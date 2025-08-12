Scandi Fashion People Say This Is the Only Shoe Trend That Matters Right Now

I’m not sure if this makes me a bad fashion editor, but I’ll admit it: I often take more inspiration from the crowd gathered outside a fashion week venue than from the runway itself. And truthfully? I never feel bad about it. Street style is, after all, where the most wearable looks are spotted—it’s where trends feel lived-in and instantly adaptable to real life.
During last week's Copenhagen Fashion Week, the runways delivered a varied blend of Scandi minimalism and playful eccentricity, but the real magic for me was happening on the pavement. As I sifted through the hundreds of street style images post-shows, one detail kept jumping out—a unifying element threading through some of the week’s most stylish ensembles.
From zebra stripes to leopard spots, glossy snakeskin to painterly cowhide, animal-print shoes were everywhere. Heels, boots, mules and loafers—Copenhagen’s style set wore them all, and they wore them well. The city’s most fashion-forward guests trotted between shows in pairs that offered a wink of wildness to otherwise refined outfits.
Spotted in a myriad of outfits, I often saw the trend styled with relaxed denim, when animal prints add a playful pop without overpowering. Paired with breezy dresses, cotton skirts, or even micro shorts, they inject a little energy into every step. While leopard print might have been last year’s favourite, the scope has widened, and we're embracing the entire animal kingdom.
While animal print might feel daunting to some, I find in shoe form, it's far more approachable than head-to-toe prints. A classic pair of zebra-print slingbacks can liven up a neutral outfit, while snake-effect boots bring texture to a monochrome look. Even the boldest cow-print loafers feel grounded when the colour palette sticks to blacks, browns and creams.
With autumn on the horizon, this trend has come at the perfect time. While the styles sing with light cotton garments, they look all the more at home with richer items, including chunky knits, wide-leg trousers and engulfing coats.
Ever inspired by the Scandi style set, read on to find more styling inspiration below, and shop my edit of the best animal print shoes available to buy now.
Shop Animal Print Shoes and Discover More Styling Inspiration:
& Other Stories
Leather Wedge Slingback Pumps
Style with an LDB to instantly lift your look.
H&M
Heeled Leather Mules
Honestly, I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
Style these with denim or pair them with a sleek tailored pant.
Le Monde Béryl
Stella Slipper
The Mary Jane shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
& Other Stories
Cow-Print Loafers
Style with fresh white stocks or wear these on their own.
M&S Collection
Leather Pony Hair Zebra Print Bow Ballet Pumps
I really can't see these staying in stock for long.
& Other Stories
Kitten Heel Leather Knee Boots
In my eyes, snake print boots are some of what a neutral—I'd style them with anything and everything.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Valle 50 Stiletto Calf Suede Print Leopard
This classic cut also comes in black leather and a zebra print design.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.