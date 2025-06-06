FYI, I Think I Just Found the Pretty Skirt Outfit Cool Girls All Over L.A. Will Be Wearing This Summer

If last summer belonged to Charli XCX and the "brat" era, this year, consider the throne passed—Addison Rae is stepping into the spotlight with full pop-star polish. Today, she released a self-titled debut album, Addison, officially marking her transformation from TikTok star to pop star. Alongside the release, she dropped the music video for “Times Like These”—a track that explores personal growth and self-reflection.

But it’s not just the lyrics that speak volumes. In the video, Addison stuns in a delicate lace-trim top and skirt from Free People. It’s a soft, Y2K-inflected look that’s right in step with the season’s biggest styling trend: romantic, loose-fitting lace-trim separates. These are pieces that any fashion person would want to wear while frolicking in a luscious field in Provence, France. Think slip-inspired silhouettes, easy layering, and just enough sheerness that turns heads but doesn't seek attention.

(Image credit: Free People)

Rae's lace-trim skirt outfit isn’t just a costume for her video—it’s a must-replicate outfit formula we've already been spotting on fashion people from Paris to London, L.A. to New York. With that said, keep scrolling to shop Rae's exact Free People pieces, plus a curated edit of the best lace-trim skirts and tops to carry you through the warm-weather season in style.

Shop Addison Rae's Outfit

Free People Oh My Darling Tee $38 SHOP NOW This top comes in four other colors. Free People All or Nothing Half Slip $50 SHOP NOW This summer, style this skirt with an oversize button-down shirt and ballet flats or a bikini with flip-flops.

Shop Lace-Trim Tops and Skirts