The Less-Mainstream Fashion Finds I'm Wearing Instead of the Obvious Ones in 2026

The last time I was visiting and walking around London, I realised I had walked past the same luxury brands so many times in under ten minutes that I had basically stopped seeing them. Same bags, same colors, same windows—just slightly different displays. At some point, my brain just felt overloaded and overwhelmed. It felt like scrolling on Instagram, but in real life.
I remember walking past these stores years ago with so much excitement. Now I will see the same bag multiple times in a single day in a window, in a store, on social media, on someone walking past me, and instead of wanting it more, I feel almost a bit overtaken by it. It’s as if the exposure does the opposite of what it is meant to do. Desire turns into pressure. It's as if you are meant to buy it simply because it keeps appearing in front of you.
Luxury sometimes felt like something you discovered by accident. I still remember buying my very first designer handbag in London. It was a Balenciaga bag that I bought from Selfridges. I was 24 and had worked my ass off for it, and I could only afford it because I knew the sales associate, and they gave me their 40% discount. Back then, the concession was tiny. There weren’t endless options or walls of product. Just a handful of bags and limited stock. It felt like I had really picked out something special and out of the ordinary, not something I had been conditioned to want after seeing it a thousand times. I still have that bag, and I’ll hold onto it forever.
And it’s not that luxury has become easier to access. If anything, it feels more out of reach than ever. Prices have shifted dramatically. What once cost $450 for a designer pair of shoes now sits well over 1,000. And yet, despite that, the sense of occasion can feel harder to find.
This is something my friends and I talk about all the time. Shopping feels strange right now. Big retailers are closing. Stock often feels repetitive. At the same time, we’re being flooded with reels telling us what brands we should buy and wear now. I find it to be information overload. It starts to feel like taste is being decided collectively, and just when you think you’ve caught up, the next items begin to appear.
Something I’ve loved using lately, and consider a bit of a magic trick, is the Phia app. It makes shopping for vintage and well-priced pieces dangerously easy, but also easier to filter and find. Sometimes, the best way to shop these days is to let someone else do the filtering for you.
Whether that’s platforms like Phia, Indyx, or Whering, which help you curate and understand what you already own, or working with personal shoppers and stylists like The Bettina Looney Edit, Gab Waller, and Georgina Downe, who do the hours of searching for you, it’s tailored for you and makes the process feel easier.
I don’t think people are done with fashion at all. I think individuality feels far more interesting than logos right now. A bit of personality, style, taste. Pieces that feel like you because they’re different, not because they’re everywhere. And honestly, that’s what feels exciting again to me. It takes the pressure off. Shopping doesn’t have to be about keeping up or getting it right. It can be slower, more enjoyable, more personal. Sometimes all you need is the right place, or the right person, to look.
Below are some of the pieces from the less mainstream brands I'm wearing to set my outfits apart from everyone else's.
The Shoes I Haven't Taken Off
These pumps by UK-based shoe brand Hagelstam have become such a staple in my wardrobe
Shop the Hagelstam Topaz Pumps
Hagelstam
Topaz Pumps 105 Noir
The Perfect Wool Dress
This dress has become one of my favorite recent purchases. I love the silhouette and styling it up with a fun belt. It’s also currently on sale.
Shop the Carven Wool-Twill Mini Dress
CARVEN
Wool-Twill Mini Dress
Le Monde Béryl Dream Shoes
I fell in love with the brand's fun designs and chic prints. I love that they're also all sustainably made in Italy.
Shop Le Monde Béryl Shoes
Le Monde Béryl
Babouche 40 Zebra-Print Calf Hair Pumps
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Leather Slippers
Le Monde Béryl
Micro Wedge 40 Suede Thong Sandals
Alfie Navy Matching Sets
Such a comfy and easy, yet very put together look. I’ve worn this for date nights and even to the airport.
Shop an Alfie Navy Set
ALFIE
Alma Jacket
ALFIE
Bell Flare Leg
The Perfect Brand For Summer
DÔEN has become my go-to for the perfect summer dresses. They have the most gorgeous silk pieces that I continue to wear year after year.
Bettina Looney is a stylist, tastemaker, entrepreneur, and creative consultant recognized for a curated eye and cross-industry influence. Spanning fashion, interiors, and beauty, she translates style into substance through private styling at The Bettina Looney Edit, editorial content, and strategic brand partnerships. With a foundation in luxury sourcing and years of trust built with a global client base, Looney creates work that feels both elevated and effective. Collaborations include Burberry, Dior Beauty, Tiffany & Co., Miu Miu, and House of Graff. Born in Ocala, Florida, she splits her time between London and Miami and is a proud mum of two boys.