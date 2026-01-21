Louis Vuitton is synonymous with luxury. The brand's heritage stretches back to 1854, when the namesake founder began producing bespoke travel trunks. Fast forward 170-odd years later, and the design house is at the forefront of the fashion and beauty industry. (Yes, beauty, too.) Louis Vuitton's signature fragrances have long adorned beauty editors' vanities. And its debut makeup collection earned it even more prestige points.
This year, the brand is celebrating the anniversary of the Monogram—the iconic and instantly recognizable pattern that repeats LV initials and a floral motif. It was created in 1896 by Louis's son, Georges Vuitton. This year, it turns a whopping 130 years old. To pay homage to its history, the brand launched a limited-edition fragrance collection: The Monogrom Origine. It includes three signature scents and two $905 fragrance carrying cases. Keep scrolling to get every last detail.
The Monogrom Origine fragrance collection is a re-imagining of three of the brand's signature scents: Imagination, Attrape-Rêves, and eLVes. The scents remain the same; it's the packaging that's changed.
Each fragrance comes in a collectable, limited-edition bottle, embellished with the original archival Monogram in a distinctly "fresh" tone. Imagination wears the "Lin" shade, Attrape-Rêves wears the "Rose Ruban" shade, and eLVes wears the "Bleu Courrier" variation.
You can also snag two new fragrance travel cases created specifically for this collection. They'll set you back a cool $905 a piece, but if your budget allows, you can choose between blue and pink. (As I said before, Louis Vuittonis synonymous with luxury...) Ahead, take an in-depth look at each fragrance and travel case.
The Fragrances
LOUIS VUITTON
Imagination
Here's the stunning re-imagination of Louis Vuitton's Imagination. This fragrance is a moment of zen, bottled. It features soft, yet strong notes of amber, black tea, and bergamot for a fresh, ephemeral effect. As the brand so poetically puts it, it "carries within it the soul of travel."
LOUIS VUITTON
Attrape-Rêves
Attrape-Rêves is a light, fresh, and traditionally feminine fragrance that will appeal to anyone who loves a fruity-floral scent profile. It features sparkling notes of cocoa, peony, and lychee, and is "the fragrant embodiment of supernatural phenomena."
LOUIS VUITTON
Elves
This signature scent was created to celebrate "boldness and freedom." It's a contemporary (and in my opinion genderless) fragrance with notes of Centifolia Rose from Grasse, lily of the valley, ambroxan, and patchouli.
The Carrying Cases
LOUIS VUITTON
100 Ml Travel Case - Delicate Blue
Take a peek at the 100 ML Travel Case in Delicate Blue, sitting behind a bottle of Louis Vuitton's eLVes. Perfectly sized to safely carry the perfumes on "journeys great and small," it features a Monogram-coated canvas, microfiber lining, and gold-toned hardware.
LOUIS VUITTON
100 Ml Travel Case - Peony Pink
Here's the 100 Ml Travel Case in Peony Pink, behind a bottle of Attrape-Rêves.
Remember, the entire collection is limited-edition, so if you want in on it, I suggest acting fast. I can see it being a hit with LV enthusiasts, perfume collectors, or anyone who wants to inject a little extra luxury into their fragrance wardrobe.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.