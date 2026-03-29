The Internet Has Me Convinced—*This* is the Best Spring Outfit to Wear Now and Throughout Summer

Impossibly stuck between the usual knitwear and jeans and optimistic summer dresses? I've cracked the code and found the perfect outfit formula to wear now and for the next few months.

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collage of influencers wearing capri trousers and flip flop outfits
(Image credit: @thealiceedit, @hannahlovey, @emmamilton)
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Mentally, I'm already in summer mode. My colleagues have berated me for the fact that I've been wearing sandals for the last two months, but I can't help it, summer is my season and the closer we get to warm weather, the happier my wardrobe. Spring/summer dressing is my favourite for the ease alone—there's no need for fussy layering and styling up, it's as simple as pulling on a dress or an oversized shirt and linen, and you're ready to go. But, for those looking to switch up the formula for something a little more current, I've spotted one outfit formula that's been doing the rounds among social media's best dressed right now: capri trousers and flip flops.

aymie cahill wears a black shirt, black capri trousers and a headscarf

(Image credit: @aymiecahill)

This perfect spring outfit is what happens when you take one trending '90s trouser: the capri, and one staple '90s shoe: the flip flop, and elevate the two with sharp tailoring, funnel neck jackets and pretty accessories like basket bags and printed scarves. Did I see this trend coming? No. But now it's here I'm wondering what I wore before. Equal parts polished and practical, this is the ideal pairing for warmer weekends and busy days on the go.

How Influencers are Wearing Capri Trousers and Flip Flops Now

the alice edit wears a blazer, capri pants and flip flops with a neckerchief

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

Style Notes: A tank top, capris and flip flops will be great in summer, but for now adding a car coat and scarf help this look transition between the seasons.

emma milton wears a black windbreaker jacket, capri trousers and heeled flip flops

(Image credit: @emmamilton)

Style Notes: ICYMI funnel neck windbreakers are big news right now, and Emma's all black outfit is a masterclass in how monochrome colour blocking can make any piece look more expensive.

hannah lovey wears a windbreaker jacket, capri trousers, flip flops and a check shirt

(Image credit: @hannahlovey)

Style Notes: Similarly, Hannah's off duty look makes a hero out of the funnel neck. but tying a check shirt around her waist and opting for flat sandals and a big bag means that this look is ready for anything the day may throw at you. Sudden drop in temp? Just throw on the shirt. Spells of rain? Keep a change of shoe in your bag.

Martha Chrstian wears a yellow cardigan, gingham capri trousers and flip flops

(Image credit: @martha.christiann)

Style Notes: It doesn't have to be all black, these gingham trousers and yellow cardigan are so fresh and sunny you'll think summer has already started.

johanna piispa wears a khaki jacket, capri trousers, and heeled flip flops

(Image credit: @johannapiispa)

Style Notes: Not convinced by flats? Heeled flip flops are the celeb approved option for a wearable heel that works all day too. Johanna's cropped trench and white tank are another example of how to layer with lighter pieces but keep your bottom half easy.

So, now I've taken the fuss out of your spring outfit planning, keep scrolling to see my edit of the best cropped capri trousers and flip flops on the market so you can mix and match to find your faves. Happy shopping.

Shop Capri Trouseers

Shop Flip Flops