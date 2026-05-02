At long last, a bank holiday! An indication that British Summer Time is just around the corner, the appearance of the long weekend means one thing: freedom. For the next three days, laptops will be shut, boardrooms will be empty and the average Brit will have 72 hours to enjoy the warm weather.
Whether you’re filling the days catching up with friends or heading to the picturesque countryside, there are so many activities to slot into a mere few days, and deciding what to wear can feel like a guessing game. With an engagement party, a trip to the pub and a countryside walk on my own agenda, I too, find myself in desperate need of outfit inspiration.
Scrolling through my social media feeds and using my spring capsule wardrobe as a starting point, I found five outfits perfect for any bank holiday plans. Think pretty embroidered two-pieces, timeless trenches and even a leggings look or two. The chicest fashion people on Instagram have been working overtime, providing us with plenty of 'fit inspo, perfect for whatever plans your long weekend has in store. Keep scrolling to see and shop the looks perfect for spring 2026 and beyond, and enjoy the much-needed break.
5 Bank Holiday Outfit Ideas Perfect for Spring 2026