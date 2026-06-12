When it comes to vacation style, few do it better than Bella Hadid. Whether she's strolling through the streets of Italy, lounging along the French Riviera, or exploring a coastal European town, her outfits always strike the perfect balance between effortless and elevated. The good news? You don't need a designer budget to re-create the aesthetic. This summer, there are plenty of affordable finds that capture the same relaxed, fashion-forward energy—all ringing in under $100.
Hadid's vacation wardrobe is built on timeless warm-weather staples with a cool-girl twist. Think breezy cotton and linen dresses, vintage-inspired sandals, sleek sunglasses, and woven accessories that look like they came straight from a luxury resort boutique. The formula is simple yet incredibly chic, relying on versatile pieces that feel polished without trying too hard. It's the kind of wardrobe that works just as well for sightseeing as it does for a long lunch overlooking the water.
If you're looking to refresh your summer closet, consider this your shortcut to Bella Hadid–approved style. From easy dresses you'll wear on repeat to elevated accessories that instantly make an outfit feel more expensive, these affordable picks deliver the European vacation vibe without the designer price tags. Ahead, shop the under-$100 pieces that make re-creating her signature look surprisingly attainable.
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The key vacation piece: White sunglasses
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Felt Cute Sunglasses
The key vacation pieces: Gingham top and bottoms
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Kyla Short Set
The key vacation piece: Oversize button-down shirt
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Basic Poplin Shirt
The key vacation piece: Brown maxi dress
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Fleur Maxi Dress
The key vacation piece: Strapless bikini
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Strapless Bandeau Bikini Set
The key vacation piece: Sheer white set
Happyyee
Lace Cami Top
WAGUTH
Lace Trim Sheer Mesh Capri Pants
The key vacation piece: Silk button-down shirt
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Flowy Satin Shirt
The key vacation piece: Plaid oversize button-down shirt