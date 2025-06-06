FYI, I Think I Just Found the Pretty Skirt Outfit Cool Girls All Over L.A. Will Be Wearing This Summer

Addison Rae is already wearing it.

If last summer belonged to Charli XCX and the "brat" era, this year, consider the throne passed—Addison Rae is stepping into the spotlight with full pop-star polish. Today, she released a self-titled debut album, Addison, officially marking her transformation from TikTok star to pop star. Alongside the release, she dropped the music video for “Times Like These”—a track that explores personal growth and self-reflection.

But it’s not just the lyrics that speak volumes. In the video, Addison stuns in a delicate lace-trim top and skirt from Free People. It’s a soft, Y2K-inflected look that’s right in step with the season’s biggest styling trend: romantic, loose-fitting lace-trim separates. These are pieces that any fashion person would want to wear while frolicking in a luscious field in Provence, France. Think slip-inspired silhouettes, easy layering, and just enough sheerness that turns heads but doesn't seek attention.

Rae's lace-trim skirt outfit isn’t just a costume for her video—it’s a must-replicate outfit formula we've already been spotting on fashion people from Paris to London, L.A. to New York. With that said, keep scrolling to shop Rae's exact Free People pieces, plus a curated edit of the best lace-trim skirts and tops to carry you through the warm-weather season in style.

Shop Addison Rae's Outfit

Oh My Darling Tee
Free People
Oh My Darling Tee

This top comes in four other colors.

All or Nothing Half Slip
Free People
All or Nothing Half Slip

This summer, style this skirt with an oversize button-down shirt and ballet flats or a bikini with flip-flops.

Shop Lace-Trim Tops and Skirts

Rib Tank Top With Lace
ZARA
Rib Tank Top With Lace

You'll want this in black, too.

Lace Trim Bias Cut Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Lace Trim Bias Cut Midi Skirt

This new skirt is already a best-seller.

Izel Top
Reformation
Izel Top

This summer it's going to be all about elevated tank top and jean outfits.

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin

More than half of the Who What Wear team owns this skirt.

Forevermore Long-Sleeve Top
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Top With Blonde Lace Detail

Pretty in pastel pink.

Flowing Midi Skirt With Blonde Lace Detail
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Midi Skirt

Because you need the matching skirt.

Brigitta Top -- Black
Dôen
Brigitta Top

When in doubt head to Dôen for elegant and romantic blouses.

Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

You'll wear it in a million ways.

Ancona Top
PAIGE
Ancona Top

Between the sheer fabric, the lace trim, and the buttons, I'm obsessed.

Kimchi Blue Addy Lace Trim Satin Slip Midi Skirt
Urban Outfitters
Kimchi Blue Addy Lace Trim Satin Slip Midi Skirt

Incase you haven't heard, it's going to a butter yellow summer.

