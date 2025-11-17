A reimagined take on the Trunk family, the Alma Trunk pays tribute to Louis Vuitton's travel heritage. It features the iconic monogram with cool studs, a top handle, an adjustable strap, and a removable chain. The Multipass is a slouchier silhouette that feels modern yet timeless (also with a removable braided chain). Oh, this collection also features the It Express bag in a stunning new burgundy hue. Keep scrolling to check out a few images from the gorgeous campaign and shop these new bags.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.