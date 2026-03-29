Mentally, I'm already in summer mode. My colleagues have berated me for the fact that I've been wearing sandals for the last two months, but I can't help it, summer is my season and the closer we get to warm weather, the happier my wardrobe. Spring/summer dressing is my favourite for the ease alone—there's no need for fussy layering and styling up, it's as simple as pulling on a dress or an oversized shirt and linen, and you're ready to go. But, for those looking to switch up the formula for something a little more current, I've spotted one outfit formula that's been doing the rounds among social media's best dressed right now: capri trousers and flip flops.
This perfect spring outfit is what happens when you take one trending '90s trouser: the capri, and one staple '90s shoe: the flip flop, and elevate the two with sharp tailoring, funnel neck jackets and pretty accessories like basket bags and printed scarves. Did I see this trend coming? No. But now it's here I'm wondering what I wore before. Equal parts polished and practical, this is the ideal pairing for warmer weekends and busy days on the go.
How Influencers are Wearing Capri Trousers and Flip Flops Now
Style Notes: A tank top, capris and flip flops will be great in summer, but for now adding a car coat and scarf help this look transition between the seasons.
Style Notes: ICYMI funnel neck windbreakers are big news right now, and Emma's all black outfit is a masterclass in how monochrome colour blocking can make any piece look more expensive.
Style Notes: Similarly, Hannah's off duty look makes a hero out of the funnel neck. but tying a check shirt around her waist and opting for flat sandals and a big bag means that this look is ready for anything the day may throw at you. Sudden drop in temp? Just throw on the shirt. Spells of rain? Keep a change of shoe in your bag.
Style Notes: It doesn't have to be all black, these gingham trousers and yellow cardigan are so fresh and sunny you'll think summer has already started.
Style Notes: Not convinced by flats? Heeled flip flops are the celeb approved option for a wearable heel that works all day too. Johanna's cropped trench and white tank are another example of how to layer with lighter pieces but keep your bottom half easy.
So, now I've taken the fuss out of your spring outfit planning, keep scrolling to see my edit of the best cropped capri trousers and flip flops on the market so you can mix and match to find your faves. Happy shopping.
Shop Capri Trouseers
Reformation
Gusta Knit Cropped Pant
Reformation are experts in nailing this silhouette.
M&S
Slim Fit Capri Trousers
These come in petite, regular and tall silhouettes so you can get the fit exactly right.
Abercrombie
High Rise Capri Pant
Such a cute print!
COS
Cotton-Blend Capri Trousers
When COS are doing capri pants, you know it's a certified trend.
Caspar the Label
Grey Pearly Capri Trousers
The pearl button detailing is exquisite.
ANINE BING
Virginia Pant
I'd also be tempted to copy this entire outfit.
Peachy Den
The Cindy Capris, Fir Tree
So cute for wearing with pops of colour or print clashing.
Toteme
Jersey Capri Pants in Brown
Chocolate brown is such a chic alternative to black.
Shop Flip Flops
H&M
Leather Flip-Flops
These are selling at breakneck speed, which tells me they're extremely good for their price.
A.EMERY
Kinto Lizard-Effect Leather Flip Flops
These perfect, minimalist sandals come in six different colours.