High Sport's Viral Candy-Cane Pants and 8 More Non-Basic Bottoms to Buy This Summer
Jump right in.
I'm not typically drawn to bold fashion pieces, but recently, the High Sport Louis pants caught my eye. As I scrolled through Instagram, I noticed several chic dressers wearing these candy-cane-like, red-and-white-striped bottoms. It made me feel as if I was missing out on something—suddenly, these pants felt like an It item that I needed to know about.
What makes these bottoms feel unmistakably 2025 is their cropped, straight-leg design with a slight kick flare. This cut is quickly becoming a hallmark of influential fashion figures like Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Alexa Chung, among others. In contrast to skinny or baggy styles, which can be overly constricting or too loose, these trousers offer an ideal compromise: They are fitted through the thighs with a subtle flare at the hem, adding intrigue without being overly extravagant. Plus, this pant trend reflects a broader conversation surrounding comfort-first fashion, featuring pieces that are both eye-catching and functional.
If my numerous sightings of these pants over the past few days are any indicator, statement pieces like the High Sport Louis and similar styles will shape summer fashion. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Below, explore the viral High Sport pants along with eight more chic, polished, and approachable statement styles.
Shop High Sport's Louis Pants
These make anyone look like a fashion person.
Shop Non-Basic Pants for Summer
Basically, everyone on my Instagram feed owns these pants and the matching top, which is unfortunately sold out.
With boat shoes and sailboat-printed garments like these, this summer is set to be a nautical season.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
