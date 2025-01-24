Fashion People Wear This Shoe Trend to Blend in With French Girls in Paris

As a fashion editor, I regularly spend hours scrolling online retailers for the best shoppable products and sifting through hundreds of street-style photos for the finest outfit ideas. Sometimes, I get lucky with a crossover moment: when an affordable, in-stock product from a reader-favorite retailer reminds me of a fashion trend that's all over the street style scene. That's exactly the case with my latest H&M find.

While browsing H&M's new arrivals section, I stumbled upon an exceptionally chic pair of shoes. H&M's Ballet Flats ($25) are well-priced and feature the cap-toe shoe trend that's hugely popular in Paris. When fashion people travel to Paris, many of them pack cap-toe shoes because they're popular with French girls. Need proof? Scroll down to see how women wear cap-toe shoes in Paris. I'm positive that their outfits will provide you with plenty of styling ideas.

Shop My Favorite $25 H&M Versions

H&M Ballet Flats $25 SHOP NOW Word to the wise: These cute $25 flats are bound to sell out quickly.

How Women Wear Cap-Toe Shoes in Paris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Other Cap-Toe Shoes

CHANEL Mary Janes $1125 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Ballet Flats $1000 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Leather and Patent Leather Slingback Pumps $1200 SHOP NOW

Aquazzura Milanese Sling 50 Pumps $438 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Aquazzura Gioia Lined Flats $695 SHOP NOW