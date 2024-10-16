Selena Gomez Just Wore the Elegant Shoes My Petite Colleague Says Looks Best With Wide-Leg Pants

Walking through the streets of New York, Selena Gomez styled the exact outfit combination that my petite colleague says she wears at least once a week.

Starting with a pair of white trousers in a voluminous wide-leg cut, Gomez paired her look with black pointed-toe heels. Adding structure and height to her weekday outfit, Gomez's pairing of wide-leg trousers and pointed-toe shoes was quickly flagged by my 5'3" colleague Maxine Eggenberger, who told me that this is the exact shoe she reaches for whenever she wears a similar trouser style. Our team Slack chat was unanimous—not only is Gomez's look petite-friendly, but it's also one of the chicest outfits we've seen her in this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Whilst Selena might not technically fall into the petite height category (I believe she's 5'5"), the fact she's styled her wide-leg trousers with the exact shoe I would also wear to balance out my frame when wearing wide-leg trousers is no accident," notes Eggenberger. "A pointed-toe shoe creates the illusion of extra length, and whilst I'm not fussed about looking taller, I do find the combination makes me look more in proportion when I'm wearing trousers with this level of volume."

Cinching in her monochrome look with Khaite's Benny Belt, Gomez tapped into the revived studded-belt trend in a chic and elevated way. Rather than looking a bit Y2K—as a studded belt easily can—Gomez's wide-leg trousers and sleek halter-neck top kept her 'fit firmly rooted in 2024.

Read on to shop the trouser-and-shoe combo that guarantees an elegant outfit at any height.

Shop Selena Gomez's Wide-Leg Pant and Pointed-Toe Shoe Outfit

Reformation Bowie Knit Top $78 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

H&M Wide-Leg Pants $35 SHOP NOW This new-in pair from H&M went straight into my basket.

KHAITE Studded Benny Belt in Black & Gold $580 SHOP NOW Fashion people can't get enough of Khaite's Benny Belt.

Jimmy Choo Ixia 95 $975 SHOP NOW The teardrop heel adds a sculptural edge to these elegant shoes.

Shop Wide-Leg Pants

With Nothing Underneath Rampling: Wool, Navy Blue $320 SHOP NOW These 100% wool trousers will keep you cozy well into winter.

H&M Tailored Crêpe Pants $30 SHOP NOW Add a studded belt like Gomez's.

SNDYS PantalÓn Hills $76 SHOP NOW These come in brown as well.

MANGO Wideleg Pleated Pants $90 SHOP NOW These also come in a rich chocolate-brown shade.

H&M Wide-Leg Pants $35 SHOP NOW These come in US sizes 0 to 24.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Piper Pleated Twill Wide-Leg Pants $245 SHOP NOW Perfectly pleated.

Shop Pointed-Toe Shoes

Arket Slingback Leather Pumps $279 SHOP NOW The glossy leather finish gives these such an elevated edge.

H&M Leather Pumps $75 SHOP NOW You can't argue with that price.

KHAITE River Crinkled-Leather Slingback Pumps $880 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous shade of deep red.

Reformation Nickie Kitten Heeled Pump $278 SHOP NOW These also comes in two other shades.

SAINT LAURENT Anja Leather Pumps $875 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a classic black pump.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.