Amsterdam's Chicest Women Are Already Wearing This Chill Fall Trend

There are two types of people in this world: those who are sad to say goodbye to summer and those who welcome fall with open arms. I'm firmly in the latter camp. Maybe I'm biased because I have my late-September birthday to look forward to, but I can't wait to leave hot, sweaty days in the rearview mirror. If you agree, you're going to love this particular article.

While recently scrolling through Instagram, I noticed two of my favorite Amsterdam-based influencers wearing the same fall trend: baggy denim-on-denim. Also known as the Canadian tuxedo, this outfit combo certainly isn't new, but the silhouette is key here: both women chose oversized, loosely fitting pieces. No, I'm not saying to retire your skinny jeans permanently, but roomy denim is much more on-trend at this exact moment. Scroll down to shop the look.

Linda Tol chose Swedish brand Rodebjer for her denim-on-denim look.

Stephanie Broek wore matching denim pieces by Closed.

Shop the Baggy Denim-on-Denim Trend

H&M Oversized Denim Jacket $50 SHOP NOW As classic as it gets.

H&M Wide High Jeans $30 SHOP NOW Baggy jeans are key to pulling off this particular look.

Levi's '90s Denim Trucker Jacket $98 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with Levi's.

Levi's Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Dad Jeans $108 SHOP NOW Yep, I'll be styling these jeans with white sneakers just like on the model.

Good American Classic Denim Jacket $180 SHOP NOW Good American has some seriously good denim.

good american Good '90s Relaxed Jeans $180 SHOP NOW These are incredibly comfortable.

We The Free Avery Denim Jacket $148 SHOP NOW This jacket can be styled in a million different ways.