Scandi Women Wore This One Controversial Shoe Trend With Jeans During Fashion Week
Although Copenhagen street style is some of the best in the world thanks to everyone's unique individual style, there's one item that unites the stylish Scandi set during Copenhagen Fashion Week: klip klappers, or, in English, flip-flops. Around the city, there's an unmistakable, rubber clapping sound you hear descending the subway steps or running around the city from show to show. As a Miami native, I know this sound all too well, but since living in New York, I've stashed my beach-ready plastic flip-flops away to make room for more city-appropriate (and rat-proof) footwear.
If you ask anyone in New York City if they've considered wearing flip-flops around the city, they might give you a strange look. This controversial shoe trend, although incredibly stylish on social media, raises the eyebrows of those who preach about the horrors of low-soled, open-toed footwear when roaming around Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. And, although I fully understand their qualms, after taking flip-flops for a spin around Copenhagen for fashion week earlier this month, I'm convinced they're the best shoes for on-the-go situations.
Influencers, celebrities, and editors alike were all wearing flip-flops during fashion week. After seeing nearly every single model depart from the Skall Studio runway in a pair of black, slim Havaianas flip-flops, I knew I was on to something.
From slim square-toed pairs with maxi skirts to chunky, plastic red pairs with jeans, flip-flops were the one accessory everyone seemed to be wearing—mostly, I theorize, to counteract the pain from the number of steps attendees were doing daily on cobblestone streets around the city. By day three, I joined in on the fun, ditching my elegant, but painful, black satin mules for a pair of rubber-soled flip-flops I found in a department store for €7. It was my best purchase of the week by far.
Below, browse some of the best outfit ideas for jeans and flip-flops, the number one pairing chic Scandis wore throughout Copenhagen Fashion Week. If you're a non-believer in this controversial trend, prepare to have your mind changed— I know I did!
Scroll for more flip-flops and jeans outfit ideas:
How to style: a striped button-down shirt, boxer briefs, wide-leg jeans, and red flip-flops
How to style: a striped button-down shirt, a denim waistcoat, matching jeans, and square-toe flip-flops
How to style: an oversize leather jacket, a white T-shirt, straight-leg jeans, and white flip-flops
How to style: black jeans, a cardigan, and matching flip-flops
How to style: distressed jeans, a tube top, and colored flip-flops
