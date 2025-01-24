Fashion People Wear This Shoe Trend to Blend in With French Girls in Paris
As a fashion editor, I regularly spend hours scrolling online retailers for the best shoppable products and sifting through hundreds of street-style photos for the finest outfit ideas. Sometimes, I get lucky with a crossover moment: when an affordable, in-stock product from a reader-favorite retailer reminds me of a fashion trend that's all over the street style scene. That's exactly the case with my latest H&M find.
While browsing H&M's new arrivals section, I stumbled upon an exceptionally chic pair of shoes. H&M's Ballet Flats ($25) are well-priced and feature the cap-toe shoe trend that's hugely popular in Paris. When fashion people travel to Paris, many of them pack cap-toe shoes because they're popular with French girls. Need proof? Scroll down to see how women wear cap-toe shoes in Paris. I'm positive that their outfits will provide you with plenty of styling ideas.
Shop My Favorite $25 H&M Versions
How Women Wear Cap-Toe Shoes in Paris
Shop Other Cap-Toe Shoes
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.
-
This Pop Star's Shoe Collection Is Full of Unexpectedly Chic Gems—25 I Have My Eye On
Most styles are under $100.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Ballet-Flats Trend I'm Buying to Look Elegant, Rich, and So 2025
Shop a range of options and prices inside.
By Michelle Scanga
-
It'll Be a Miracle If These New H&M Shoes Are Still in Stock When You Press Add to Cart
They'll go fast.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Just Found 18 Pairs of Heavily Discounted Designer It Flats—Here's Where
It's our lucky day.
By Allyson Payer
-
6 Controversial Shoe Trends Fashion People Are Buying This Year
They're dividing the internet.
By Ana Escalante
-
Sorry, Sneakers—Fashion People Are in Agreement About These Classic Flats
A 58-year-old staple.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Thought I Hated Skinny Jeans, But These 5 Shoe Styles Make Them Feel Cool Again
My redemption plan? Shoes.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Wait, I Just Found the Best Shoes, Pants, and Sweaters From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
The sale cheat sheet.
By Copelyn Bengel