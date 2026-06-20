Now that we've had enough days of sunshine to officially declare it the start of summer, I'm ready for a wardrobe refresh in preparation for all of my social plans. New season means new shopping, and while I am always keen to invest in some lighter layers and pretty dresses. I'm equally interested in what is happening in accessories too. Summer shoes are a doddle (and I am always one step ahead of sandal trends), but bags? Bags are getting my full attention right now. With so many new styles on the market each week, it can be difficult to know which are not only worth buying now, but also have the staying power to last well after summer has passed too.
From raffia baskets to roomy totes, a great handbag trend has the ability to change up your entire summer look. While many of my fellow editors invest in minimalist top handles and sensible shoulder bags, the runways are suggesting clutches, mini bags and ostentatious embellishment that excites the eye (but less so the wallet). So, what are fashion-forward women in the know really wearing right now? Social media has the answer.
Whilst searching for chic handbags that can do it all, I stumbled across some of the same brands and styles going unnoticed in the background of pictures. While linen trousers, slip skirts, capris, jellies and flip flops have been hogging the limelight, some beautiful bags have been going under the radar, that is, until now. And no reader, this will not be a list full of black shoulder bags, in the mix are the kind of prints, colours and details that are perfectly in step with the brighter mood of the season, so you've got warm-weather dressing sorted.
So, ready to see the new summer it bags having a moment on socials? Keep scrolling to see them for yourself, and to shop the styles should you be ready to invest.