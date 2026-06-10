I Spend Summers on the East Coast—These Nantucket Outfits Always Get Compliments

These Nantucket-approved outfit formulas never fail me during East Coast summers.

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I've had my fair share of Nantucket summers and this is an island that has its own distinct formula. There’s a reason that it attracts a cult-like following, there’s just something about Nantucket outfits that are slightly different than your usual summer attire. I’d describe it to someone new to the Nantucket world as polished but never stuffy, classic but still current, and somehow manages to look effortless even after a day spent biking into town, grabbing lobster rolls or hopping on a boat at the last minute. While trends come and go, the outfits that work on the island tend to revolve around elevated basics, timeless accessories, and a healthy appreciation for anything white, linen, or raffia.

Over the years, I've noticed there are certain combinations I return to again and again because they consistently feel right for the setting and just as importantly, they always get compliments. Ahead, the Nantucket outfits I swear by for every East Coast summer itinerary, whether you're heading there for a weekend getaway or simply want to channel that coastal New England energy wherever you are.

Outfit Ideas:

Red Shirt + White Jeans

nantucket outfit ideas

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

White jeans become a summer staple on Nantucket, but pairing them with a vibrant red button-down gives the combination that classic East Coast feel with a touch of a city vibe.

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Maxi Dresses with Good Accessories

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Nantucket is the perfect excuse to lean into beautiful dresses, especially styles that transition seamlessly from daytime activities to evening plans. Take it to the next level by adding thoughtful accessories.

White Feminine Top + Cool Jeans

nantucket outfit ideas

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A romantic white blouse paired with denim strikes the ideal balance between polished and approachable. It feels quintessentially East Coast.

White Tee + Statement Hat and Pants

nantucket outfit ideas

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The easiest Nantucket outfits always start with basics you already own. Let your basic white tee feel reinvented by adding a bold pair of pants and an equally daring hat.