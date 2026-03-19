I’ve Done the Research—These Are the Flat Shoes That Look Chicest With Leggings

Not all flat shoes look chic with leggings, but these three definitely do.

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You'd have to be living under a rock not to realise that, since Covid, leggings have reclaimed their place as a go-to wardrobe staple—not just as activewear or loungewear, but as a chic, versatile option for various events, from errand-running to dinner outfits.

Naturally, the key to making them feel considered rather than casual lies in the shoes you pair them with. For me, an everyday flat offers proper support, stays beautifully blister-free and still looks chic enough to elevate even the simplest of leggings outfits. You can save stilettos and kitten heels for evening plans—for now, it’s all about reaching for those reliable flat shoes that work seamlessly with your favourite leggings.

The right pairing can completely transform the look. Whether it’s pointed-toe flats for a polished feel, football trainers for a trend-led edge, or even flip flops on those unexpectedly warm days, there are multiple combinations to complement your leggings of choice. Read on to discover the three flat shoes I'll be wearing on rotation with leggings this spring.

3 Flat Shoes I'm Pairing With Leggings This Spring:

1. Pointed-Toe Flats

All black outfit with pointed toe shoes.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: A pointed-toe flat instantly elevates an otherwise casual outfit, giving it a more refined and sophisticated feel. Its sharp silhouette adds poise and signals confidence and intent.

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2. Football Trainers

Capris and football trainers outfit.

(Image credit: @theblab)

Style Notes: Swap in football trainers for a bit of streetwear edge. Why not opt for a pair with a fold-over tongue to channel an off-duty It girl look?

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3. Flip-Flops

Flip flops and leggings outfit.

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

Style Notes: On a warm day, pair flip-flops with leggings for an easy, laid-back look. Sticking to minimal, simplistic designs can also be chic.

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