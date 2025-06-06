FYI, I Think I Just Found the Pretty Skirt Outfit Cool Girls All Over L.A. Will Be Wearing This Summer
Addison Rae is already wearing it.
If last summer belonged to Charli XCX and the "brat" era, this year, consider the throne passed—Addison Rae is stepping into the spotlight with full pop-star polish. Today, she released a self-titled debut album, Addison, officially marking her transformation from TikTok star to pop star. Alongside the release, she dropped the music video for “Times Like These”—a track that explores personal growth and self-reflection.
But it’s not just the lyrics that speak volumes. In the video, Addison stuns in a delicate lace-trim top and skirt from Free People. It’s a soft, Y2K-inflected look that’s right in step with the season’s biggest styling trend: romantic, loose-fitting lace-trim separates. These are pieces that any fashion person would want to wear while frolicking in a luscious field in Provence, France. Think slip-inspired silhouettes, easy layering, and just enough sheerness that turns heads but doesn't seek attention.
Rae's lace-trim skirt outfit isn’t just a costume for her video—it’s a must-replicate outfit formula we've already been spotting on fashion people from Paris to London, L.A. to New York. With that said, keep scrolling to shop Rae's exact Free People pieces, plus a curated edit of the best lace-trim skirts and tops to carry you through the warm-weather season in style.
Shop Addison Rae's Outfit
Shop Lace-Trim Tops and Skirts
Incase you haven't heard, it's going to a butter yellow summer.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
