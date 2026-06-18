It doesn’t require a trend forecaster or a fashion expert to confirm what shoe style is reigning supreme this season—sandals. Where their insights are more valuable, however, is when it comes to discussing the leading summer sandal colour trends of 2026.
This period of time is one of extreme vibrance, from the scintillating teals and turquoise of the Costa Smeralda—a stretch of Italy that literally translates to the “Emerald Coast”—to the fluorescent orange cocktails dominating pub gardens in East London and the high octane shades taking over beaches across the South of France. It’s inherently balmy and intrinsically saturated, and there are no exceptions when it comes to the footwear styles we wear throughout these months.
So far, much of the focus has been on unpacking the specific types of sandals that are trending this summer. We’ve waxed lyrical about the rise of jelly thongs, spoken at length about the upswing in red-and-black flip-flops and even chronicled the increase in interest towards the once-tacky beaded sandal trend. Still, little attention has been paid towards the specific summer sandal colours that are emerging.
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That’s where we enter the conversation. Over the past few weeks, we’ve observed a major shift away from discerning neutrals like tans, moles and blacks and towards saccharine shades that more accurately reflect the undertone of the season. Because if your plans are to frolic around in verdant greenery, escape to some scintillating cove or just enjoy the blue skies that hang overhead, why not entrust your sandals with the same vivid hues? Without further ado, uncover the 5 key summer sandal colours that are trending in 2026, as per the authority of fashion editors, ahead.
5 Key Summer Sandal Colours That Are Trending in 2026
1. Muted Gold
Style Notes: It’s not just the ascent of the “casual tiara” that proves that fashion is getting the princess treatment. The most compelling evidence in this case is Chloé’s incredibly covetable jelly mules, which have aptly been described as the grown-up version of the dress-up shoes you’d wear as a child when pretending to be your favourite Disney royal. As such, it’s no surprise that muted gold sandals have noticed an uptick. Like if Belle from Beauty and the Beast were given a pair of Amina Muaddi flats, these sandals are glitzy, regal and accessible.