High Sport's Viral Candy-Cane Pants and 8 More Non-Basic Bottoms to Buy This Summer

Jump right in.

By
published
in News

I'm not typically drawn to bold fashion pieces, but recently, the High Sport Louis pants caught my eye. As I scrolled through Instagram, I noticed several chic dressers wearing these candy-cane-like, red-and-white-striped bottoms. It made me feel as if I was missing out on something—suddenly, these pants felt like an It item that I needed to know about.

Courtney wears a black sweatshirt, and red and white stripe high sport pants.

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

What makes these bottoms feel unmistakably 2025 is their cropped, straight-leg design with a slight kick flare. This cut is quickly becoming a hallmark of influential fashion figures like Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Alexa Chung, among others. In contrast to skinny or baggy styles, which can be overly constricting or too loose, these trousers offer an ideal compromise: They are fitted through the thighs with a subtle flare at the hem, adding intrigue without being overly extravagant. Plus, this pant trend reflects a broader conversation surrounding comfort-first fashion, featuring pieces that are both eye-catching and functional.

Maya wears red stripe pants, a blue sweatshirt, and red flats.

(Image credit: @mayalayla)

If my numerous sightings of these pants over the past few days are any indicator, statement pieces like the High Sport Louis and similar styles will shape summer fashion. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Below, explore the viral High Sport pants along with eight more chic, polished, and approachable statement styles.

Shop High Sport's Louis Pants

Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants
HIGH SPORT
Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

These make anyone look like a fashion person.

Shop Non-Basic Pants for Summer

MANGO, Gingham-Check Cropped Pants
MANGO
Gingham-Check Cropped Pants

If I had to choose a favorite, this pair would be it.

Everlane, The Dream Kick Flare Pant
Everlane
The Dream Kick Flare Pants

I never wear color, but these pants make me want to.

Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pants

An editor favorite.

Gap, High Rise Ponte Crop Kick Pants
Gap
High Rise Ponte Crop Kick Pants

Gap has been killing it recently.

sezane, Tymo Trousers
sezane
Tymo Trousers

Basically, everyone on my Instagram feed owns these pants and the matching top, which is unfortunately sold out.

Rails Damani Pants
Rails
Damani Pants

With boat shoes and sailboat-printed garments like these, this summer is set to be a nautical season.

Donni. the Pop Simple Pants
Donni.
The Pop Simple Pants

Donni does anti-denim pants so well.

New Soleil Pant in Striped Linen
j.crew
New Soleil Pant in Striped Linen

J.Crew's linen pants are the best sellers for the brand every summer.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸