Black Boots May Be Classic, But Wearing Them Like This Will Make Them Feel So 2026

Bored of relying on the same black boot outfits? These 5 looks will make styling the wardrobe staple feel exciting again and very 2026.

Black boot outfits
(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist, @femmeblk, @_jessicaskye)
Much like a great white T-shirt and a cosy winter coat, a pair of black boots are, in my opinion, a non-negotiable in any hardworking wardrobe. Practical, polished and incredibly versatile, no matter which style of black boot you opt for, whether a buckled biker boot or classic heeled iteration, I can practically guarantee you’ll find yourself reaching for them time and again—especially now the weather has turned colder.

Yet while I'm all for an item that delivers on cost-per-wear, coming up with ways to style and re-style our favourite items is no mean feat. So, to avoid a self-diagnosed case of outfit fatigue, I thought I’d do some research and see how chic, stylish women are styling their black boots, so I can recreate their outfits using my own wardrobe. Here are five looks I'll be wearing this winter and well into 2026...

5 Black Boot Outfits to Copy This Winter and Well Into 2026:

1. Gilet + Jeans + Hiking Boots

@jessicaskye_ Black Boot Outfits

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Let’s start with a great way to style black boots for everyday. Here Jess keeps things cosy, layering a fuzzy gilet and jumper with blue jeans and black lace-up hiking boots. The combination is effortless, easy to wear and perfect for busy days as the weather turns colder.

2. Roll Neck + Jeans + Sock Boots

@sylviemus_ Black Boot Outfits wearing a black jacket, roll neck, jeans and heeled boots

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: While Slyvie’s black boot outfit relies on similar wardrobe staples to Jess’ — in its essence it’s also a jacket, jumper, jeans and boots — she puts a quintessential French girl spin on the look. Opting for a tailored jacket, roll-neck sweater and slim jeans, her look feels chic and elegant, while heeled black boots complete the polished feel.

3. Leather Jacket + Slip Skirt + Western Boots

@thealiceedit Black Boot Outfits wearing a leather jacket, cream lace slip skirt and black western cowboy boots

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

Style Notes: One of my favourite things about black boots is that they can instantly make any outfit feel autumn-winter approved, as Alice’s look here shows. Proving summer’s lace trim slip skirt trend can be worn into the colder months too, her leather jacket and matching boot combo gives the piece a tougher feel while also ensuring she won’t be left shivering on chilly days.

4. Black Blazer + Leggings + Riding Boots

@femmeblk Black Boot Outfits wearing black blazer, jumper, leggings and knee-high riding boots

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: Black boots and an all black outfit may seem an obvious choice, but trust me, this is a look that will always be incredibly chic. Take inspiration from Lydia and play with the textures and proportions of your look to add interest — think an oversized knit, figure-hugging leggings and a structured blazer paired with coordinating black accessories.

5. Dress + Pointed Boots

@hannahlewisstylist Black Boot Outfits wearing a chocolate brown lace trim midi dress with black pointed boots

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: In need of party dressing inspiration but not quite ready to pull out your heels just yet? Here Hannah shows that a pair of elevated black boots can pair perfectly with more dressed-up outfits. The key is to opt for a style that isn’t too chunky, like sock boots or a slim pointed style, as they won’t overtake the rest of your look.

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

