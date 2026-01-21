Louis Vuitton Launched a Limited-Edition Fragrance Collection to Celebrate 130 Years of Its Iconic Logo

Louis Vuitton is synonymous with luxury. The brand's heritage stretches back to 1854, when the namesake founder began producing bespoke travel trunks. Fast forward 170-odd years later, and the design house is at the forefront of the fashion and beauty industry. (Yes, beauty, too.) Louis Vuitton's signature fragrances have long adorned beauty editors' vanities. And its debut makeup collection earned it even more prestige points.

This year, the brand is celebrating the anniversary of the Monogram—the iconic and instantly recognizable pattern that repeats LV initials and a floral motif. It was created in 1896 by Louis's son, Georges Vuitton. This year, it turns a whopping 130 years old. To pay homage to its history, the brand launched a limited-edition fragrance collection: The Monogrom Origine. It includes three signature scents and two $905 fragrance carrying cases. Keep scrolling to get every last detail.

The Monogrom Origine fragrance collection is a re-imagining of three of the brand's signature scents: Imagination, Attrape-Rêves, and eLVes. The scents remain the same; it's the packaging that's changed.

Each fragrance comes in a collectable, limited-edition bottle, embellished with the original archival Monogram in a distinctly "fresh" tone. Imagination wears the "Lin" shade, Attrape-Rêves wears the "Rose Ruban" shade, and eLVes wears the "Bleu Courrier" variation.

You can also snag two new fragrance travel cases created specifically for this collection. They'll set you back a cool $905 a piece, but if your budget allows, you can choose between blue and pink. (As I said before, Louis Vuitton is synonymous with luxury...) Ahead, take an in-depth look at each fragrance and travel case.

