Scandi Women Wore This One Controversial Shoe Trend With Jeans During Fashion Week

Although Copenhagen street style is some of the best in the world thanks to everyone's unique individual style, there's one item that unites the stylish Scandi set during Copenhagen Fashion Week: klip klappers, or, in English, flip-flops. Around the city, there's an unmistakable, rubber clapping sound you hear descending the subway steps or running around the city from show to show. As a Miami native, I know this sound all too well, but since living in New York, I've stashed my beach-ready plastic flip-flops away to make room for more city-appropriate (and rat-proof) footwear.

If you ask anyone in New York City if they've considered wearing flip-flops around the city, they might give you a strange look. This controversial shoe trend, although incredibly stylish on social media, raises the eyebrows of those who preach about the horrors of low-soled, open-toed footwear when roaming around Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. And, although I fully understand their qualms, after taking flip-flops for a spin around Copenhagen for fashion week earlier this month, I'm convinced they're the best shoes for on-the-go situations.

Emili Sindlev at Copenhagen Fashion Week spring 2025 (Image credit: Courtesy of Havaianas, photography by Angelina Ilmast)

Influencers, celebrities, and editors alike were all wearing flip-flops during fashion week. After seeing nearly every single model depart from the Skall Studio runway in a pair of black, slim Havaianas flip-flops, I knew I was on to something.

From slim square-toed pairs with maxi skirts to chunky, plastic red pairs with jeans, flip-flops were the one accessory everyone seemed to be wearing—mostly, I theorize, to counteract the pain from the number of steps attendees were doing daily on cobblestone streets around the city. By day three, I joined in on the fun, ditching my elegant, but painful, black satin mules for a pair of rubber-soled flip-flops I found in a department store for €7. It was my best purchase of the week by far.

Below, browse some of the best outfit ideas for jeans and flip-flops, the number one pairing chic Scandis wore throughout Copenhagen Fashion Week. If you're a non-believer in this controversial trend, prepare to have your mind changed— I know I did!

Scroll for more flip-flops and jeans outfit ideas:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: a striped button-down shirt, boxer briefs, wide-leg jeans, and red flip-flops

Everlane The Supima Cotton Boyfriend Shirt $98 SHOP NOW

Skims Cotton Rib Boxer in Marble $36 SHOP NOW

Axel Arigato Clara Wide-Leg Jeans $305 SHOP NOW

Havaianas Top Flip Flops $20 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: a striped button-down shirt, a denim waistcoat, matching jeans, and square-toe flip-flops

L'Academie Auguste Button Up $168 SHOP NOW

Aligne Leo Denim Pinstripe Waistcoat $179 SHOP NOW

Aligne Miso Pinstripe Straight Leg Jean $145 SHOP NOW

Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flop $25 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: an oversize leather jacket, a white T-shirt, straight-leg jeans, and white flip-flops

Found Leather Pocket Jacket $434 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt $35 SHOP NOW

Zara Z1975 Denim Straight Cut Jeans With a High Waist $46 SHOP NOW

Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flop $25 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: black jeans, a cardigan, and matching flip-flops

Gap Factory Crewneck Cardigan $45 $22 SHOP NOW

Pistola Denim Lexi Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Elemental Platform Flip Flop $45 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: distressed jeans, a tube top, and colored flip-flops

Contour Contour Tube Top $40 SHOP NOW

Grlfrnd Luna Mid Rise Baggy Wide Leg $275 SHOP NOW