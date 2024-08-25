Scandi Women Wore This One Controversial Shoe Trend With Jeans During Fashion Week

Although Copenhagen street style is some of the best in the world thanks to everyone's unique individual style, there's one item that unites the stylish Scandi set during Copenhagen Fashion Week: klip klappers, or, in English, flip-flops. Around the city, there's an unmistakable, rubber clapping sound you hear descending the subway steps or running around the city from show to show. As a Miami native, I know this sound all too well, but since living in New York, I've stashed my beach-ready plastic flip-flops away to make room for more city-appropriate (and rat-proof) footwear.

If you ask anyone in New York City if they've considered wearing flip-flops around the city, they might give you a strange look. This controversial shoe trend, although incredibly stylish on social media, raises the eyebrows of those who preach about the horrors of low-soled, open-toed footwear when roaming around Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. And, although I fully understand their qualms, after taking flip-flops for a spin around Copenhagen for fashion week earlier this month, I'm convinced they're the best shoes for on-the-go situations.

Influencer Emili Sindlev wears blazer, white t-shirt, bermuda shorts and white Havaianas flip-flops.

Emili Sindlev at Copenhagen Fashion Week spring 2025

(Image credit: Courtesy of Havaianas, photography by Angelina Ilmast)

Influencers, celebrities, and editors alike were all wearing flip-flops during fashion week. After seeing nearly every single model depart from the Skall Studio runway in a pair of black, slim Havaianas flip-flops, I knew I was on to something.

From slim square-toed pairs with maxi skirts to chunky, plastic red pairs with jeans, flip-flops were the one accessory everyone seemed to be wearing—mostly, I theorize, to counteract the pain from the number of steps attendees were doing daily on cobblestone streets around the city. By day three, I joined in on the fun, ditching my elegant, but painful, black satin mules for a pair of rubber-soled flip-flops I found in a department store for €7. It was my best purchase of the week by far.

Below, browse some of the best outfit ideas for jeans and flip-flops, the number one pairing chic Scandis wore throughout Copenhagen Fashion Week. If you're a non-believer in this controversial trend, prepare to have your mind changed— I know I did!

Scroll for more flip-flops and jeans outfit ideas:

Two attendees walking, one wearing a button-down shirt, wide-leg jeans and red flip-flops during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: a striped button-down shirt, boxer briefs, wide-leg jeans, and red flip-flops

The Supima® Cotton Boyfriend Shirt
Everlane
The Supima Cotton Boyfriend Shirt

Cotton Rib Boxer | Marble
Skims
Cotton Rib Boxer in Marble

Mid Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jeans
Axel Arigato
Clara Wide-Leg Jeans

Havaianas, Top Flip Flops
Havaianas
Top Flip Flops

Woman walking after show wearing blue button-down shirt, denim waist-coat, jeans and flip-flops during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: a striped button-down shirt, a denim waistcoat, matching jeans, and square-toe flip-flops

Auguste Button Up
L'Academie
Auguste Button Up

Leo Denim Pinstripe Waistcoat
Aligne
Leo Denim Pinstripe Waistcoat

Miso Pinstripe Straight Leg Jean
Aligne
Miso Pinstripe Straight Leg Jean

Slim Square Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flop

Two women walking, one wearing oversize leather jacket, white t-shirt, jeans and flip-flops, the other wearing brown waistcoat, black capris, and two-tone ballet flats during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: an oversize leather jacket, a white T-shirt, straight-leg jeans, and white flip-flops

Found, Leather Pocket Jacket
Found
Leather Pocket Jacket

Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt

Z1975 Denim Straight Cut Jeans With a High Waist
Zara
Z1975 Denim Straight Cut Jeans With a High Waist

Slim Square Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flop

Woman wearing red cardigan, black jeans and red flip-flops with black sunglasses and Louis Vuitton bag during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: black jeans, a cardigan, and matching flip-flops

Crewneck Cardigan
Gap Factory
Crewneck Cardigan

Lexi Jeans
Pistola Denim
Lexi Jeans

Elemental Platform Flip Flop
Jeffrey Campbell
Elemental Platform Flip Flop

Two women, one wearing tube top, distressed jeans and flip-flops during Copenhagen Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: distressed jeans, a tube top, and colored flip-flops

Contour, Contour Tube Top
Contour
Contour Tube Top

Luna Mid Rise Baggy Wide Leg
Grlfrnd
Luna Mid Rise Baggy Wide Leg

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly

