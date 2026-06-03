Although we’re set for a rainy week here in the UK, the good news is that the high-20°C temperatures we saw last week are set to return in mid-June. And with my personal goal of getting the absolute most out of summer this year, I’ve started to look at the flip-flop trends I’ll be adding to my capsule wardrobe. It’s rather hard to believe that flip-flops were considered tacky just a few years ago. But if you talk to any editor, influencer or fashion person in 2026, it’s clear that the days of flip-flops being relied upon solely as “beach shoes” are gone, and in their place lies a myriad of sleeker options that chic dressers rely on every summer.
Now, as a well-known minimalist, it should come as no surprise that I have a very pared-back aesthetic when it comes to my clothing; however, when it comes to footwear, I’m much more experimental, allowing my flip-flops, sandals and summer shoes to serve as the focal point of my otherwise basic outfits. And for 2026, specifically, there are a number of flip-flop trends that will elevate my outfits, but also feel classic enough to stand the test of time in my summer capsule. From the barely-there styles that those of us with a pared-back sense of style will love, to playful jelly iterations for the bolder dressers out there.
Keep scrolling to see and shop the seven flip-flop trends that every it girl will be wearing in 2026.
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1. Jelly
Style Notes: Reminiscent of the playful sandal styles that dominated the late ‘90s as well as my childhood in the early 00’s, jelly flip-flops are back yet again for summer 2026. But now, they’re available in much more wearable, non-glittery iterations that lend themselves to easy, minimalist styling. My pair of choice? Ancient Greek Sandals' Saionaras, which arguably kicked off the resurgence of the jelly shoe trend in the first place.
Shop the Trend:
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
The jelly flip-flop that started it all.
H&M
Semi-Transparent Flip-Flops
These look way more expensive than their £20 price tag.
TORY BURCH
Pvc Thong Sandals
How cool are these?
ZARA
Jelly Toe Post Sandals
Zara always stays on top of the latest trends.
2. Suede
Style Notes: Perfect for in or out of the office, a suede flip-flop will bring an instant sense of polish to your summer outfits. Not only is it an easy way to add some texture to your look, but flip-flops in this buttery soft fabric look expensive at even the most affordable price brackets.
Shop the Trend:
A.Emery
Flora Suede Thong Sandals in Brown - a Emery
I'd style this with a black tank top and Bermuda shorts.
Next
Suede Forever Comfort® Thong Sandals
*Adds to basket.
Whistles
Suede Toe Post Heeled Mule
Chocolate suede? Yes, please!
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
No one will guess these are from the high street.
3. Heeled
Style Notes: When a classic flat flip-flop feels too casual, fashion people turn to heeled iterations that feel slightly more formal. Whether it be for a wedding, summer garden party, or a dinner date, this '90s-inspired shoe style will add interest to even the most basic of outfits this season.
Shop the Trend:
h&m
Kitten-heeled sandals
Minimal, chic and easy to style.
Malone Souliers
Koko 45 Brown Leather Thong Sandals
Pair with everything from heavier denim to lightweight linen.