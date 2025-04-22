High Sport's Viral Candy-Cane Pants and 8 More Non-Basic Bottoms to Buy This Summer

I'm not typically drawn to bold fashion pieces, but recently, the High Sport Louis pants caught my eye. As I scrolled through Instagram, I noticed several chic dressers wearing these candy-cane-like, red-and-white-striped bottoms. It made me feel as if I was missing out on something—suddenly, these pants felt like an It item that I needed to know about.

What makes these bottoms feel unmistakably 2025 is their cropped, straight-leg design with a slight kick flare. This cut is quickly becoming a hallmark of influential fashion figures like Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Alexa Chung, among others. In contrast to skinny or baggy styles, which can be overly constricting or too loose, these trousers offer an ideal compromise: They are fitted through the thighs with a subtle flare at the hem, adding intrigue without being overly extravagant. Plus, this pant trend reflects a broader conversation surrounding comfort-first fashion, featuring pieces that are both eye-catching and functional.

If my numerous sightings of these pants over the past few days are any indicator, statement pieces like the High Sport Louis and similar styles will shape summer fashion. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Below, explore the viral High Sport pants along with eight more chic, polished, and approachable statement styles.

Shop High Sport's Louis Pants

HIGH SPORT Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants $980 SHOP NOW These make anyone look like a fashion person.

Shop Non-Basic Pants for Summer

MANGO Gingham-Check Cropped Pants $60 SHOP NOW If I had to choose a favorite, this pair would be it.

Everlane The Dream Kick Flare Pants $98 SHOP NOW I never wear color, but these pants make me want to.

Reformation Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pants $148 SHOP NOW An editor favorite.

Gap High Rise Ponte Crop Kick Pants $60 SHOP NOW Gap has been killing it recently.

sezane Tymo Trousers $180 SHOP NOW Basically, everyone on my Instagram feed owns these pants and the matching top, which is unfortunately sold out.

Rails Damani Pants $178 SHOP NOW With boat shoes and sailboat-printed garments like these, this summer is set to be a nautical season.

Donni. The Pop Simple Pants $178 SHOP NOW Donni does anti-denim pants so well.