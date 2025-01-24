Fashion People Wear This Shoe Trend to Blend in With French Girls in Paris

By
published
in News

As a fashion editor, I regularly spend hours scrolling online retailers for the best shoppable products and sifting through hundreds of street-style photos for the finest outfit ideas. Sometimes, I get lucky with a crossover moment: when an affordable, in-stock product from a reader-favorite retailer reminds me of a fashion trend that's all over the street style scene. That's exactly the case with my latest H&M find.

While browsing H&M's new arrivals section, I stumbled upon an exceptionally chic pair of shoes. H&M's Ballet Flats ($25) are well-priced and feature the cap-toe shoe trend that's hugely popular in Paris. When fashion people travel to Paris, many of them pack cap-toe shoes because they're popular with French girls. Need proof? Scroll down to see how women wear cap-toe shoes in Paris. I'm positive that their outfits will provide you with plenty of styling ideas.

Shop My Favorite $25 H&M Versions

Ballet Flats
H&M
Ballet Flats

Word to the wise: These cute $25 flats are bound to sell out quickly.

How Women Wear Cap-Toe Shoes in Paris

a woman wears cap-toe shoes in Paris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a woman wears cap-toe shoes in Paris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a woman wears cap-toe shoes in Paris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a woman wears cap-toe shoes in Paris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a woman wears cap-toe shoes in Paris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a woman wears cap-toe shoes in Paris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Other Cap-Toe Shoes

Chanel Mary Janes
CHANEL
Mary Janes

Chanel Ballet Flats
CHANEL
Ballet Flats

Ballet Flats
H&M
Ballet Flats

Leather and Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Miu Miu
Leather and Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Milanese Sling 50 Pump
Aquazzura
Milanese Sling 50 Pumps

Aquazzura Gioia Lined Flats
Shopbop
Aquazzura Gioia Lined Flats

Chanel flats
Chanel
Slingbacks

Cap Toe Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Cap Toe Ballet Flats

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸