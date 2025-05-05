Our Live Reactions to the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks: From the Most Extravagant to the Most On-Theme

The Met Gala is here, which is basically every fashion editor's Super Bowl. To say we are excited for the evening would be an understatement. We basically prepare all year for this. We've been particularly ready for the red carpet all morning too, after getting a first look at the Costume Institute's exhibit, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
At the Met Museum preview, co-chair Colman Domingo spoke and shared a quote from the American playwright and director George C. Wolfe. "It is a statement on the influence and impact of Black culture and individuals on fashion and style," Domingo said. "The quote is often used to highlight the creative and innovative spirit of Black people in shaping trends and fashion. Here it is. George C. Wolfe said, 'God created Black people and Black people created style.'" The framework for the exhibit was inspired by Monica Miller's 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.
The menswear focus of the exhibit inspired the corresponding dress code for tonight, which is Tailored for You.We are anticipating plenty of suits, an incredible Rihanna moment (A$AP Rocky is also a co-chair), and something spectacularly fabulous from Colman Domingo, of course. Let the fun begin!
Gigi Hadid wears Miu Miu, in a look that she conceptualized with her close friend and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. It was inspired by Zelda Wynn Valdes, an American fashion designer who opened up her dressmaking studio, Zelda Wynn, in Washington Heights. It was the first black-owned business on Broadway.
Hadid mentioned on the red carpet that Valdes worked in her uncle's tailoring shop and took her tailoring background learnings to create something for the female form. To Hadid, Valdes distilled the essence of black dandyism into dressmaking.
Zendaya and her engagement ring have made their Met Gala debut. Her white suit is tailored to perfection and is very much giving bridal. It also feels like an ode to Diana Ross in the 1975 film Mahogany, in which Ross wears an all-white outfit with a wide-brimmed hat.
Congratulations are in order for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, who announced they are pregnant with their third child just minutes before the Met Gala. She wore Miu Miu with an exposed baby bump while leaving her hotel. Leave it to Rihanna to serve an incredible look before the actual red carpet. Now what will she actually be wearing for the evening?! I am waiting with bated breath.
Diana Ross hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2003—a fact that feels like a crime! Apparently, her son convinced her to attend this year. Thank god for that because this look is everything. The train was so long it shut down the red carpet, which reminded me of the iconic Rihanna yellow Guo Pei moment from 2015!
Ross told Vogue on the carpet that the train is a "forever family" gown, which has all the names of her children and grandchildren embroidered on it. When they asked her son about how it feels to be attending with her, he answered plainly: "She is the Met ball!" Isn't that right.
This is Sydney Sweeney's third met gala with Miu Miu. This beaded and fringed gown pays homage to a look Kim Novak wore in the 1968 film The Legend of Lylah Clare.
Another co-chair, Pharrell Williams, is here. His pearl blazer is immediately going on my wish list—I need something like that in my life. He told Vogue red carpet host Ego Nwodim that the inspiration behind his look was "Bond Street, Savile Row textile inspiration, but just in pearls."
Sir Lewis Hamilton is wearing a custom Wales Bonner look with Briony Raymond jewelry and a custom Stephen Jones hat.
On his Instagram story, Hamilton's stylist, Eric McNeal, shared some insight on the look. He wrote, "The color ivory denotes purity and status; cowries pass from hand to hand, the regal sash turns shamanic. Ancestral beads and freshwater pearls shine with garnet-coloured diamonds...eternal amulets. Forever fresh."
My co-worker and F1 expert Eliza also shared that Hamilton posted this image on his finsta last night, teasing his look.
Colman Domingo took off his cape! And of course there was more fabulousness underneath. It's a dual Valentino night for him! I absolutely love the mixing of patterns here and the floral pin. Everything about this look is perfect, as expected.
Co-chair Colman Domingo has arrived in a gorgeous blue Valentino cape. This definitely feels inspired by an André Leon Talley Met Gala look from 2011, which was for Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty. One thing is for certain and it's that Talley would have loved this look. We are not starved for beauty tonight; that is for sure.
As a reminder, the live stream for the red carpet officially begins at 6 P.M. ET! We'll be covering all of the very best looks here and constantly uploading our gallery on the very best 2025 Met Gala looks!
"Lewis Hamilton is definitely my co-host/attendee to watch out for. He never fails to come prepared to the Met Gala, putting so much thought and research into his looks, alongside his stylist, Eric McNeal. Last year, they worked with Daniel Lee at Burberry to create a custom, all-black ensemble dedicated to an 18th-century gardener named John Ystumllyn. His coat also had an Alex Wharton poem, "The Gardener," embroidered on the inside. Every detail was perfection, and I know this year, with him being a co-host of the event, will be even better. Hopefully, there will be more than one look—that's my big prediction."
I can't wait to see if someone is wearing those Ozwald Boateng looks! I know for certain he did design Domingo's custom suit he wore for today's remarks at The Met. And it looks like Boateng has been posting all last month on his newly launched Instagram for a reason...definitely teasing something major.
I can't help but bring up something I noticed today at The Costume Institute preview, which is that three looks were missing from the exhibit. All of them were by Ozwald Boateng, who is a British-Ghanaian designer everyone should know!
He was the first black designer to have a shop on Saville Row. He went on to serve as the creative director for Givenchy menswear from 2003-2007, making him the first Black creative director for LVMH. Boateng's suits were recently featured on the cover of Vogue, worn by A$AP Rocky and Colman Domingo, for the May issue.
It looks like two looks from his iconic 2019 collection are missing. He famously held that runway show at Harlem's Apollo Theater, as a celebration of 100 years of the Harlem Renaissance. Also one of his looks from the Givenchy 2003 Spring/Summer wasn't on display.
Okay and now we can see the back of Teyana Taylor's look, which somehow makes it even more incredible. Taylor is famously from Harlem and we can see an ode to that on the train, which reads 'Harlem Rose' in script. As a Native New Yorker myself, I love to see this. It's also a clear reference to her 2018 song, 'Rose in Harlem.'
I feel like we'll be seeing a lot of guests get personal with their looks tonight. Also I just start streaming 'Rose in Harlem' to really get in the zone and I forgot just how good it is. Add it to your Met Gala watch party playlist people!
TEYANA TAYLOR HAS ARRIVED! The woman she is! Her custom Marc Jacobs, in collaboration with Ruth E. Carter, is incredible.
Vogue's Met Gala red carpet host, Emma Chamberlain has arrived (and we saw her beforehand at The Carlye!). Her cut-out take on suiting feels so in line with the edgier looks we've seen her in recently. Her look is Courreges and it's the first look under the direction of Nicolas Di Felice to be at the Met Gala.