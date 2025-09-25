I'm a Stylist—These Are the Only Bags You Need for a Foolproof Capsule Collection

Caitlin Burke is a Who What Wear editor in residence; a stylist; a creative director who has worked with brands like Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Rosie Assoulin, and Kallmeyer; and the author of The Style Out, her forthcoming Substack newsletter about fashion and style with insights from nearly two decades spent working in the industry.
The other day, I was chatting with a friend about our fall wish lists, and she asked what handbags I'm eyeing. Typically, I'd have an answer (or two) right away, but nothing immediately came to mind. In that moment, I realized something: For the first time maybe ever, I feel wholly complete with my bag collection. Any bag that's caught my eye recently has felt like it couldn't win against any of the bags I already own or fill a need I didn't already have the best possible (IMHO) option for. I joked that I already own all the best bags on the market. At least for my needs, my handbag collection, which I've spent years curating, checks off every box.
Of course, I know that's a big claim, so to back it up, I'm sharing all eight of the handbags I swear by. Think of them like a handbag capsule collection full of the only styles you could ever need for going out, working, lounging at the beach, and schlepping around the city. Scroll down to see and shop the curation.
The Carryall
Bottega Veneta Large Hop
Most bags that are large enough to be a true carryall come with an equally large price tag. While Bottega Veneta's Large Hop is no exception, I think it's the best option I've found at this size because I don't need to treat it preciously. With every other big bag I've purchased, I've been too scared to take it on an airplane or stuff it to the max, whereas this bag just gets better the more I beat it up. I chose olive (or Mud) for extra versatility—it literally goes with everything and works for every season—but you can't go wrong with any color option here.
Bottega Veneta
Large Hop in Mud
The Laptop Bag With Silver Hardware
Balenciaga Medium Bel Air Carry All Bag
I always say this Balenciaga Bel Air Carry All looks like if Picasso designed a Birkin. It can be fastened multiple ways and adds the same immediate richness to a look but is far less well-known. I find even fashion people stop me and can't quite place who makes it. It's less popular than the brand's sister Bel Air style, though that's also a great option. I prefer the silver hardware on this, but gold is also classic, and I debated the two heavily.
Balenciaga
Bel Air Carry All Bag Medium
The Laptop Bag With Gold Hardware
Phoebe Philo Small Kit Cabas
I actually have Phoebe Philo's Small Kit Cabas in the brown calf-hair version that is sadly no longer available (check resale sites as your best bet), but the smooth leather is also great. The size of this bag is perfect for a laptop, and again, it's a kind of IYKYK bag that will get you the nod of approval from the right people and is timelessly chic.
Phoebe Philo
Small Kit Cabas
The Going-Out Bag With Silver Hardware
Alaïa Le Teckel Small Bag
The size and shoulder strap on Alaïa's Le Teckel shoulder bag make it perfect for going out. I've spotted the medium size more in the wild, but I think the small is most flattering on the frame and makes it more of an evening bag while still working great for daytime.
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
The Going-Out Bag With Gold Hardware
Saint Laurent Manhattan Small Shoulder Bag
I actually bought Saint Laurent's Manhattan shoulder bag in camel because my best friend already had the black, but both colors are perfection. Again, it gives the richness of a hyperluxury bag, but it's at a slightly more digestible price point (as in, not $10,000+). It's a perfect size to go from day to night and an underexposed style in the market.
Saint Laurent
Manhattan Small Shoulder Bag in Smooth Leather
The Going-Out Bag With No Hardware
Bottega Veneta Pouch
The Bottega Veneta Pouch is possibly my most-worn bag of the bunch. I'm going on six years strong with mine, and it still looks brand-new. I love that it has no hardware, so it can go with many different vibes, and the size, once again, is small enough for evening but significant enough for a daytime fashion look. It also holds much more than it leads on.
Bottega Veneta
Pouch in Black
The Going-Out Bag in Color
The Row 90's Bag
I wear a lot of neutrals, so I love a bag with a pop of color, and the size and shade range offered for The Row's 90's bag are perfect for that. The leather feels like butter, and it fits just what you need for a night out. Also, the price point is pretty reasonable for a bag (or anything for that matter) from The Row.
The Row
90's Bag in Leather
The Beach Bag
Khaite Olivia Woven Hobo Bag
The large version of Khaite's Olivia Bag is such a statement but also kind of unassuming, in that it has no hardware or bells and whistles. I've worn it for three summers in a row now, which is more than any other beach bag I've owned. The smaller size is also chic as a more affordable option.
Caitlin Burke is a fashion stylist and creative director based in New York and working internationally. With almost two decades of experience, she started her career in magazines, working as an editor for the international editions of Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan before going on to serve as style and content director of Moda Operandi for seven years. In 2021, she launched her own styling and creative consultancy, working with top luxury brands such as Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Rosie Assoulin, and Kallmeyer, among others. Her work spans commercial campaigns, editorial, runway, and celebrity.