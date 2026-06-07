I Know You Love Cute Sandals and Summer Tops—These New Nordstrom Styles Will Look So Chic With Your Favorite Basics

Heeled flip-flops! Satin tanks!

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
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cute silk cami top with lace paired with jeans
(Image credit: @smythsisters)

There are a few wardrobe staples many of us live in this time of year, including cute sandals and adorable tops. Honestly, could you even imagine getting through the next few months without them? They are the ultimate go-tos to pair with jeans, shorts, linen trousers, skirts, and so on. Nordstrom consistently offers an A+ assortment of these categories, and the latest summer 2026 drop is stellar. Naturally, I curated an edit of the best sandals and shirts to buy at Nordstrom this season.

As I eluded to above, it's all about versatility when it comes to these items. Basically, the silhouettes need to pair seamlessly with a range of other wardrobe basics. For example, a great pair of heeled flip-flops and a satin blouse that could be dressed up with trousers or down with jeans. You'll find pieces like this below, along with other chic flat sandals, button-up shirts, darling tees, and more.