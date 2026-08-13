Welcome to Locals Only. In this series, we're tapping notable locals in the style space to share a tight list of their top recommendations of what to see, eat, and shop in their home city. They'll share off-the-radar recs that you won't find in your average guidebook, resulting in digestible mini guides revealing where the city's most fashionable residents are actually hanging out.
If anyone knows how to experience Cartagena in style, it's the women behind Agua Bendita. The Colombian brand's founders, Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza, have spent years drawing inspiration from the country's vibrant landscapes, craftsmanship, and Caribbean spirit. Out of all the places they frequent, Cartagena holds a special place in their hearts. While Medellín is home, the pair have spent countless summers, holidays, celebrations, and work trips in Cartagena, returning again and again to its colorful historic streets, artisan boutiques, island escapes, and increasingly exciting culinary scene.
For this virtual walk through Cartagena, Álvarez and Hinestroza are letting us in on the places they return to whenever they're in town, from the boutiques showcasing Colombia's best emerging designers to the restaurants serving inventive takes on Caribbean cuisine. Think of it as the fashion insider's guide to Cartagena: where to wander, shop, eat, drink, and escape when you want to experience the city beyond the typical tourist itinerary. You'll want to bookmark this.
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Where are you originally from, and how did Cartagena come to be part of your life?
We are both originally from Medellín and have lived there our entire lives. Medellín is home. It's where Agua Bendita was born and where our families, team, and daily lives are rooted. But Cartagena has always held a very special place in our hearts. We've spent countless summers, holidays, celebrations, and work trips here over the years, so while we don't live here full-time, it feels like our second home and remains one of our greatest sources of inspiration. The city's colors, history, craftsmanship, and Caribbean spirit have influenced our collections from the very beginning.
What do you find yourself spending the most time doing in Cartagena?
In Cartagena, you'll usually find us wandering through the Historic Center. We love exploring local designer boutiques, visiting artisan workshops, discovering hidden courtyards, and dining at our favorite restaurants. We also love spending time in the Rosario Islands and occasionally venturing to neighborhoods like Bocagrande, which has developed a fantastic culinary scene of its own.
What do people actually wear in Cartagena?
Cartagena style is effortlessly tropical but always elevated. You'll see vibrant colors, artisanal accessories, handcrafted details, and plenty of crisp white looks. Lightweight fabrics like linen, cotton, and broderie anglaise are staples, while resortwear naturally transitions from beach clubs and boat days to dinners in the Historic Center. There's an ease to the way people dress here but also a confidence that feels uniquely Caribbean.
How would you describe Cartagena style in three words?
Timeless. Caribbean. Vibrant.
If you had to create the perfect afternoon for someone visiting the city, what would their afternoon entail?
We would send them straight to Cartagena's Historic Center. Begin with a leisurely lunch at one of the city's iconic restaurants, followed by an afternoon wandering through colorful streets lined with bougainvillea [and] discovering local designers, artisan treasures, and beautiful colonial architecture.
Stop for coffee and a traditional pastry before getting lost among hidden plazas and courtyards. As the day winds down, make your way to the city walls for sunset. Watching the golden light hit the centuries-old buildings while the Caribbean breeze rolls in is one of Cartagena's most magical experiences.
"In Cartagena, you'll usually find us wandering through the Historic Center. We love exploring local designer boutiques, visiting artisan workshops, discovering hidden courtyards, and dining at our favorite restaurants."
"We also love stopping by our own Agua Bendita and Agua by Agua Bendita boutiques in the Historic Center, not only because they showcase our collections but because they embody the spirit of Cartagena through color, artistry, handcrafted details, and a celebration of Colombian heritage. Every visit feels like discovering something special, whether it's a timeless piece, an artisan-made accessory, or one of our signature embroidered treasures."
Cartagena's food scene deserves a spot on any itinerary, and Celele is one of the founders' go-tos. The restaurant is known for its inventive take on Caribbean cuisine, making it a particularly good stop when you want to experience a more exciting side of the city's cuisine.
"They offer one of the most innovative interpretations of Caribbean cuisine in Colombia."
"Whenever we want to disconnect, we head out to the islands surrounding Cartagena, especially Barú. The contrast between the city's energy and the slower rhythm of island life is something we always appreciate. One of our favorite places is Las Islas, where nature, privacy, and the beauty of the Caribbean come together effortlessly. Crystal-clear waters, incredible natural surroundings, and a slower pace make it the perfect escape from the city."
This is one of the founders' favorite places to go for a trago. It's a natural next stop after dinner in the Historic Center, particularly if you want your nightcap somewhere with plenty of atmosphere.
"Cartagena has developed an incredible cocktail scene over the years. We love stopping by El Barón for creative cocktails and beautiful settings."
For a taste of Cartagena's design scene, the Agua Bendita founders recommend making a stop at the city's boutique hotels—even if you're not checking in. They love OSH Hotel for the way its design reflects the city's architecture, history, and craftsmanship.
"Beyond their beautiful design, this space offers a unique glimpse into Cartagena's history, craftsmanship, and evolving creative scene. Even if you're not staying there, it's worth visiting for a coffee, a cocktail, or simply to admire the architecture."
Agua de León is another address to add to the list. It's the kind of stop that works beautifully after a day on the water or whenever you're looking for a leisurely lunch by the Caribbean Sea.
"For a relaxed lunch by the sea, Agua de León is always a favorite."
If you're looking to take a piece of Colombian fashion home with you, skip the generic souvenir shops and head to the multi-brand boutiques.
"We love multi-brand boutiques such as St. Dom, where you'll find an incredible curation of Colombian designers, artisan-made pieces, accessories, home objects, and unique treasures that beautifully represent the country's creative talent."
For another evening stop, Leon Bar captures the more polished side of Cartagena nightlife. Add it to your itinerary when you're in the mood for cocktails in a setting that feels sophisticated without losing the city's Caribbean character.
"Leon Bar perfectly captures Cartagena's timeless sophistication."
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.