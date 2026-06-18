As soon as summer began to make an appearance, the market was immediately flooded with basket bags. Understandable; after all, raffia totes and buckets are the kind of joyful, seasonal pieces that herald the start of the season (along with flip-flops and sunnies), but this summer, there's a luxury handbag trend quietly gaining traction that has my full attention instead: undone handbags.
Now I've said it, you'll know exactly what I mean, because some of the very best bags to come out of 2026 so far have all been sporting the same micro-detail. Buckles, belts and zips are purposefully left undone, exposing the contents of the bag to the viewer (or at least pretending to). "It's a safety hazard!" some readers declared in our IG comments section. "The hardware feels fussy," others debated on Reddit. My first thought, though, is of the Hermés Birkin, specifically Jane's own recently auctioned bag. Often photographed bulging with papers, worn and scuffed, adorned with bag charms or with the buckles unfastened, the beauty of her bag was that it looked lived-in, and it's this French effortlessness that has inspired 2026's "messy girl" approach to style.
"Odessa A’zion sat front row at Coach, wearing a beaten-up suede blazer that almost looked water-damaged, with authentic mottling on its lapels and pockets," notes Natalie Hammond, writing about the rise and rise of the "messy girl" for Who What Wear UK. "Call it dishevelled, messy or just real, but as of now, there’s no shame in looking ever-so-slightly unkempt."
Could this be the antidote to the 2020s' obsession with quiet luxury? Suddenly, the buttoned-up seriousness of the old-money aesthetic feels a little stuffy, and we want to let our hair down and enjoy the ease of the "throw on and go". With unkempt energy showing up in creased shirts and stained jeans on the runways, it would only be a matter of time before the accessories came too. And no matter how you feel about Golden Goose's intentionally scuffed trainers, handbags had yet to follow suit, until now.