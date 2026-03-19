I’ve Done the Research—These Are the Flat Shoes That Look Chicest With Leggings

You'd have to be living under a rock not to realise that, since Covid, leggings have reclaimed their place as a go-to wardrobe staple—not just as activewear or loungewear, but as a chic, versatile option for various events, from errand-running to dinner outfits.
Naturally, the key to making them feel considered rather than casual lies in the shoes you pair them with. For me, an everyday flat offers proper support, stays beautifully blister-free and still looks chic enough to elevate even the simplest of leggings outfits. You can save stilettos and kitten heels for evening plans—for now, it’s all about reaching for those reliable flat shoes that work seamlessly with your favourite leggings.
The right pairing can completely transform the look. Whether it’s pointed-toe flats for a polished feel, football trainers for a trend-led edge, or even flip flops on those unexpectedly warm days, there are multiple combinations to complement your leggings of choice. Read on to discover the three flat shoes I'll be wearing on rotation with leggings this spring.
3 Flat Shoes I'm Pairing With Leggings This Spring:
1. Pointed-Toe Flats
Style Notes: A pointed-toe flat instantly elevates an otherwise casual outfit, giving it a more refined and sophisticated feel. Its sharp silhouette adds poise and signals confidence and intent.
Shop the Look:
Gucci
Women's Vittoria Ballerina
The signature GUCCI buckle is understated yet instantly recognisable.
Saint Laurent
Nour leopard-print calf-hair flats
Leopard print will always stay classic and timeless.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper
Chocolate brown is such a chic alt to black.
MANGO
Flat Leather Pointed Toe Shoe
A very simple but effective pair.
ZARA
Suede Pointed Ballet Flats
A suede pair feels very 2026.
2. Football Trainers
Style Notes: Swap in football trainers for a bit of streetwear edge. Why not opt for a pair with a fold-over tongue to channel an off-duty It girl look?
Shop the Look:
Adidas
Japan Shoes
No one does a classic sports shoe quite like Adidas—iconic, timeless and endlessly wearable.
Bottega Veneta
Orbit Flash Sneaker
This off-white colour screams quiet luxury.
ALOHAS
Tb.490 World Club Belgium Leather Sneakers
ALOHAS make every shoe style you can think of and make them well.
Coach
Soft Sneaker
Coloured ribbons on trainers give them a bit of character.
Gola
Gola Classics Women's Stadia '86 Trainers
I love the colourway on this pair and the foldover tongue style.
3. Flip-Flops
Style Notes: On a warm day, pair flip-flops with leggings for an easy, laid-back look. Sticking to minimal, simplistic designs can also be chic.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal
A pair of leather flip-flops offer more support but are low-effort and minimal.