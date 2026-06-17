As a true lover of summer, there are lots of things I love about this time of year. The longer days, the sandy toes and smell of sunscreen. Two (or three) Campari spritz on a Saturday afternoon whilst listening to the new Olivia Rodrigo album. Priority boarding and the thrill of trying to get a 14.5kg bag onto a flight with 10kg allowance. What a joy!
Naturally as a fashion person, the seasonal clothing helps make me love it so much, too. For spring/summer 2026, summer trends have felt fresher and more vibrant than we’ve seen for years. Dopamine colour palettes, nature-inspired motifs and nostalgia-inducing silhouettes means we’re in a new summer era. But-bye, Brat summer; farewell quiet luxury, we're looking to new textures, bolder jewellery styles and more dramatic sunglasses.
If you're a minimalist concerned about all the talk over it being a maximalist summer, fear not! You needn't hang up your pared-back hat just yet. From the oversized black shades from the early 2000s to very elegant raffia bags, there are several trends here that don't require maximum colour. Instead, see these smaller finer details be the key to elevating those timeless summer styles like a linen dress, your capri leggings or a boho blouse into a look that feels very 'now'.
5 Summer Accessories Trends Every Fashion Person Is Wearing Right Now
1. Woven Raffia Bags
Style Notes: There’s no question of the enduring power of the raffia bag. It’s a timeless staple in the summer capsule wardrobe and one that has everlasting appeal. The larger ones are a great beach bag, sure, but also as an everyday office bag when back working in the city. When a little smaller, they’re perfect for al fresco dinners or browsing around the old town or port on holiday. Whilst certain styles have dominated the raffia bag trend for years—the Loewe Basket Tote, for example—this year I’ve noticed more woven iterations. Designed with a stiffer exterior, this is a new look for the timeless, humble raffia handbag.
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Braided-Effect Mini Tote Bag
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Georgica Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote Bag
2. Beaded Everything
Style Notes: So long, simple silver and gold pedants—when it comes to jewellery in summer 2026 is bolder, brighter and more adventurous than ever. Fish necklaces, shell earrings, spiral cuffs—the mood is simple: more is more. But the biggest maximalist jewellery detail is the presence of beads. Be it chokers in deep burgundy tones or longer sculptural pendants in jade and turquoise tones, beads have taken over our jewellery. They've also had their way with handbags, sandals and ready-to-wear, too, from embellished fringe trim skirts to crochet tops with string beads, it's here, there and everywhere.
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Beaded Shoulder Bag
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Forte Beads Rainbow 18-Karat Gold and Lurex Multi-Stone Necklace Kit
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Beaded Handbag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
3. Crochet Skull Cap
Style Notes:Influences from the 1920s have been bubbling up for a while, with Prada’s pouch bags, Matthieu Blazy’s T-bar court shoes at Chanel, as well as his drop waists (which were also seen at Rabanne) are an immediate nod to the flapper girl era. But nothing says ‘20s like the crochet netted skull cap. I’ve seen a chainmail versions (again, shout out to Rabanne), beaded styles as well as an array of different colours. Every summer has an hair or headwear accessory, be it scrunchies, tropical flower claw clips, bandanas or bucket hats, this year it’s all about channeling Daisy Buchanan.
MANGO
Crochet Hat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
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Asos Design Crochet Knitted Skull Cap With Faux Shell Trim in Natural
ZARA
Crochet Skullcap With Beads
4. "Bling Ring" Shades
Style Notes: Of all the accessory categories, I find sunglasses have the quickest trend cycle. Sure, many styles are timeless, but they always dip in and out of popularity (did you hear the Rayban Wayfarer is making a comeback?). We've noticed a flurry of New Yorkers wearing the XXL round Celine sunglasses which, with their clear Twiggy-like ‘60s round silhouette, feel aligned to the boho comeback. But another supersize style from the past I’m noticing is the ‘00s big black shades. Be it wrap around visor styles (often with logos on either side) or the rounded square shapes from Khaite, there’s something very ‘00s ‘paparazzi’ about this trend. Think Paris Hilton coming out the club with Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan, think Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on a cigarette break, we’re bringing back the Bling Ring era and steal-worthy accessories of this era!
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+ Khaite 1974c D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
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Asos Design Oversized Sunglasses in Black Frame With Black Lens
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Oversized Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses
5. Maximalist Earrings
Style Notes: Statement earrings are having a major moment (hello, statement jewellery is in general!). From maritime motifs—from starfish to shells, there’s no stopping the mermaid theme—to colourful resin sculptural styles, the bigger the earring, the better. But the maximalist microtrend drawing me in most is tropical flowers. We saw the tropical flower claw clip trend a couple of summers ago, and whilst fun, it was quite Gen Z and casual. This feels more elevated despite being bold, and is perfect for minimalists looking to dip their toe into colour for a wedding, Wimbledon or another dressy occasion.
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Maxi Enamelled Flower Earrings
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Gold-Tone Resin Earrings
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Floe - Blue Lace Agate Bead and Recycled Silver Earrings