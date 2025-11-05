When it comes to investment-worthy fashion items, few pieces are as coveted as the Hermès Kelly bag, the Cartier Tank Louis watch, or the Chanel ballerina flats. They evoke a sense of history, heritage, and timelessness that makes them key buys year after year. In the world of travel, the Louis Vuitton duffel bag has the same enduring appeal. In fact, the Keepall duffel bag was originally designed in 1930, and despite its history that spans nearly a century, it stands out as one of the most iconic luggage pieces to this day.
The monogrammed Bandoulière bag, specifically, has been sitting at the top of my shopping list for many years. As I’ve been relying on carry-on bags more and more for travel, I’ve been thinking of investing in the LV duffel and decided to test-drive it alongside our shopping director, Bobby Schuessler. Ahead, we’re weighing in on the Louis Vuitton duffel bags, including the exact sizes and styles we’d recommend, as well as what we are packing in them for travel this season.
The Louis Vuitton Classic Monogram Duffel Bag
I have a running short list of investment-worthy fashion items that I plan to add to my closet one day, and the Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière in the classic monogram print is sitting at the top. I've been curious to compare the sizes and, after test-driving them, found that the 45 is the perfect size—both in terms of its general size for carrying around the airport and putting into airplane overhead bins as well as what can fit inside the bag itself. This particular style also gets ever better with age, as the leather handles and straps get a deeper worn-in patina that is a marker of its wear over time and the places it has traveled.
Shop my bag pick:
Louis Vuitton
Keepall Bandoulière 45
Shop my packing edit:
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cable Knit Wool Cashmere Sweater
levi's
501 Original Jeans
chanel
Ballet Flats
Polo Ralph Lauren
Signature Pony Hat
The Louis Vuitton Eclipse Monogram Duffle Bag
"There just isn't anything more iconic (or luxurious!) than the classic Louis Vuitton Keepall. It's a forever piece that gets better with time. The 45 size is fantastic because it can actually fit underneath the seat, but because of the soft-sided design, it also fits so much. I can stuff a few days' worth of clothes in it (shoes included!) or go for carry-on essentials (laptop, extra bags, etc.). My husband and I always bring it when we travel."
