimsy. The style celebrates frizz, movement, and texture—working beautifully with all hair types and averting from anything too polished. If you prefer to lean into your natural hair texture over daily heat-styling, this is a great option for you.
This style celebrates imperfection, but even the most relaxed styles need some protection from the elements. "A light mist of SexyHair Weather Proof helps protect against humidity and keeps the fringe from separating or becoming frizzy without making it stiff," says Priano. "The goal is always for bangs to feel touchable and move naturally."
Shop Styling Products for Bedhead Bangs
SexyHair
Weather Proof Frizz Control
VIRTUE
Frizz Block Smoothing Spray
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Humidity Hero Anti-Frizz Styling Spray
Meet Our Experts
To identify fall 2026's top bang trends, Who What Wear consulted celebrity hairstylist and SexyHair brand ambassador Danielle Priano alongside professional hairstylist and Sally Beauty brand ambassador Gregory Patterson. Leaning on their deep industry expertise, both experts forecasted styles that would dominate the fall fringe landscape and the essential styling products they recommend to keep bangs shaped and fresh every day.
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Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.