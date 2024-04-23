Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wore 2024's It Bag to Victoria Beckham's Birthday

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images)

There wasn't a single guest at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party in London that didn't show out in the style department, with the lady of the hour wearing a sheer, seafoam-green gown from her own spring/summer 2024 collection; her daughter Harper donning an elegant, floor-length silk slip; and each of the Spice Girls going with their individual takes on black-tie formal. (Yes, there was a reunion, and yes, it was perfect.) The look that stuck with me most from the event, however, was Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's, and it has a lot to do with the bag slung casually over her shoulder.

To celebrate her friend's big day at Oswald's in Mayfair, the model and entrepreneur joined her husband Jason Statham at the party, choosing a baby-pink Alaïa halter dress that features a completely sheer skirt and '80s-inspired high-cut bodysuit underneath. The dress showed on the runway in July of 2023 on a footbridge across the Seine in Paris. It's a work of art, and yet, my eyes went straight to her white shoulder bag instead. Called the Le Teckel, Huntington-Whiteley's bag is no doubt one of 2024's most-wanted purses, probably only second to heavy hitters like Hermès's Birkin and Kelly or The Row's Margaux. They sold out completely weeks ago, but have since started trickling back (at least for pre-order) at stores like Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and Alaïa's own website.

Huntington-Whiteley is one of only an elite few who've gotten their hands on one among the celebrity set, with the East-West shoulder bag fit with two long straps also showing up on Rihanna and Julianne Moore. Now that colors are starting to become available again, I get the feeling that there will be a lot more sightings where those come from very soon. See her look and shop what Le Teckel bags are available for purchase today below.

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Alaïa Flared Bodysuit Midi-Dress ($3290) and Le Teckel Shoulder Bag ($2490); Tiffany & Co. jewelry

