Our Live Reactions to the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks: From the Most Extravagant to the Most On-Theme

Refresh

Gigi Hadid wears Miu Miu, in a look that she conceptualized with her close friend and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. It was inspired by Zelda Wynn Valdes, an American fashion designer who opened up her dressmaking studio, Zelda Wynn, in Washington Heights. It was the first black-owned business on Broadway. Hadid mentioned on the red carpet that Valdes worked in her uncle's tailoring shop and took her tailoring background learnings to create something for the female form. To Hadid, Valdes distilled the essence of black dandyism into dressmaking. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya and her engagement ring have made their Met Gala debut. Her white suit is tailored to perfection and is very much giving bridal. It also feels like an ode to Diana Ross in the 1975 film Mahogany, in which Ross wears an all-white outfit with a wide-brimmed hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, who announced they are pregnant with their third child just minutes before the Met Gala. She wore Miu Miu with an exposed baby bump while leaving her hotel. Leave it to Rihanna to serve an incredible look before the actual red carpet. Now what will she actually be wearing for the evening?! I am waiting with bated breath. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana Ross hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2003—a fact that feels like a crime! Apparently, her son convinced her to attend this year. Thank god for that because this look is everything. The train was so long it shut down the red carpet, which reminded me of the iconic Rihanna yellow Guo Pei moment from 2015! (Image credit: Getty Images) Ross told Vogue on the carpet that the train is a "forever family" gown, which has all the names of her children and grandchildren embroidered on it. When they asked her son about how it feels to be attending with her, he answered plainly: "She is the Met ball!" Isn't that right.

This is Sydney Sweeney's third met gala with Miu Miu. This beaded and fringed gown pays homage to a look Kim Novak wore in the 1968 film The Legend of Lylah Clare. (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another co-chair, Pharrell Williams, is here. His pearl blazer is immediately going on my wish list—I need something like that in my life. He told Vogue red carpet host Ego Nwodim that the inspiration behind his look was "Bond Street, Savile Row textile inspiration, but just in pearls." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sir Lewis Hamilton is wearing a custom Wales Bonner look with Briony Raymond jewelry and a custom Stephen Jones hat. (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) On his Instagram story, Hamilton's stylist, Eric McNeal, shared some insight on the look. He wrote, "The color ivory denotes purity and status; cowries pass from hand to hand, the regal sash turns shamanic. Ancestral beads and freshwater pearls shine with garnet-coloured diamonds...eternal amulets. Forever fresh." My co-worker and F1 expert Eliza also shared that Hamilton posted this image on his finsta last night, teasing his look.

Colman Domingo took off his cape! And of course there was more fabulousness underneath. It's a dual Valentino night for him! I absolutely love the mixing of patterns here and the floral pin. Everything about this look is perfect, as expected. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Co-chair Colman Domingo has arrived in a gorgeous blue Valentino cape. This definitely feels inspired by an André Leon Talley Met Gala look from 2011, which was for Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty. One thing is for certain and it's that Talley would have loved this look. We are not starved for beauty tonight; that is for sure. (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a reminder, the live stream for the red carpet officially begins at 6 P.M. ET! We'll be covering all of the very best looks here and constantly uploading our gallery on the very best 2025 Met Gala looks!

"Lewis Hamilton is definitely my co-host/attendee to watch out for. He never fails to come prepared to the Met Gala, putting so much thought and research into his looks, alongside his stylist, Eric McNeal. Last year, they worked with Daniel Lee at Burberry to create a custom, all-black ensemble dedicated to an 18th-century gardener named John Ystumllyn. His coat also had an Alex Wharton poem, "The Gardener," embroidered on the inside. Every detail was perfection, and I know this year, with him being a co-host of the event, will be even better. Hopefully, there will be more than one look—that's my big prediction."

I can't wait to see if someone is wearing those Ozwald Boateng looks! I know for certain he did design Domingo's custom suit he wore for today's remarks at The Met. And it looks like Boateng has been posting all last month on his newly launched Instagram for a reason...definitely teasing something major. A post shared by Who What Wear (@whowhatwear) A photo posted by on

I can't help but bring up something I noticed today at The Costume Institute preview, which is that three looks were missing from the exhibit. All of them were by Ozwald Boateng, who is a British-Ghanaian designer everyone should know! He was the first black designer to have a shop on Saville Row. He went on to serve as the creative director for Givenchy menswear from 2003-2007, making him the first Black creative director for LVMH. Boateng's suits were recently featured on the cover of Vogue, worn by A$AP Rocky and Colman Domingo, for the May issue. (Image credit: @tarigonzalez It looks like two looks from his iconic 2019 collection are missing. He famously held that runway show at Harlem's Apollo Theater, as a celebration of 100 years of the Harlem Renaissance. Also one of his looks from the Givenchy 2003 Spring/Summer wasn't on display.

Okay and now we can see the back of Teyana Taylor's look, which somehow makes it even more incredible. Taylor is famously from Harlem and we can see an ode to that on the train, which reads 'Harlem Rose' in script. As a Native New Yorker myself, I love to see this. It's also a clear reference to her 2018 song, 'Rose in Harlem.' (Image credit: Getty Images) I feel like we'll be seeing a lot of guests get personal with their looks tonight. Also I just start streaming 'Rose in Harlem' to really get in the zone and I forgot just how good it is. Add it to your Met Gala watch party playlist people!

TEYANA TAYLOR HAS ARRIVED! The woman she is! Her custom Marc Jacobs, in collaboration with Ruth E. Carter, is incredible. (Image credit: Getty Images)