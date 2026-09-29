5 Chic, Trending Essentials A Fashion Editor Recommends You Pack For An Autumn Staycation
If you're heading away for an autumnal staycation, there are certain pieces you should have on your packing list. From cute yet cosy knits to practically perfect boots, these are the 5 styles I'd recommend.
Autumn is my favourite season, and staycations are my favourite type of holiday, so it’s safe to say I’m well versed in packing for the occasion. From Welsh coastal stays and remote cabins deep in the New Forest to cute Cotswold weekenders, I’ve travelled the length and breadth of the country, curating the perfect packing list as I go.
Unlike packing for your summer holidays, an autumnal staycation has a few extra factors to consider, namely your itinerary and, of course, the erratic English weather. This obviously means practicality and comfort play a huge role in deciding what to take with you, but when you also want to avoid looking like rambler, it can be hard to find the right balance.
Luckily, outdoor and technical wear are more stylish than ever before, so you can easily slot a hard-working waterproof into your casual everyday wardrobe and even dress it up with a stylish pair of boots. The key is to pay attention to the details and choose pieces that offer practicality without looking overly technical. For coats, look for styles that are at the very least water-resistant, or better still, waxed. Suedeboots can absolutely make the cut, but opt for a flat or low block heel that can handle cobbled streets. And while a cool pair of trainers is a staycation staple, it pays to choose brands with practicality at their core, such as Salomon, Keen or Hoka.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Combine these with some autumnal classics like heritage knitwear, checked shirts and jeans and you’ve got yourself a versatile capsule wardrobe that will keep you warm, dry and effortlessly stylish.
Below, I’ve compiled an edit of the five pieces that are always on my staycation packing list. Read on to find out more.
5 Packing Essentials For An Autumn Staycation
1. Knee High Boots
Style Notes: Yes it will probably rain. Yes there will be mud. It's almost certain you'll encounter cobbled streets. But that doesn't mean a stylish pair of boots are off the table for your autumn staycation. By all means pack your wellies, but a flat pair of boots with heavy treads will also work hard and compliment almost every outfit. This season's slouchy styles are perfect for tucking in your jeans, while the rounded toes and thick soles add an edge that contrasts with softer pieces like skirts and knitwear.
Shop Chunky Boots:
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Kaja Chunky Knee Boots in Brown Suede Leather
The perfect addition to a mini skirt.
Zara
EQUESTRIAN BUCKLE BOOTS
A classic pair.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Vivian Soft Calf Black
The sloucier the better.
Massimo Dutti
Flat track sole boot
Tuck in your slim-fit jeans for a preppy look.
Hunter Boots
Unisex Turbulence Downpour Tall Wellington Boot
A brand that knows a thing or two about chunky boots.
2. Plaid Shirt
Style Notes: The current obsession with 90s grunge has caused a plaid resurgence, and this time round it's more versatile than ever. Expanding beyond the realm of alternative dressing, plaid shirts are quickly becoming a staple that lends itself perfectly to the layered needs of a weekend in the countryside. Use like an accessory and tie around your waist for added dimension, or layer under knits and oversized t-shirts for warmth and a hint of print.
Shop Plaid Shirts:
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Flannel Checked Longline Fitted Shirt
For neutral lovers.
Toteme
Boxy Shirt
The perfect oversized fit.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Checked cotton flannel shirt
Layer under chocolate brown knitwear for a tonal look.
Anthropologie
100% Cotton Long-Sleeve Check Shirt
Available in two other colourways.
Damson Madder
Solana Shirt
Matching skirt available.
3. Argyle Jumper
Style Notes: Heritage knits such as Fair Isle and argyle are timeless staples, resurfacing every autumn with fresh new takes. While both have their place in a capsule wardrobe, if you want something bold and statement for your staycation I would always recommend argyle. Layered under jackets and coats it's a print that still holds its own, and comes in such a variety of colourways and iterations that you can really have fun with it, creating colour combinations and print clashes.
Shop Argyl Jumpers:
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
The perfect slouchy crew-neck.
MANGO
Short-Sleeve Diamond-Pattern Jumper
Don't sleep on short-sleeve knitwear.
ME+EM
Relaxed Argyle Jumper
For an injection of colour.
Whistles
Ivory Fringed Argyle Check Knit
A unique take on the trend. Obsessed!
Prada
Cashmere Argyle Polo Sweater
A worthy investment.
4. Barn Jacket
Style Notes: You can't get a more classic piece of country outerwear than a barn jacket. Quintissentially British, they instantly add that preppy, equestrian touch to a simple jeans and jumper look. There's also a versatility to them, as brands experiment with fresh colourways, textures, and details to give you something statement.
Shop Barn Jackets:
Jigsaw
British Millerain Waxed Coat
Such a stunning colour combination.
Free People
Lemon Denim Jacket
A great transitional take.
Uniqlo
Zip-Up Short Jacket
This cropped silhouette will take you from town to country.
Nobodys Child
Red Cord Detail Barn Jacket
Bring the 'pop of red' trend into your staycation wardrobe.
Barbour
Icons Tartan Collar Spey Waxed Jacket
The OG.
5. Rugby Shirt
Style Notes: Continuing with the preppy vibe, a rugby shirt is another throw-on-and-go piece that adds intention to a look with very minimal effort. For minimalists, focus on silhouette and texture. For maximalists, its all about the big, bold stripes in unexpected shades.