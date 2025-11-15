Much like a great white T-shirt and a cosy winter coat, a pair of black boots are, in my opinion, a non-negotiable in any hardworking wardrobe. Practical, polished and incredibly versatile, no matter which style of black boot you opt for, whether a buckled biker boot or classic heeled iteration, I can practically guarantee you’ll find yourself reaching for them time and again—especially now the weather has turned colder.
Yet while I'm all for an item that delivers on cost-per-wear, coming up with ways to style and re-style our favourite items is no mean feat. So, to avoid a self-diagnosed case of outfit fatigue, I thought I’d do some research and see how chic, stylish women are styling their black boots, so I can recreate their outfits using my own wardrobe. Here are five looks I'll be wearing this winter and well into 2026...
5 Black Boot Outfits to Copy This Winter and Well Into 2026:
1. Gilet + Jeans + Hiking Boots
Style Notes: Let’s start with a great way to style black boots for everyday. Here Jess keeps things cosy, layering a fuzzy gilet and jumper with blue jeans and black lace-up hiking boots. The combination is effortless, easy to wear and perfect for busy days as the weather turns colder.
Cream Faux Fur Gilet
This looks so cosy.
H&M
Jumper
The fluted sleeve makes this grey jumper extra special.
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist Long Frayed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
These jeans are an influencer favourite.
Grenson
Nanette Hiker Boots
These will be great for snowy days, too.
2. Roll Neck + Jeans + Sock Boots
Style Notes: While Slyvie’s black boot outfit relies on similar wardrobe staples to Jess’ — in its essence it’s also a jacket, jumper, jeans and boots — she puts a quintessential French girl spin on the look. Opting for a tailored jacket, roll-neck sweater and slim jeans, her look feels chic and elegant, while heeled black boots complete the polished feel.
Róhe
Mandarin Double-faced Wool Jacket
Not your usual black wool jacket.
M&S
Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper
A great knitwear basic.
COS
Flute Slim-leg Jeans
These have that French girl feel.
& Other Stories
Stretch-Leather Ankle Boots
These are ideal for wearing under jeans.
3. Leather Jacket + Slip Skirt + Western Boots
Style Notes: One of my favourite things about black boots is that they can instantly make any outfit feel autumn-winter approved, as Alice’s look here shows. Proving summer’s lace trim slip skirt trend can be worn into the colder months too, her leather jacket and matching boot combo gives the piece a tougher feel while also ensuring she won’t be left shivering on chilly days.
Nour Hammour
Ariste Leather Jacket
This leather jacket is high on my personal wish list.
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Made from 100% cashmere.
Mint Velvet
Cream Lace Satin Slip Skirt
While you can dress this skirt down like Alice, it will also look great worn throughout party season too.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Cowboy Boots
A sleek take on a cowboy boot.
4. Black Blazer + Leggings + Riding Boots
Style Notes: Black boots and an all black outfit may seem an obvious choice, but trust me, this is a look that will always be incredibly chic. Take inspiration from Lydia and play with the textures and proportions of your look to add interest — think an oversized knit, figure-hugging leggings and a structured blazer paired with coordinating black accessories.
ISABEL MARANT
Olivia Wool-Blend Blazer
This blazer is one of my favourites.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino High Neck Jumper
If black isn't for you, this jumper also comes in grey, brown and brighter tones.
H&M
Cotton Leggings
At under £10, these leggings are a steal.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boots
I love the gold detailing on these black riding boots.
5. Dress + Pointed Boots
Style Notes: In need of party dressing inspiration but not quite ready to pull out your heels just yet? Here Hannah shows that a pair of elevated black boots can pair perfectly with more dressed-up outfits. The key is to opt for a style that isn’t too chunky, like sock boots or a slim pointed style, as they won’t overtake the rest of your look.
Rixo
Clarice Silk-Velvet Midi Dress
Brown and black makes the chicest of colour pairings.
Topshop
Georgia folded clutch grab bag
A black clutch bag with a twist.
H&M
Knee-high Boots
Knee-high lengths work best with dresses and skirts.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.