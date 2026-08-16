I'm an L.A. Stylist—These Are the Cool Brands You'll Find in My Wardrobe

I have go-to TikTok accounts I look at when I want to feel inspired. I love discovering new places to shop on there, as well as the creators who put me on to them, and one of my favorites lately has been Sophia Lintner’s.
As soon as I saw her wearing the Uma Dot heels from Paloma Wool, which she bought from its new store in Los Angeles, I wanted to see more. Scrolling through her account, I saw an Emily Long Dawn dress I've been wanting. Then, I came across a video titled "7 niche brands for the girls with niche taste," including Justine Ménard, Brooke Callahan, Lolo Crochète, Nuovo, Valesque, Shannon Bond, and Hai—all labels I love.
Describing her style in another video, she says, "My favorite outfit formula will always be something that's super, super simple, but then adding one little unexpected detail to kind of make it fun and funky." In her closet, you'll find brands like Olivia Hurst, Easton Marley, Auralee, Flore Flore, Dôen, Chanel, and Hermès.
How would you describe your style in your own words?
I would describe my style as adaptive, multifaceted, and completely fluid. My style constantly changes from day to day, which is something that used to confuse me, but I’ve really grown to love that about myself. I am not bound to one look, aesthetic, or era. Instead, my style shifts constantly based on the bigger picture of the current fashion landscape, and the exact functional needs my clothes must serve that day.
In one of your videos, you talk about “the chicest slop fit is crisp white sweats with loafers”—which I loved you calling it slop fit. Do you have a favorite pair of pants and loafers for this combination?
When you add contrast to an otherwise simple outfit, it makes everything way more interesting and intentional. I love the Pêche loafers, and I have walked hundreds of miles in them. They are by far the comfiest loafers that I own. For white sweatpants, Naadam makes the softest sweatpants with the best drape. I love how they are a straight-leg sweatpant so they read more elevated than your typical pair of sweats.
Things you can’t wait to wear for fall 2026?
In fashion, there has been this subtle resurgence of 1920s fashion paired with modern silhouettes. Silk beaded bags, lattice embroidery, but paired with something unconventional to that time period such as denim. If you saw Kallmeyer’s show in February (specifically look 27) you find the jacket of the season, a gold brocade jacket with frog closures, which I can’t wait to get my hands on.
The best ballet flats?
I am a big believer in "buy it nice or buy it twice." I wear my black Chanel flats almost every day. Sometimes, a classic will never fail you.
What are some styling philosophies you swear by and identify with?
Contrast is what helps your outfits have visual interest. It's the unexpected pairing of pieces that wouldn't traditionally belong together. For example, wearing a silk dress that might typically be considered as eveningwear but paired with cheap flip-flops, like a Havaiana. This tension between elevated and effortless is what makes the look feel modern.
You’ve posted roundups of what you call “niche brands for the girls with good taste” and another of “niche brands everyone in fashion has their eyes on right now.” What are some you can share?
Supporting niche brands is always my biggest passion. Emily Dawn Long is one of my favorite brands of all time. She has a thorough understanding of a boyish aesthetic while still making everything feel feminine and sexy. Sac Décoratif is the perfect brand if you’re looking for the 1920s silk evening bag look. Each bag is handcrafted using couture techniques and is only produced in three to 20 editions. Easton Marley made the dress of the summer, again with that feeling of a 1920s reference. Talina is a small brand based out for Barcelona. They make incredible wood beaded accessories such as hair clips and belts to add fun details to a simple outfit. If you want to play with adding jacquards into your wardrobe but are not ready to fully commit to a coat or jacket, a bag is a really good place to start. One Of’s Moritz Pouch is on my list, a small bespoke designer based out of NY and everything is made to order. Lastly, I am LIVING for the comeback of Herbert Levine. I love their use of cinematic allure and surrealism, which is something that is rare to come by.
When you want to elevate a simple outfit, what are you go-tos?
Style, for me, is all about having fun, so when all I can come up with is a white T-shirt and jeans, I will opt for a more visually interesting shoe, an embroidered bag, chunky jewelry, or maybe all of the above.
I’d love to hear about your trajectory to getting into styling.
I have loved fashion my whole life. At the age of 6, I would design clothing into a Barbie sketchbook, which would then be shipped to my grandmother to bring it to life. During my time at FIDM, the fashion school I attended in Los Angeles, I worked for Curve, an iconic multibrand boutique run by Nevena Borissova, who used to style for Usher as well as many other celebrities. Over the course of three years, Nevena taught me the basics of styling, how to dress any body type, and more importantly how to make women feel good in what they wear. Since October, I have been doing freelance wardrobe styling for CEOs and interior designers.
When you style someone else, what are the questions you ask or the things you think about? Would love to know more about your approach/process!
When styling other people, I love to meet them exactly where they are. “What is the outfit that you wear day after day?” This is always the starting point that I build off of. Adding to these outfits that are already a tradition for them, is the key to creating outfits that will be worn again and again. From there, I like to ask myself, “Who is this person, and what do they need to represent?” For example, one of my clients is an interior designer, who makes these incredible horsehair chairs. So to add to her current daily wardrobe, adding those small horsehair or fringe details makes her whole design philosophy consistent.
What are some of your wardrobe staples and must-haves?
I couldn’t live without my vintage denim. I get all of mine from DLR in the Arts District. Flore Flore makes the best high-quality basics. The fit of their pieces will always be worth the price for me. I basically wear my Dorsey jewelry every day. I am a lab-grown girl through and through, and I love that they offer the same look in multiple price points based on the stone and materials. I am a Tabi lover (always have, always will be) and when I tell you I walked 30,000 steps in Japan without getting blisters, I mean it. I find Tabis to be more comfortable than most sneakers.
Is there any outfit formula, in particular, you find yourself repeating over and over?
My most worn outfit is a white T-shirt, jeans, an interesting belt with FUN accessories.
Do you have any style icons from the past or present you resonate with?
Growing up in the era of Emma Chamberlain, I have always felt that her style is deeply personal to me especially in the way that it has evolved so much throughout the years. In my book, Jared Ellner (her stylist) can do no wrong. They are truly a match made in heaven.
For makeup, what are your current go-tos?
I am for the most part anti-makeup, and I rely heavily on a good eyelash serum and my monthly lash-tinting appointments at Secretive Nail Bar with Polina. However, when I do reach for makeup, Make Beauty has the best clear brow gel, and for some color on the cheeks and lips, I use their Cream Blush Stick in Major Mauve. Lastly, I go in with the 19/99 Beauty High Shine Gloss on the lips, but you can also use it on the eyes and cheeks if you so desire.
Do you have a signature scent?
I have spent years (and hundreds of dollars) trying to find my “signature scent” just to find it a $20 perfume. On the daily, I wear Sex Musk from Cyklar. At night if I want something deeper, richer, and moodier, I’ll opt for Thé Noir 29 from Le Labo.
Any trends, or anti-trends, you’re noticing in L.A. at the moment?
One of my favorite trends recently, that was shunned previously in menswear, is flip-flops. When done right, it’s SO CHIC.
Favorite places to shop in L.A.?
L.A. has some amazing shopping. DLR in the Arts District has the BEST curation of vintage denim and ’50s French workwear. They had a whole record composed for the store itself, which shows their commitment to intentionality and true craftsmanship. Scout is a stunning mix of unique vintage designer, especially if you’re wanting something more feminine. Paloma Wool just opened on Melrose, and the number of times I have shopped there in the last month is alarming.
All-time favorite L.A. restaurants?
Even though I am a Hillstone girl forever (which if you’re unfamiliar, it’s basically the chic version of Applebees), I do venture out sometimes. République has the most amazing French breakfast. The James Perse café is very underrated, but I love their coconut cream matcha. Truly Pizza in Laguna Beach is in fact worth the drive and the wait.
Shop Sophia Lintner's Favorites
Naadam
Baby Rib Pant
"The best white sweats."
Pêche
Hugh Loafers
"The most comfortable loafers."
Chanel
Ballet Flats
"My Chanel flats."
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops
"Havaianas."
Easton Marley
Odette Dress
"Easton Marley dress."
One Of
Moritz Pouch
"One Of's Moritz Pouch."
Heavenly Jelly
Petal Ballet Flats
"These were a recent purchase that I have been loving to add some fun to a simple outfit."
FLORE FLORE
Steffi Tee
"The Steffi Tee from Flore Flore. I bought it in this purple and the shade is perfect."
Still Here New York
Walker Jean
"When I’m not wearing vintage jeans, I’m wearing the Still Here NY Walker jeans. I sized up so I can opt to roll them over if I desire."
FLORE FLORE
May Cami
"The best white tank top and the fabric is thick enough to wear without a bra (bless)."
Naadam
Lightweight Brushed Cotton Slim Tee
"My favorite white T-shirt at the moment. It’s a brushed Pima cotton, which makes it SO SOFT and it’s under $50."
Cordera
Exclusive La Isla Wood-Beaded Mini Bag
"I have been loving Cordera recently, and this bag feels like the perfect balance between an antique but still feeling modern."
EMILY DAWN LONG
River Shawl
"This shawl was the first thing that I ever owned from Emily Dawn Long, and it made me fall in love with the brand. You can truly wear it so many ways. [I] wear mine like a top, skirt, shawl, or tie it around the waist. It’s probably one of the most versatile things that I own."
EMILY DAWN LONG
Kipling Backless Tank
"This is the best elevated tank top. I love how it’s sheer with the low back, which gives it more interest that just regular tank. I find myself wearing during the day but also on a night out."
Deux Amis
Pompon Necklace
"I find myself reaching for my Deux Amis necklaces multiple times a week. The owner, Danielle, has such an amazing eye and knows how to blend chunky and also minimal in a very chic way."
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina
"I wear these on planes and find them more comfortable than sneakers."
Dorsey
Cecilia Earrings
"My everyday jewelry stack is these earrings…"
Dorsey
Enamel Moissanite Necklace
"…this necklace…"
Dorsey
Yves Rouge Paracord Necklace
"…this necklace…"
AUrate New York
Lab Grown White Sapphire Tennis Necklace
"…and this necklace…"
Dorsey
James Bezel Jaune Paracord Anklet
"…anklet comes on when wearing a cropped jean or dress for a pop of color…"
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.