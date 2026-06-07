There are a few wardrobe staples many of us live in this time of year, including cute sandals and adorable tops. Honestly, could you even imagine getting through the next few months without them? They are the ultimate go-tos to pair with jeans, shorts, linen trousers, skirts, and so on. Nordstrom consistently offers an A+ assortment of these categories, and the latest summer 2026 drop is stellar. Naturally, I curated an edit of the best sandals and shirts to buy at Nordstrom this season.
As I eluded to above, it's all about versatility when it comes to these items. Basically, the silhouettes need to pair seamlessly with a range of other wardrobe basics. For example, a great pair of heeled flip-flops and a satin blouse that could be dressed up with trousers or down with jeans. You'll find pieces like this below, along with other chic flat sandals, button-up shirts, darling tees, and more.
Reformation
Teddy Lace Trim Silk Crop Camisole
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals
You really can't go wrong here.
TKEES
Aqua Waterproof Flip Flops
Caslon
Casual Gauze Button-Up Shirt
The gauze fabric is ideal for the season.
Open Edit
Solis Jelly Slide Sandals
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Camisole
Reformation
Jessie Flip Flops
Wear these with everything from linen pants to a slip skirt.
Steve Madden
Seleste Wedge Slide Sandals
Here for wedges in summer 2026.
Princess Polly
Elaia Three-Quarter Sleeve Crop Top
The neckline! The sleeves!
Dolce Vita
Galae Slide Sandals
The contrast with the blue, though.