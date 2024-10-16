Selena Gomez Just Wore the Elegant Shoes My Petite Colleague Says Looks Best With Wide-Leg Pants

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

Walking through the streets of New York, Selena Gomez styled the exact outfit combination that my petite colleague says she wears at least once a week.

Starting with a pair of white trousers in a voluminous wide-leg cut, Gomez paired her look with black pointed-toe heels. Adding structure and height to her weekday outfit, Gomez's pairing of wide-leg trousers and pointed-toe shoes was quickly flagged by my 5'3" colleague Maxine Eggenberger, who told me that this is the exact shoe she reaches for whenever she wears a similar trouser style. Our team Slack chat was unanimous—not only is Gomez's look petite-friendly, but it's also one of the chicest outfits we've seen her in this season.

Selena Gomez wears white trousers and pointed toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Whilst Selena might not technically fall into the petite height category (I believe she's 5'5"), the fact she's styled her wide-leg trousers with the exact shoe I would also wear to balance out my frame when wearing wide-leg trousers is no accident," notes Eggenberger. "A pointed-toe shoe creates the illusion of extra length, and whilst I'm not fussed about looking taller, I do find the combination makes me look more in proportion when I'm wearing trousers with this level of volume."

Cinching in her monochrome look with Khaite's Benny Belt, Gomez tapped into the revived studded-belt trend in a chic and elevated way. Rather than looking a bit Y2K—as a studded belt easily can—Gomez's wide-leg trousers and sleek halter-neck top kept her 'fit firmly rooted in 2024.

Read on to shop the trouser-and-shoe combo that guarantees an elegant outfit at any height.

