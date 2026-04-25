The Chicest Transitional Spring Styling Hack? Pair Your Skirts With This Wardrobe Staple

The credentials that make you a chic Londoner certainly must feature a caveat around dressing appropriately for the weather. So, when Anne Hathaway and Simone Ashley stepped out for a public appearance in the city’s West End wearing a near-identical silhouette that served as proof that a well-edited wardrobe can serve through any climate, I immediately paid close attention.
Indeed, arriving at Broadcasting House in Portland Place to promote their upcoming high-stakes, high-fashion drama The Devil Wears Prada 2, both stars seemed to be acutely aware that they were dressing for this precise transitional moment by relying on some incredibly functional anything-but-boring basics to see them through.
However, given the fact they’ve just been joined at the hip on the film’s whirlwind worldwide press tour, it appears they were so sartorially synergistic that they showed up in similar silhouettes. For the occasion, both Hathaway and Ashley relied on sumptuous grey knitwear and a statement skirt, though each put their own respective twist on it.
Leaning into her more editorial side, Hathaway looked to a slate-coloured cardigan and matching pencil skirt from Stella McCartney’s recent autumn/winter 2026 runway. The ensemble was punctuated with a faux-fur belt and completed with burgundy Bvlgari jewellery and Christian Louboutin pumps.
Yet, for British native Ashley, she embraced the more edgy and rebellious side of the city with a youthful set from Italian contemporary ready-to-wear brand N°21. The look itself featured a slouchy, crew-neck jumper and a pink taffeta bubble skirt. To tie it all together, she opted for a pair of mocha brown suede pumps.
Of course, the thing that struck me the most was how some simple balmy switches immediately transformed humdrum style staples into a chic and cool ensemble worthy of replication.
We all have a grey knit hiding in the back of our closets somewhere—and given summer’s only just starting to creep in, it’s probably not too far out of reach still—so ditching denim jeans and opting for an elegant or eclectic skirt trend is a surefire way to elevate your spring outfits. Accessible, tasteful and certainly Miranda Priestly-approved, shop the look for yourself below.
Shop Grey Knitwear and Spring Skirt Outfits:
With Nothing Underneath
Devon Jumper
With a high neck and ribbed detailing around the hemlines, this stiffer jumper will add a structural detail to any outfit.
COS
Cotton Pencil Skirt
From the office to after-work drinks, this pencil skirt will see you through any weekday occasion.
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Made from 100% cashmere, this soft-as-butter Reformation knit will be your built-in best friend for crisp mornings and cool evenings.
POSSE
Solene Pleated Satin-Trimmed Chiffon Maxi Skirt
Style with a slouchy sweater now, and opt for the matching scarf top come summer.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Anzor Cashmere Sweater
V-necklines are so sultry without even trying.
DÔEN
Giulietta Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Mini Skirt
From the boudoir to the bar, this beautiful Doên skirt is simply too good to resist.
With Nothing Underneath
Jura Cardigan: Yak Wool, Dark Grey Melange
How cs
Jacques Wei
Beaded Floral Miniskirt in Green
With whimsical embroidery and a sheer layer, this floral mini can see you through countless seasons.