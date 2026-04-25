The Chicest Transitional Spring Styling Hack? Pair Your Skirts With This Wardrobe Staple

The anti-jeans and trainer outfit tasteful Londoners are wearing to kick start their summer wardrobes—and yes, it's fashion editor approved in more ways than one.

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An image of Anne Hathaway and Simone Ashley wearing grey knits with spring skirts.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The credentials that make you a chic Londoner certainly must feature a caveat around dressing appropriately for the weather. So, when Anne Hathaway and Simone Ashley stepped out for a public appearance in the city’s West End wearing a near-identical silhouette that served as proof that a well-edited wardrobe can serve through any climate, I immediately paid close attention.

Indeed, arriving at Broadcasting House in Portland Place to promote their upcoming high-stakes, high-fashion drama The Devil Wears Prada 2, both stars seemed to be acutely aware that they were dressing for this precise transitional moment by relying on some incredibly functional anything-but-boring basics to see them through.

However, given the fact they’ve just been joined at the hip on the film’s whirlwind worldwide press tour, it appears they were so sartorially synergistic that they showed up in similar silhouettes. For the occasion, both Hathaway and Ashley relied on sumptuous grey knitwear and a statement skirt, though each put their own respective twist on it.

An image of Anne Hathaway wearing a grey polo cardigan with a grey knit pencil skirt and burgundy pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaning into her more editorial side, Hathaway looked to a slate-coloured cardigan and matching pencil skirt from Stella McCartney’s recent autumn/winter 2026 runway. The ensemble was punctuated with a faux-fur belt and completed with burgundy Bvlgari jewellery and Christian Louboutin pumps.

Yet, for British native Ashley, she embraced the more edgy and rebellious side of the city with a youthful set from Italian contemporary ready-to-wear brand N°21. The look itself featured a slouchy, crew-neck jumper and a pink taffeta bubble skirt. To tie it all together, she opted for a pair of mocha brown suede pumps.

An image of Simone Ashley wearing a grey sweater with a bubblegum pink skirt and chocolate brown pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the thing that struck me the most was how some simple balmy switches immediately transformed humdrum style staples into a chic and cool ensemble worthy of replication.

We all have a grey knit hiding in the back of our closets somewhere—and given summer’s only just starting to creep in, it’s probably not too far out of reach still—so ditching denim jeans and opting for an elegant or eclectic skirt trend is a surefire way to elevate your spring outfits. Accessible, tasteful and certainly Miranda Priestly-approved, shop the look for yourself below.

Shop Grey Knitwear and Spring Skirt Outfits: